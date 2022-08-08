Read full article on original website
Former SportsCenter Host Keith Olbermann Lands New Job
Outspoken commentator Keith Olbermann has reportedly landed a new media gig. The former ESPN host is reportedly launching his own podcast in coordination with iHeart Media. Olbermann's show will reportedly mix political commentary with sports coverage. "Keith Olbermann is launching a daily podcast next month in partnership with iHeartMedia. Making...
AdWeek
Rachel Maddow’s Upcoming Projects Include Another Podcast, Book, 2 Potential Movies and 2 Potential TV Shows
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A wide ranging profile of Rachel Maddow was published in Vanity Fair this past weekend—and it represents the longtime cable news host’s first interview since it was announced that she would be stepping away from her five-night-a-week MSNBC program.
Rachel Maddow Rejected $40 Million Offer From SiriusXM in 2021
MSNBC stalwart Rachel Maddow isn’t going anywhere after signing at multiyear contract in 2021 to stay with the company. But such security wasn’t always set in stone. According to a new Vanity Fair profile, the host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” and her new team at Endeavor Talent Agency were actively seeking new opportunities for her career as recently as last year. Maddow and Endeavor president Mark Shapiro were reportedly taking meetings with the likes of Netflix, Amazon, Spotify, Showtime, CNN and others through summer 2021, ultimately turning down offers from the likes of CNN’s then-president Jeff Zucker and a lucrative opportunity with SiriusXM.
Game shows to move from Daytime Emmys to Prime Time Emmys
Game shows will move from the Daytime Emmy Awards to the Prime Time Emmy Awards, academy officials announced Wednesday.According to the North Hollywood-based Television Academy and New York-based National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the honors for outstanding game show and outstanding game show host will now be presented during the Prime Time Emmy Awards.Officials said the awards should be presented by genre, not by the time of day they air.The switch will take effect beginning next year. Therefore, the eligibility category for the 2023 awards will be from Jan. 1, 2022, through May 31, 2023.Comedian Kenan Thompson was announced as host of the 74th Emmy Awards.The event is set for Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
Big 10 College Sports Leaving ESPN in 2023; CBS, NBC May Join Fox Coverage
Click here to read the full article. Come 2023, ESPN — for the first time in 40 years — will no longer be a home to Big 10 college sports. As first reported by Sports Business Journal, ESPN on Tuesday pulled out of negotiations to extend its deal with the Big 10, which by some accounts would have cost the cabler $380 million per year. In ESPN’s stead, CBS and NBC are expected to step up to the plate scrimmage line and join Fox (which renewed its pact in April) in covering the conference’s well-watched football games, with the Big 10 divvying...
Executive Producer Of ‘The Talk’ Heather Gray Dies At The Age Of 50
Heather Gray, the executive producer of The Talk, passed away at the age of 50 on Saturday, according to Deadline. The cause of death has not yet been released, but a letter sent to CBS employees noted that she had been battling an illness. Gray began working on the talk...
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Says Nickelodeon Offered $300,000 to Keep Quiet About Alleged Abuse
Jennette McCurdy, who starred in “iCarly” alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress, revealed in her new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to stay quiet about alleged abuse she faced at the hands of who she calls “The Creator.”
Everything Tyra Banks Has Said About Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Turning the ballroom into a runway! Tyra Banks had big shoes to fill after replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the host of Dancing With the Stars in 2020 — and she took every trial and tribulation in stride. ABC shocked viewers when it announced in July 2020 that Bergeron and Andrews would no […]
Crown Media Family Networks Rebrands as Hallmark Media
Crown Media Family Networks will rebrand to Hallmark Media in order to more closely align itself with the name associated with its legacy brand parent, Hallmark Cards. Crown Media’s president & CEO, Wonya Lucas, and executive vice president of programming, Lisa Hamilton Daly, confirmed the change during the Television Critics Association summer press tour. They added that the rebranding will tie in with the company’s evolution of programming content, including brand extensions like the Black-led Mahogany, partnerships with its subsidiary Crayola, new storytelling formats and expanded on- and off-screen diversity.
