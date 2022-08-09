Angel Mary Ellen Savage Snead of Greenwood departed this life Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the age of 25, according to her smile. However, she was actually 47 years old. She was born Dec. 27, 1974, to Virginia Savage and Otis Nixon. She grew up in Milton with her mother and grandmother. Later in life, she acquired a bonus dad in Charles “Butch” Nock. He was her father, provider and protector. When her dad Butch passed several years ago, Angel would often say she wished she could dance with her father just one more time. Today, she is dancing with her father once again while Booter is two-stepping around them.

