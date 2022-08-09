Read full article on original website
Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series
It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
hudsonvalleypress.com
National Night Out 2022 is a Community Tradition
MIDDLETOWN – On the evening of Tuesday, August 2, the City of Middletown Police Department hosted its own local National Night Out. It is an event that celebrates the building of a relationship between police and their community, which Middletown has held annually since 1984. “Events like tonight are...
Animal Rescue Shares Plans for New Building in Middletown, NY
It's official, Pets Alive in Middletown will be getting a new home. Same address, 363 Derby Road, but a new big building spanning 12,000 square feet. You may have heard of Pets Alive but if you haven't, let me take a moment to tell you about the wonderful work they do for animals.
Kerhonkson, NY Farm Unveils Corn Maze Design for 2022 Season For a Great Cause
The summer months are winding down which means farms and orchards across the Hudson Valley are gearing up for the fall season. The Hudson Valley is bracing itself for an influx of visitors during the chillier months when thousands of people visit from near and far to embrace the fall foliage. The leaves will change and people will be running to their local farms to enjoy apple picking, pumpkin picking, hayrides, and corn mazes.
NY to help cover back-to-school costs for low-income children
New York families on public assistance can expect an additional boost to their wallets this month to help cover back-to-school costs, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Thursday. The one-time payments come as inflation has tightened household budgets across the country, making the annual shopping trip for notebooks, pencils and backpacks a greater financial burden, particularly for low-income families.State officials will begin distributing the money Friday. Families on public assistance will receive $214...
Polio in Hudson Valley: Can You Get it if Vaccinated?
Residents in Orange and Rockland counties are being warned that hundreds of residents may be infected with the polio virus. What does that mean if you've already been vaccinated?. Polio is a devastating disease that affects the nervous system and can result in paralysis or death. In the early 1950s,...
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
When is Sunflower Season in New York
Lots of things are celebrated with festivals in the Hudson Valley. We have cider fests, and cupcake fests, even bicycle fests but I can't remember us ever having a fest for a flower until the Sunflower. Lots of places celebrate roses, daffodils, and tulips but it seems that Sunflowers are...
Garnet Health announces cuts to hospital, outpatient care
The decision has left thousands of Garnet Health patients in Orange and Sullivan counties who rely on them for outpatient care scrambling to find new doctors.
Its Official Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season
It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Establishing Threat Assessment Group
Dutchess County Establishing Threat Assessment Group. Poughkeepsie, NY… Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced today the County is underway with the establishment of the multidisciplinary Threat Assessment and Advisory Group – the Dutchess County TAG, following approval from the Dutchess County Legislature. The goal of the TAG is.
Family Run Orchard Brightens up the Hudson Valley With a Flower Festival
There's nothing quite like summer in the Hudson Valley. From hiking, biking, fishing, exploring and soaking in the beautiful views, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The views in the Hudson Valley are unlike anywhere else in the world. Sometimes, I drive past rolling hills with a red barn and can almost envision that exact scene in a calendar. From the blue skies and green grass, each day can feel as if it's from a painting.
Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza
Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
Attention: H.V. Humane Society Desperately Needs Your Help
Anything you can do to help would be greatly appreciated. The Hudson Valley offers a ton of great services to its residents and to all kinds of animals. It's one of the great things about living in this area and many times you'll see everyone come together and try to help out as much as they can. One Hudson Valley Humane Society put out an urgent message and mentioned that they need help from their residents and community.
Why Are Antique Trucks Coming to Ulster County, New York
All my life I have been a lover of trucks. Growing up we never had one. We had jeeps and MG's and they were fun but I always wanted my own truck. For one brief moment in time, I had a Chevy Truck but sadly the boyfriend got it in the breakup.
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
Gouda News: Historic Cheese Festival Returns to the Hudson Valley
Calling all cheese lovers, are you ready for this?. Imagine a day filled with trying different types of your favorite cheese. From bleu to brie, cheddar, camembert, goat, gorgonzola and more, it would truly be a cheese lovers Heaven. Is cheese good or bad for you?. While some consumers think...
Mid-Hudson News Network
DEC gives Middletown go-ahead to supply water to new forensic psych center
MIDDLETOWN – The state-run Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center on Route 17M in the Town of Goshen is scheduled to be replaced with a modern facility on the same property and sewer and water service was a concern. The state agency that operates the center wants to acquire its water...
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