NBC News
“DATELINE NBC” TO INVESTIGATE SIX MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCES IN “DATELINE: MISSING IN AMERICA,” AN ALL-NEW PODCAST DEBUTING TUESDAY, JULY 26
Featuring Original Reporting from ‘Dateline’ Correspondents Josh Mankiewicz & Andrea Canning, The Series Asks Viewers, ‘Can You Crack The Case?’. Premieres During NBC News’ Network-Wide Series on Renewed Efforts to Find Missing Americans. July 19, 2022 – Dateline NBC will debut an all-new podcast investigating six...
theScore
Report: Big Ten finalizing deal with Fox Sports, CBS, NBC
The Big Ten is finalizing media rights deals with Fox Sports, CBS, and NBC, sources told Brett McMurphy of Action Network. Once finalized, this will mark the first time in 40 years that ESPN won't have the rights to Big Ten football and basketball games. ESPN pulled out of talks after rejecting a final offer from the conference of a seven-year deal worth $380 million annually, reports John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal.
The Golden Globes Returning to NBC in 2023 Still Under a Cloud
After a year-long hiatus, the Golden Globes will be back on NBC this January. The return comes not without controversy, as the award show has been under fire for its lack of Black members and diversity overall. Cheddar News anchors discuss what changes and what impacts they may or may not have on the awards show before its return to television.
Popculture
Ellen DeGeneres' HBO Max Show Canceled
Even Ellen DeGeneres cannot escape the cancelation sweep at HBO Max. Her animated series Little Ellen was canceled before its Season 3 premiere, Deadline reported Wednesday. The show features a seven-year-old Ellen, voiced by Laurel Emory, and new episodes were already completed. The new season was set to premiere in June, but it was delayed indefinitely and will now never premiere.
Elon Musk sells $7B in Tesla shares ahead of court battle with Twitter
SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of shares in Tesla as the billionaire gets his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter.Musk disclosed in series of regulatory filings that he unloaded about 8 million shares of his company Tesla Inc. in recent days."In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close and some equity partners don't come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock," Musk tweeted late Tuesday.Musk is by far the largest individual shareholder in both Tesla and Twitter.Shares of Tesla rose 4% to close...
NBC Promotes Margaret Walker To Lead Marketing Brand Strategy
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: NBC is shuffling its marketing decks. The network has promoted Margaret Walker to SVP, NBC Brand Strategy and Audience Growth. Walker will add oversight of brand strategy and consumer engagement for NBC’s entertainment shows in addition to her current role of overseeing digital audience acquisition and growth across the company’s network and cable networks including NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids and USA Network. She reports to Jennifer Storms, CMO, Entertainment & Sports and Chair of the NBCUniversal Marketing Council. Walker will ostensibly replace Colleen Mohan, who moved over from the cable side to take...
Yardbarker
Big Ten closing in on TV deal with Fox, CBS, NBC
The Big Ten is reportedly close to finalizing a deal that would take its television content from sports network powerhouse ESPN to both CBS and NBC after the 2023 season. The conference would also reportedly continue its partnership with Fox. The Big Ten and its maneuvers to strengthen their conference...
The Ringer
NBC’s Rebecca Lowe on the Premier League, Breaking Into TV, and Talking Soccer With Americans
Bryan is joined by NBC presenter Rebecca Lowe to discuss her career covering the Premier League. They discuss how Lowe got her start in television at the BBC, talk through the obstacles she experienced as a woman, dive into transitioning to NBC and moving to the States, and weigh in on how to balance fans from America vs. England.
But, Don’t Take Our Word For It! Emmys to Honor LeVar Burton for ‘Reading Rainbow’
LeVar Burton is long overdue to receive his flowers from the entertainment industry for his immense contribution to improving the literacy of our nation’s children with Reading Rainbow, which he hosted for 26 years. The Emmys are addressing that, according to KSBY. The Children’s and Family Emmys will premiere...
Apple Insider
Apple kept Ben Stiller in the dark over 'Severance' viewership
"Severance" has been a hit for Apple TV+, with the thriller securing 14 of Apple's 52 Primetime Emmy nominations in its first season. In an interview, movie star and director of the show Ben Stiller admits he doesn't really know how well the show is doing, as Apple doesn't get specific about its data at all.
