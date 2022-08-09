Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Related
Cape Gazette
Lewes boat Mahal wins one of the regatta cups
Lewes Yacht Club captains and crew dominated action in the performance cruiser division of the 14th annual Cape-to-Cape Challenge Aug. 5-6. Buoy races took place in front of the yacht club in Delaware Bay Aug. 5, and the 20 boats from Lewes and Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May, N.J., took off early Aug. 6 to race across the bay from Lewes to Cape May. Corinthian was host of this year’s event, with LYC hosting the 2023 regatta.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City icon wins golf tournament with age-less score
A woodworker with roots in several Ocean City restaurants had the golf game of his life last week after shooting five strokes less than his age of 78. Maynard Esender, a resident of the South Point community, won his division of the Ocean City Golf Club Championship tournament last weekend after taking a 14-stroke lead the first day, when he shot a score of 73.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Let’s Have A Blast: Short Track Super Series Invades Georgetown Speedway Aug. 30
GEORGETOWN, DE – Let’s have a Blast. Georgetown Speedway returns to life on Tuesday, August 30 when the stars of the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco invade the Sussex County half-mile oval. Melon 1 and Sussex Diesel present the ninth edition of...
Cape Gazette
Stephen Lopuszanski Jr., proud veteran
Stephen Lopuszanski Jr., age 76 of Lewes, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 18, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Stephen Sr. and Grace (Coviello) Lopuszanski. Mr. Lopuszanski was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the U.S. Army as a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Anthony Marta, helped others
Anthony (Tony) Marta, 60, of Millsboro, passed away suddenly Thursday, July 28, 2022, of medical complications at the University of Maryland Medical Center. He was born June 26, 1962. Anthony’s passions included fishing, hunting and carpentry. Tony’s favorite pass time was spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Tony’s favorite...
WBOC
The Wicomico County Fair is Back August 19th-21st
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is back August 19-21 in WinterPlace Park in Salisbury. The event is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont and produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County. “Our team is excited to produce another year of the Fair,”...
severnaparkvoice.com
Lauren's Law: Beach Day
It was August 2018, and my tiny family decided to start a new tradition. I say “tiny” because my first-born daughter, Charlotte, was only 8 weeks old when we decided to do our first family beach day at Bethany Beach in Delaware. We were a little over two...
WMDT.com
Long Neck Elementary honors former Assistant Principal
LONG NECK, Del. – Long Neck Elementary School held a special ceremony to dedicate a bench on school grounds in honor of former Assistant Principal Scott Steedman. Steedman passed away in 2020 and was a long-time teacher and administrator in the Indian River School District. We want to hear...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth should step up enforcement of bike parking
The following letter was sent to the City of Rehoboth Beach with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. The new bicycle parking racks for the beach at Oak Avenue are great. Some people continue to park bikes on the erosion fence. The repaired fence is already showing...
Cape Gazette
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
WMDT.com
First Look: New Beach Patrol Station Planned for Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Town of Rehoboth is releasing the latest upgrade plans for the beach patrol station on the boardwalk. The new facility is set to feature ATV launching pads and beach-facing safety equipment as well as expanded public bathrooms and ADA-compliant ramps on the first floor, with a state-of-the-art command center, locker room, and training facility on the top floor.
WMDT.com
Delaware NAACP condemns Town of Georgetown for pushing ahead with funding museum where confederate flag flies
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Central Delaware NAACP is speaking out, condemning a recent decision by the Georgetown Town Council to push ahead with funding a local museum where the confederate flag flies. The latest condemnation comes after a check for more than $24,000 was delivered to the Georgetown Historical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Dispatch
Park Visitors Share Horse Management Concerns
SNOW HILL– Despite new safety initiatives, several park visitors continue to have concerns with Assateague Island’s horse management practices. While Assateague Island National Seashore announced new efforts to ensure the safety of the park’s wild horses less than a week after a mare was hit by a car, some say those measures will do little to help. They believe the key to protecting the horses is enforcing the park’s rules and keeping humans away from the animals.
The Dispatch
Locked Brakes Caused Brief Route 50 Bridge Malfunction
OCEAN CITY — The Route 50 bridge draw span was briefly stuck in the open position on Tuesday, but state officials quickly resolved the issue, confirming staff remains on hand in case any more problems with the bridge arise. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Maryland Department of Transportation’s State...
Cape Gazette
CHEER hosts 12th annual car and truck show
Dozens of classics and modern cars and trucks participated in the 12th annual CHEER Car, Truck and Bike Show held Aug. 7 at the Warren L. and Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center in Georgetown. Proceeds benefit the many programs provided by CHEER Services for senior citizens throughout Sussex County.
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested for carrying concealed firearm at casino
HARRINGTON, Del. – A Dover man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon at the Harrington Raceway and Casino. On July 30th, Delaware Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement officers responded to the parking lot at the casino, locating the suspect, Robert Mckewen, next to his vehicle. Mckewen was reportedly concealing a firearm in his waistband.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Drift now open on Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach
After nearly a year of construction, Drift, a seafood and raw bar, is open in Rehoboth Beach. Drift is located in a 130-year-old camp meeting house on Baltimore Avenue and is the first project completed by Second Block Hospitality Group, a team comprising The Pines owners Bob Suppies, Tyler Townsend, David Gonce and Chef Lion Gardner. The structure underwent a top-to-bottom, front-to-back renovation.
Cape Gazette
Lewes firefighters use Shields school for training exercises
When nearly a dozen Lewes Fire Department trucks show up at a location, it attracts curious onlookers. Such was the case early Aug. 6, when Lewes volunteers, as well as firefighters from Dover and Camden, pulled up in front of the former Richard Shields Elementary School off Savannah Road. According to spokesman Glenn Marshall, the department received permission from Cape Henlopen School District officials to use the old school as a training site prior to its demolition later this month. Marshall said firefighters used aerial trucks and ladders to climb to the roof and practice cutting holes to vent out fire and smoke during an actual blaze.
Cape Gazette
Angel Mary Ellen Savage Snead, beautiful spirit
Angel Mary Ellen Savage Snead of Greenwood departed this life Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the age of 25, according to her smile. However, she was actually 47 years old. She was born Dec. 27, 1974, to Virginia Savage and Otis Nixon. She grew up in Milton with her mother and grandmother. Later in life, she acquired a bonus dad in Charles “Butch” Nock. He was her father, provider and protector. When her dad Butch passed several years ago, Angel would often say she wished she could dance with her father just one more time. Today, she is dancing with her father once again while Booter is two-stepping around them.
Cape Gazette
Alonzo O. Coulbourne III, General Motors retiree
Alonzo “Lonny” O. Coulbourne III, 78, of Millsboro, formerly of New Castle and Odessa, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Lonny was born June 21, 1944, in Lincoln, son of the late Alonzo O. Coulbourne Jr. and the late Edith (Buckley) Coulbourne. He retired from General Motors after 30 years of service, and following his retirement from GM he worked for several years with his son Mark in his landscaping business.
Comments / 0