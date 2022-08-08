ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former SportsCenter Host Keith Olbermann Lands New Job

Outspoken commentator Keith Olbermann has reportedly landed a new media gig. The former ESPN host is reportedly launching his own podcast in coordination with iHeart Media. Olbermann's show will reportedly mix political commentary with sports coverage. "Keith Olbermann is launching a daily podcast next month in partnership with iHeartMedia. Making...
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

Rachel Maddow’s Upcoming Projects Include Another Podcast, Book, 2 Potential Movies and 2 Potential TV Shows

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A wide ranging profile of Rachel Maddow was published in Vanity Fair this past weekend—and it represents the longtime cable news host’s first interview since it was announced that she would be stepping away from her five-night-a-week MSNBC program.
TV SHOWS
TheWrap

Rachel Maddow Rejected $40 Million Offer From SiriusXM in 2021

MSNBC stalwart Rachel Maddow isn’t going anywhere after signing at multiyear contract in 2021 to stay with the company. But such security wasn’t always set in stone. According to a new Vanity Fair profile, the host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” and her new team at Endeavor Talent Agency were actively seeking new opportunities for her career as recently as last year. Maddow and Endeavor president Mark Shapiro were reportedly taking meetings with the likes of Netflix, Amazon, Spotify, Showtime, CNN and others through summer 2021, ultimately turning down offers from the likes of CNN’s then-president Jeff Zucker and a lucrative opportunity with SiriusXM.
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Game shows to move from Daytime Emmys to Prime Time Emmys

Game shows will move from the Daytime Emmy Awards to the Prime Time Emmy Awards, academy officials announced Wednesday.According to the North Hollywood-based Television Academy and New York-based National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the honors for outstanding game show and outstanding game show host will now be presented during the Prime Time Emmy Awards.Officials said the awards should be presented by genre, not by the time of day they air.The switch will take effect beginning next year. Therefore, the eligibility category for the 2023 awards will be from Jan. 1, 2022, through May 31, 2023.Comedian Kenan Thompson was announced as host of the 74th Emmy Awards.The event is set for Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
TVLine

Big 10 College Sports Leaving ESPN in 2023; CBS, NBC May Join Fox Coverage

Click here to read the full article. Come 2023, ESPN — for the first time in 40 years — will no longer be a home to Big 10 college sports. As first reported by Sports Business Journal, ESPN on Tuesday pulled out of negotiations to extend its deal with the Big 10, which by some accounts would have cost the cabler $380 million per year. In ESPN’s stead, CBS and NBC are expected to step up to the plate scrimmage line and join Fox (which renewed its pact in April) in covering the conference’s well-watched football games, with the Big 10 divvying...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Universal#Marketing Plan#Social Marketing#Connected Tv#Combat#The Latest On The#Royal Rumble Location#Wwe Headquarters#Peacock Sports Wwe
TheWrap

Crown Media Family Networks Rebrands as Hallmark Media

Crown Media Family Networks will rebrand to Hallmark Media in order to more closely align itself with the name associated with its legacy brand parent, Hallmark Cards. Crown Media’s president & CEO, Wonya Lucas, and executive vice president of programming, Lisa Hamilton Daly, confirmed the change during the Television Critics Association summer press tour. They added that the rebranding will tie in with the company’s evolution of programming content, including brand extensions like the Black-led Mahogany, partnerships with its subsidiary Crayola, new storytelling formats and expanded on- and off-screen diversity.
BUSINESS
NBC News

“DATELINE NBC” TO INVESTIGATE SIX MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCES IN “DATELINE: MISSING IN AMERICA,” AN ALL-NEW PODCAST DEBUTING TUESDAY, JULY 26

Featuring Original Reporting from ‘Dateline’ Correspondents Josh Mankiewicz & Andrea Canning, The Series Asks Viewers, ‘Can You Crack The Case?’. Premieres During NBC News’ Network-Wide Series on Renewed Efforts to Find Missing Americans. July 19, 2022 – Dateline NBC will debut an all-new podcast investigating six...
TV & VIDEOS
theScore

Report: Big Ten finalizing deal with Fox Sports, CBS, NBC

The Big Ten is finalizing media rights deals with Fox Sports, CBS, and NBC, sources told Brett McMurphy of Action Network. Once finalized, this will mark the first time in 40 years that ESPN won't have the rights to Big Ten football and basketball games. ESPN pulled out of talks after rejecting a final offer from the conference of a seven-year deal worth $380 million annually, reports John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Cheddar News

The Golden Globes Returning to NBC in 2023 Still Under a Cloud

After a year-long hiatus, the Golden Globes will be back on NBC this January. The return comes not without controversy, as the award show has been under fire for its lack of Black members and diversity overall. Cheddar News anchors discuss what changes and what impacts they may or may not have on the awards show before its return to television.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Ellen DeGeneres' HBO Max Show Canceled

Even Ellen DeGeneres cannot escape the cancelation sweep at HBO Max. Her animated series Little Ellen was canceled before its Season 3 premiere, Deadline reported Wednesday. The show features a seven-year-old Ellen, voiced by Laurel Emory, and new episodes were already completed. The new season was set to premiere in June, but it was delayed indefinitely and will now never premiere.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS San Francisco

Elon Musk sells $7B in Tesla shares ahead of court battle with Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of shares in Tesla as the billionaire gets his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter.Musk disclosed in series of regulatory filings that he unloaded about 8 million shares of his company Tesla Inc. in recent days."In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close and some equity partners don't come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock," Musk tweeted late Tuesday.Musk is by far the largest individual shareholder in both Tesla and Twitter.Shares of Tesla rose 4% to close...
BUSINESS
Deadline

NBC Promotes Margaret Walker To Lead Marketing Brand Strategy

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: NBC is shuffling its marketing decks. The network has promoted Margaret Walker to SVP, NBC Brand Strategy and Audience Growth. Walker will add oversight of brand strategy and consumer engagement for NBC’s entertainment shows in addition to her current role of overseeing digital audience acquisition and growth across the company’s network and cable networks including NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids and USA Network. She reports to Jennifer Storms, CMO, Entertainment & Sports and Chair of the NBCUniversal Marketing Council. Walker will ostensibly replace Colleen Mohan, who moved over from the cable side to take...
BUSINESS
Yardbarker

Big Ten closing in on TV deal with Fox, CBS, NBC

The Big Ten is reportedly close to finalizing a deal that would take its television content from sports network powerhouse ESPN to both CBS and NBC after the 2023 season. The conference would also reportedly continue its partnership with Fox. The Big Ten and its maneuvers to strengthen their conference...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Apple Insider

Apple kept Ben Stiller in the dark over 'Severance' viewership

"Severance" has been a hit for Apple TV+, with the thriller securing 14 of Apple's 52 Primetime Emmy nominations in its first season. In an interview, movie star and director of the show Ben Stiller admits he doesn't really know how well the show is doing, as Apple doesn't get specific about its data at all.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy