When Kim Kardashian Skims bodysuit hit the market, the world went wild. It seems that fans of the Kardashian family love anything that Kim does. In the world’s eyes, she can do no wrong. It’s amazing, really, when you think about the fact that she was once the girl who hung out with Paris Hilton or the girl whose dad was an attorney for the infamous O.J. Simpson. Now she’s arguably the most famous person in America, and her family might as well be America’s first family. She – and the rest of her sisters – have launched many business ventures, not the least of which is her SKIMS bodysuit. However, it seems that her own design wasn’t good enough for her sister, Khloe Kardashian. What did Kim do to the Kim Kardashian SKIMS bodysuit to ensure her sister was happy?

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO