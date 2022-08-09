How to watch Prey online for less

The summer's surprise breakout hit is all everyone seems able to talk about right now, so you might be wondering where and how to watch Prey online. Luckily enough, it's easy. If you're based in the USA, all you need is a 30-day free trial for Hulu (which then rolls into a $6.99 per-month subscription, so be sure to cancel before then if you don't want to be charged). However, be aware that this tier has ads . To avoid them and stream Prey uninterrupted, you'll have to get the 30-day free trial for the premium Hulu membership . Again, remember to cancel before that's up if you want to avoid paying $12.99p/m.

As for UK and Australian viewers, things are a little easier - they can watch Prey online via a standard month of the Disney Plus streaming service . Because there's no free trial for this one, that monthly membership is the cheapest option short of getting it for free with a phone contract from the likes of O2 in Britain . Basically, pay for the single month, stream Prey, and then cancel before your sub rolls over to a second month and you're charged again.

So, how much will it cost you to watch Prey in the UK or Australia? We've listed all of the available Disney Plus sign-up offers below, but if you go for the basic tier, you won't be paying more than £7.99 or AU$11.99. While that's still not as good as 'free', it's the best you'll get for now - there aren't any cheaper options at the time of writing (believe us, we've looked). However, it does give you access to the full Disney library, meaning you can stream Prey and then move on to all the Marvel or Star Wars TV shows on the service right now.

Judging by the critical reception it's been getting, you'll have a great time with Prey; it's gone down a storm, and our own Prey review said that it was the "best post-Arnie Predator".

Watch Prey - USA

Hulu | 30-day free trial

You're in luck if you want to watch Prey online for as little as possible; you can get your hands on it for the low, low price of 'free'. That's because Hulu, the home of Prey, has a 30-day free trial you can take advantage of. However, be aware that there are two different tiers of sub you can get - one with ads and one without. Either way, make sure you cancel before the month is out to avoid paying $6.99p/m for the ad level or $12.99p/m for the ad-free offer. Keen to stick around, on the other hand? We'd recommend the Disney Plus bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus. It gets you all three for $13.99 per month (or $19.99p/m if you'd prefer to go without Hulu ads) .

View Deal

Watch Prey - UK

Disney Plus | £7.99 per month

If you want to watch Prey online for as little as possible, your best bet is picking up a standard month of Disney's streaming service. It's not glamorous, but it will allow you to stream Prey for the smallest amount - you can't get it for less unless you opt for a contract bolt-on via O2 . Just cancel at the end of the month to avoid paying again. Want to stick around, on the other hand? Rather than paying month-by-month, it's worth opting for the one-off £79.90 annual pass instead. It gets you 12 months for the price of 10, which is better value for money overall.

View Deal

Watch Prey - Australia

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

The only way to stream Prey online is via Disney Plus, and your cheapest possible option at the time of writing is the normal monthly sub. If you're in it for the long haul, though, we'd suggest considering the $119.99 annual fee instead. That's because it gets you 12 months for the price of 10, which is a saving of $24 in total.

View Deal

