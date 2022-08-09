Read full article on original website
Summer Jewels
3d ago
This is why I go through a Real estate agent. Been in this market for about 8 years and it's a tough market if you know who to trust. Why would she trust a stranger with her money and get references first to check him out?
Stan Paus
3d ago
Sorry but if you fall for a scam that calls itself redo you probably deserve to be taken to the cleaners
Hey Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, is your brand of car making you a target for thieves?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warning from police who say the kind of car you drive, could be making you a target for car thieves. But what’s most concerning for law enforcement is how social media is actually providing a guide to thieves on how easy it is to steal your car.
Parents say school supplies prices have caused them to dig deeper into their pockets
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This year parent Tiffany Benco said she can’t catch a break as she shops for her son for back to school supplies. New data shows that the price of scotch tape products has gone up 70% from last year, sharpies are up 55% joining Elmer’s glue, which has also gone up 30%.
Barberton man urging city to redo sidewalks, says his safety depends on it
BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jerry Eland said he’s been waiting for six weeks to hear back from the city of Barberton about the terrible sidewalks in his neighborhood. He said there are bumps, holes, and uneven pavement all throughout his block. After being in a terrible car accident Eland...
Cleveland woman relieved her name is cleared after Chicago man stole her identity
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, July 18, Tracy Goodwin was pulled over by East Cleveland police. It’s a day she will never forget. “I asked him, ‘Why did you pull me over? And he said, I’ll tell you once you get out of the car,” said Goodwin.
Police: Facebook rumor about serial killer in Massillon ‘is a FAKE post’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Massillon said the department has recently received calls and social media messages regarding a post on Facebook claiming there is a serial killer in the city. Officials from the Massillon Police Department want the public to know that there is nothing to be concerned...
City patches Cleveland’s wood street with red brick after 19 Troubleshooters show rotting potholes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The red brick patchwork on the wood street will stop the decay of the rotting potholes, but neighbors say it ruins the aesthetic beauty of the last wooden street in Cleveland. “I mean, it’s frustrating,” said Chuck Hoven, who’s been around the street since the early...
‘Multiple stolen autos’ recovered from Richmond Heights apartment lot
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police said several stolen vehicles were found parked behind a local apartment complex. According to a police report, officers first discovered “multiple stolen autos” on the morning of Aug. 5 in the rear parking lot of the Marcella Arms apartments located on Chardon Road.
Police arrest 2 after Warrensville Heights officers chase suspects into Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of suspects led Warrensville Heights police on a car chase overnight into Cleveland. The chase started before 3 a.m. on Friday. Both suspects were eventually taken into custody after the pursuit ended in Cleveland near the intersection of East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.
4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities
When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
Downtown Cleveland security officers demand better pay, benefits
Thursday, security officers rallied in Playhouse Square with support from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1.
Streetsboro resident escapes carjacking, police say
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police said armed criminals tried to carjack a person at lunchtime earlier this week. According to police, the near carjacking happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Streetsboro Plaza. Police said they are thankful the resident is safe and are following up...
Trio steal car from shopper at Dave’s Supermarket, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said three grand theft motor vehicle suspects accused of stealing a car from a shopper at Dave’s Supermarket are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the three suspects arrived at the supermarket in a Mazda SUV on July...
Fire destroys vacant Elyria home
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters spent hours battling a fire at a vacant home. Crews were called to the home in the 300 block of Ninth Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said there was a working fire on the first floor. Firefighters said they made...
Ohio Casino Control Commission on how grocery stores can get sports gambling kiosks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sports gambling kiosks at your local store…..they could become a reality in Ohio by Jan. 1. Nine Acme grocery store locations in Ohio have applied for these kiosks that includes stores in Parma, Hudson, and Akron. The deadline to apply is quickly approaching - Aug....
Driver fleeing police crashes into several cars at Cleveland dealership
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver fleeing East Cleveland police lost control and crashed into a used car dealership on Cleveland’s East Side. Cleveland police said the chase happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. During the pursuit, the driver slammed through the fence at Southern Cars. The dealership is located...
UH Richmond Medical Center ceases emergency services for new patients
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Fire Chief Marc Neumann provided City Council Tuesday (Aug. 9) with an update on the closing of UH Richmond Medical Center, 27100 Chardon Road. Neumann said that on Aug. 7, UH stopped transferring patients into the Richmond Medical Center from other hospitals. On Aug. 8, all inpatients were transferred to other facilities.
Woman struck by pickup truck in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old woman is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of...
CMHA resident shoots, kills man staying at his downtown Cleveland apartment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 67-year-old man shot and killed a man staying in his downtown apartment in the1300 block of Superior Avenue early Monday morning. According to police, the resident had allowed the 47-year-old man to sleep on a cot in the living room of his...
City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
If you're looking for a four-legged friend to keep you company, now is the perfect time. City Dogs Cleveland (9203 Detroit Rd.) is currently above capacity with crates in offices and conference rooms and really could use your help. Adopt these dogs now!
Akron Deputy Mayor for Public Safety to retire in September
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron announced Friday that Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Charles Brown will retire on Sept. 23, 2022. Brown has worked as a public servant for over three decades, according to a news release, including several years as the Assistant Chief of Akron Police.
