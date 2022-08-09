Read full article on original website
10 Things You Don’t Know About Jonathan Wrobel
When HGTV announced their new show, “Flip to a Million,” it was already a success. No one has to see it. No one has to know what it is about. It is a success because it’s an HGTV program. Their shows always work. This show is no different, and fans are excited to meet the new professionals. It stars two husband and wife duos, and we want to get to know them. The first is the Wrobels. Jonathan and Danielle Wrobel work on flipping historic homes, and right now, we’re going to work on getting to know them. Who is Jonathan Wrobel?
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Reyna Love
In the early days of social media, people were primarily interested in using it as a tool to stay in the loop with friends and family. Over the years, however, it has evolved into something much more. These days, social media has become one of the quickest and easiest ways to share information, and it has also become a vehicle for earning a living. This is something Reyna Love knows from first-hand experience. After getting her start on social media, Reyna has been able to open doors to some incredible opportunities in real life. As her career continues to grow, she’s looking forward to opening even more doors. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Reyna Love.
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Dominik Garcia-Lorido
Dominik Garcia-Lorido may not be a household name, but she’s had a solid career nonetheless. She made her first on-screen appearance in 1995, and although that was her only acting job in the 1990s, she started to work most consistently in the early 2000s. Some of her roles have been on the smaller side, but she’s also made some significant appearances. She is probably best known for playing Mercedes Lazaro in the TV series Magic City and Mercedes Fellove in the movie The Lost City. Dominik doesn’t appear to have any projects in the works at the moment, but it seems likely that we’ll see her on our screens again at some point in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Dominik Garcia-Lorido.
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Did Lola Tung Go to School With Jennifer Aniston?
The internet loves gossip, and celebrities who know celebrities are always hot gossip. We’re often enamored by stories of stars who went to school with other stars, grew up together, and might be friends outside of work. Lola Tung is new to the celebrity world. She’s the young star of the hit show, “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” and she’s making a name for herself as an actress. She even attended the same school as Jennifer Aniston. Sorry to say, however, they did not attend the same school simultaneously. Lola Tung is only 19, and Jennifer Aniston is 53. So, where did this rumor come from, and what else do we know?
5 Shows Like Stranger Things
It’s not very often that shows as original and unique as “Stranger Things” come out but since the release of the Netflix hit, more and more shows with unique twists that involve borderline-paranormal, time-travel, multiversal, or some similar concept with an unlikely group of people have been released on various platforms. Although the show has been sued twice by people who claimed to have created the general idea or concept of “Stranger Things,” they were both unsuccessful. As interesting, strange, and oddly addicting “Stranger Things” has been, now 4 seasons deep, there have been other shows that are somewhat similar enough to be compared to the show for those that wish to be fans of shows like “Stranger Things.”
28 Times Filmmakers Failed To Notice Major Mistakes, So Viewers Caught Them Instead
Uhhh, that's not the Rachel Green I know...
Was a Cause of Death Ever Determined for TikTok Star Cooper Noriega?
TikTok is an exciting phenomenon. It’s a social media platform, which certainly isn’t a new concept, but it’s also the platform on which numerous young kids have gone viral and grown famous practically overnight. Cooper Noriega is one of those young people. The TikTok star was found dead in June 2022 in Burbank, California, and the world was shocked. The young star was only 19 when he died, and his fans were horrified. What happened to the social media star?
Kim Kardashian Will Do Anything for Her Sisters
When Kim Kardashian Skims bodysuit hit the market, the world went wild. It seems that fans of the Kardashian family love anything that Kim does. In the world’s eyes, she can do no wrong. It’s amazing, really, when you think about the fact that she was once the girl who hung out with Paris Hilton or the girl whose dad was an attorney for the infamous O.J. Simpson. Now she’s arguably the most famous person in America, and her family might as well be America’s first family. She – and the rest of her sisters – have launched many business ventures, not the least of which is her SKIMS bodysuit. However, it seems that her own design wasn’t good enough for her sister, Khloe Kardashian. What did Kim do to the Kim Kardashian SKIMS bodysuit to ensure her sister was happy?
