Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
A Simple Tip to Make Your Room Cooler: Move Your Fan to Its Optimal Location
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Heat waves are sweeping the globe this summer, and finding ways to cool down remains top of mind for many. Sure, you can change the temperature of your thermostat if you have AC. However, something as simple as where you place a window fan in a room can make a big difference in your level of comfort.
Should You Get Central Air Conditioning Or A Mini-Split?
If you're sweating your way through the peak of the summer, you may need a new AC. Here's what you need to know about central air vs. mini-split systems.
What Is a Wet Room Bathroom?
If you’re a fan of spacious open concept kitchens and dining rooms, consider incorporating the same aesthetic into your bathroom. A wet room bathroom essentially blends the shower and bathroom into a single space, combining the convenient, watertight construction of a shower with the sophisticated feel of an open concept floor plan.
OTTY Mattress Topper review: sleep happy on this sustainable bamboo buy
If you've been tossing and turning due to a tired mattress, you should consider the OTTY Memory Foam topper. Lots of us might not have the budget for a brand new mattress right now, understandably, and this topper adds a luxurious layer to your sleep setup for a smaller price. It also provides support (and lots of points when it comes to comfort) for side sleepers and back sleepers. Why? One of the best mattress toppers will add depth to your current mattress, as well as comfort and essentially: it can completely transform your sleep routine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Stain Brick
Many homes have brick facades, fireplaces, mantels, interior walls, and walkways. Although it’s a long-lasting building material and your brick may still be in good shape, it may have started to look tired or you may crave a different aesthetic. Fortunately, there are several options for updating the appearance of brick, including painting, whitewashing, limewashing, German smear, and staining.
What Is A Mini-Split Air Conditioner?
If your home lacks central AC, you might be itching for a solution during the summer heat. Here's what you need to know about mini-split AC and how it can help.
yankodesign.com
Handheld steam cleaner can disinfect surfaces, eliminate odors, and de-wrinkle clothes with zero chemicals
Move over, Dyson. The SUMJet’s dry steam technology can do everything from sanitizing surfaces to removing wrinkles from clothes… and at $109, it won’t break the bank either. With the ability to shoot out steam at 320°F, the SUMJet promises to be the ultimate handheld appliance. Using...
homedit.com
What Is An A-Frame Roof?
An A-frame roof has two steeply sloped sides that meet at a peak. Its shape resembles the letter “A,” where it gets its name. Cabins are the typical type of home featuring A-frame roofs, but designers also use them on ultramodern architecture. These roofs have many advantages, including weather resistance and affordability.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Eco-glue can replace harmful adhesives in wood construction
Researchers at Aalto University have developed a bio-based adhesive that can replace formaldehyde-containing adhesives in wood construction. The main raw material in the new adhesive is lignin, a structural component of wood and a by-product of the pulp industry that is usually burned after wood is processed. As an alternative to formaldehyde, lignin offers a healthier and more carbon-friendly way to use wood in construction.
How To Determine What Kind Of Insulation Is In Your Walls
Insulation is essential to your home's function, but there are several kinds to be aware of. Here's how to determine what kind of insulation is in your walls.
The Best String Lights for Bedrooms, Dorm Rooms & Photo Walls
Click here to read the full article. Bedroom aesthetics are huge, especially for teens and college kids who spend tons of time in their rooms. It’s the only space they have to make their own, and bedroom string lights always help to achieve the best cool and cozy vibe. Not only do twinkle lights look amazing, but they’re also functional to some degree in offering a perfect amount of illumination as a nightlight or setting the mood for movie nights. They’re the ideal back-to-school purchase for any high school or college student who wants a fresh start to help them feel...
Want an Air Conditioner Covered in Moss?
No one likes to drag out their window air conditioning units every summer. They’re heavy and dirty, and it’s a huge pain to get them in the window just right. If you live in an apartment with pedestrian traffic below, installation can be downright dangerous. Air conditioners are...
DIY guru reveals a simple wash down could boost your air conditioning
A TikTok DIY star has revealed the dirty secret of failing home air conditioning units – they need a good wash. As summer temperatures soar, home improvements expert Aaron Willesbury’s home cooling hack is said to boost an air-conditioning unit’s ability to keep cool. The handyman states:...
Send your student to college with the best mini fridge we’ve ever tested
The Magic Chef Retro Mini Fridge is the best mini fridge we have ever tested. It is great for dorm rooms and apartment living.
yankodesign.com
These prefab energy efficient cabins promise to be your green dream home
Today, more and more people are veering towards homes that are green and energy-efficient. Words like net zero, prefab, and Passive House standard are thrown like confetti while describing their dream home! In an age, where sustainable architecture is thriving more than ever, CABN.CO by Jackson Wyatt is a much welcomed upcoming project.
CARS・
Comments / 0