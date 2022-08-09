The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have some instant competition from Xiaomi

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

August 10 (tomorrow at the time of writing) is a big date in this year’s tech calendar, as Samsung is holding an event where it’s expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Galaxy Watch 5 line. But just one day later, it’s set to have some foldable competition.

That’s because, as spotted by PlayfulDroid (opens in new tab), Xiaomi has now taken to Weibo (opens in new tab) – a Chinese social network – to reveal that it’s unveiling the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, just one day later, on August 11.

This is the company’s foldable successor to the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, and assuming it has a similar design it will be a direct competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

We don’t know anything about the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 for sure, but according to leaks it might have a 120Hz refresh rate on both the inner and outer screen, with the outer display having a 1080 x 2520 resolution.

Leaks also point to a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, 67W charging, and a triple-lens rear camera, with a 50MP primary sensor, a telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 13MP camera, which we’d assume has an ultrawide lens.

So the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 sounds high spec enough to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, we wouldn’t expect it to be as widely available. It almost certainly won’t land in the US, and there’s a chance it won’t even land outside China. As such, it might only provide competition to Samsung in very select regions.

A Motorola Razr 2020 (Image credit: Future)

Analysis: another foldable contender is also arriving

Xiaomi isn’t the only company announcing a foldable phone just after Samsung, as Motorola is doing the same, with the Motorola Razr 2022 having been delayed from an August 2 announcement to August 11.

We’re not sure what caused the delay, but this means we’ll likely see at least four foldable phones unveiled in the space of two days.

The Razr 2022’s launch is also initially just for China, but as previous models were sold more widely, we’d think the Motorola Razr 2022 ultimately will be as well, so there could be a lot of new options among the best foldable phones before long.

