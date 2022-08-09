ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Summer Jewels
3d ago

This is why I go through a Real estate agent. Been in this market for about 8 years and it's a tough market if you know who to trust. Why would she trust a stranger with her money and get references first to check him out?

Stan Paus
3d ago

Sorry but if you fall for a scam that calls itself redo you probably deserve to be taken to the cleaners

cleveland19.com

Police arrest 2 after Warrensville Heights officers chase suspects into Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of suspects led Warrensville Heights police on a car chase overnight into Cleveland. The chase started before 3 a.m. on Friday. Both suspects were eventually taken into custody after the pursuit ended in Cleveland near the intersection of East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
Law & Crime

4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities

When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Streetsboro resident escapes carjacking, police say

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police said armed criminals tried to carjack a person at lunchtime earlier this week. According to police, the near carjacking happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Streetsboro Plaza. Police said they are thankful the resident is safe and are following up...
STREETSBORO, OH
cleveland19.com

Fire destroys vacant Elyria home

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters spent hours battling a fire at a vacant home. Crews were called to the home in the 300 block of Ninth Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said there was a working fire on the first floor. Firefighters said they made...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver fleeing police crashes into several cars at Cleveland dealership

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver fleeing East Cleveland police lost control and crashed into a used car dealership on Cleveland’s East Side. Cleveland police said the chase happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. During the pursuit, the driver slammed through the fence at Southern Cars. The dealership is located...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Woman struck by pickup truck in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old woman is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron Deputy Mayor for Public Safety to retire in September

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron announced Friday that Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Charles Brown will retire on Sept. 23, 2022. Brown has worked as a public servant for over three decades, according to a news release, including several years as the Assistant Chief of Akron Police.
AKRON, OH

