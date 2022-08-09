Read full article on original website
Everyone loves HGTV. Seriously, we dare you to find someone who doesn’t love at least one HGTV show. When the network announced it was giving two couples $1,000 to flip a million-dollar home in six months, fans were intrigued. The show premiered on August 1, 2022, and it is called Flip to a Million. Two couples have limited budgets and time to do what no one thinks they can do, and one couple is the Williams family. We’re getting to know them one at a time, and we want to know who is EJ Williams?
Child stars have been part of the entertainment business since the industry began. Malachi Barton is among the latest generation of young stars, and he has shown time and time again that he’s much more than just another cute kid. His acting skills are undeniable and he can hold his own when sharing the screen with much more experienced actors. Since making his on-screen debut nearly a decade ago, Malachi has gotten the chance to be part of some pretty cool projects. He is most well known for his roles in shows like Stuck in the Middle and Fancy Nancy. His fans are looking forward to seeing what kinds of roles he takes on as he grows. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Malachi Barton.
Dominik Garcia-Lorido may not be a household name, but she’s had a solid career nonetheless. She made her first on-screen appearance in 1995, and although that was her only acting job in the 1990s, she started to work most consistently in the early 2000s. Some of her roles have been on the smaller side, but she’s also made some significant appearances. She is probably best known for playing Mercedes Lazaro in the TV series Magic City and Mercedes Fellove in the movie The Lost City. Dominik doesn’t appear to have any projects in the works at the moment, but it seems likely that we’ll see her on our screens again at some point in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Dominik Garcia-Lorido.
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Beyonce is easily one of the most famous people in the entertainment industry. Over the course of her career, she went from being the lead singer of an R&B group to one of the biggest pop stars in the world. She has also dabbled in acting, where she found success on the big screen. However, despite her fame, she has always been a very private person. For that reason, many people may not be aware of the fact that she has a younger half-sister named Koi Knowles. That’s right, Solange isn’t Beyonce’s only sister, but there are several reasons why she’s the only one who most people know about. Keep reading to learn more about Koi Knowles.
He’s a pro athlete of the Spanish football variety. She’s a famous Colombian pop star. Together, they were the most adorable couple. Sadly, the Shakira Gerard Pique drama is growing more heated by the day, and everyone is watching their relationship unravel. Join the club if you find yourself equally invested in the Shakira Gerard Pique relationship drama. Here’s everything we know about their relationship, split, and what’s happening with them.
Jeff Bezos, 58, and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, were spotted holding hands on a dinner date! The couple stepped out for a meal at famed celebrity hot spot (and known to be one of Rihanna’s favorite spots) Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Thursday, Aug. 11. They twinned in neutrals as they exited the Italian establishment, both rocking wire frame sunglasses. Lauren looked stunning, as she sported beige Gianvito Rossi heels and a floral skin-tight dress.
In 2012, the movie Life of Pi was released to critical acclaim. It tells the story of a young man, Pi, stranded on a lifeboat in the middle of the Pacific Ocean with only a tiger for company. The film was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won four, including Best Director for Ang Lee. This year marks the 10th anniversary of its release, and we think it’s worth revisiting. Here are some reasons why you should watch Life of Pi again in 2022.
When Kim Kardashian Skims bodysuit hit the market, the world went wild. It seems that fans of the Kardashian family love anything that Kim does. In the world’s eyes, she can do no wrong. It’s amazing, really, when you think about the fact that she was once the girl who hung out with Paris Hilton or the girl whose dad was an attorney for the infamous O.J. Simpson. Now she’s arguably the most famous person in America, and her family might as well be America’s first family. She – and the rest of her sisters – have launched many business ventures, not the least of which is her SKIMS bodysuit. However, it seems that her own design wasn’t good enough for her sister, Khloe Kardashian. What did Kim do to the Kim Kardashian SKIMS bodysuit to ensure her sister was happy?
