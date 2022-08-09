ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
Deadline

Joan Scott Dies: Founder Of Writers And Artists Agency Was 98

Joan Scott, the founder and president of the talent and literary agency Writers and Artists, died of natural causes on Thursday, August 4 at her home in New York City. She was 98. Scott was instrumental in starting the careers of many award-winning actors, including Harrison Ford, Danny Glover, Roy Scheider, James Woods, Henry Winkler, Elizabeth McGovern, Philip Seymour Hoffman, William H. Macy, and James Gandolfini, among others. She also furthered the publishing of writers George Wing, David Henry Hwang, Robert Schenkkan, David Magee, and Jonathan Larson, and directors Joe Mantello and Philip Noyce. She also helped start the careers of many...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator Friday evening, with a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and an eye he was likely to lose. Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was arrested at the scene and was awaiting arraignment. State police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said the motive for the stabbing was unclear. An Associated Press reporter witnessed the attacker confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and punch or stab him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy