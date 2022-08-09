Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival gets ready to take off
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One event is getting ready to take off in the Pine Belt. The RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival starts Friday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. With the balloons expected to take flight Friday evening, balloon meister Ken Johnston said...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo staff made a sad and disappointing announcement today - the mother giraffe will not deliver a new baby. In April, the zoo announced the mother giraffe, Sue Ellen, was pregnant. Unfortunately, Sue Ellen experienced a “pseudopregnancy,” which results in no calf.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Rec. Center offers senior citizen activities in August
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re over 55 and looking for something to do, the Hattiesburg Recreation Center may be the place for you. The Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department planned a month full of events and classes for senior citizens. Senior Programs Coordinator Chay Chapman said the goal...
Laurel’s Loblolly Festival to be held in October
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The annual Loblolly Festival, which celebrates the City of Laurel’s heritage as a sawmill town, will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022. There is no entrance fee and the festival will fill the downtown streets from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Vendors from several states, artists, crafters and craftsmen will […]
Boil water notice issued for Raleigh customers
RALEIGH, Miss. (WJTV) – Health officials announced customers, who receive their water from the City of Raleigh, have been placed under a boil water notice. The water system issued the notice for 1,462 customers on Wednesday, August 10. According to officials, there was a system-wide pressure loss due to turning the water off for two […]
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Hattiesburg
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security […]
impact601.com
City of Laurel To Redistrict Again
The City of Laurel officials conducted a public hearing this week to discuss the city’s efforts to redistrict the City Beautiful. In 2021, the Laurel City Council conducted a redistricting due to the city’s recent annexation of the Pendorff area. The Laurel City Council conducted a public hearing...
WDAM-TV
Missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg. Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility. Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from...
WDAM-TV
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs senior right tackle James Wilson. Wednesday marks a sad day in the Pine Belt as longtime Southern Miss baseball coach Corky Palmer passed away. 10pm Headlines 8/10. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Live recording. Infrastructure in the lead for Hattiesburg’s ARPA survey.
Picayune Item
Forrest General Hospital’s Nurse Extern Program Graduates 20
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (August 2, 2022) Twenty students who participated in the 2022 Forrest General Hospital Nurse Extern Program completed their training Friday, July 29. The students, who hail from Alcorn State University, Mississippi University for Women, Pearl River Community College, and The University of Southern Mississippi, complimented the program saying they have gained valuable experience during the past two months that will help them better care for patients in the future.
WDAM-TV
SCRMC free cholesterol screening set for Aug. 24
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Who needs to get their cholesterol checked?. As it turns out, pretty much everybody. South Central Regional Medical Center is offering free cholesterol screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at South Central Place in Laurel. To schedule an appointment for the...
WTOK-TV
Boil Water Notice issued in Jasper County
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WTOK) - Beaver Dam Water Association issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice Friday. The utility reported a water line break. It affects people living on Vossburg Paulding Road, from the intersection of Highway 11 to the intersection of County Road 8 until further notice. About fifty homes are...
Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today was the first day back to school for kids attending the new Crestwood School of Hattiesburg. Established in 2021, Crestwood is a Christian-based, private school for students who are in K-4th grades. Co-director Jordan Wood said there are many different avenues when it comes to...
Three wanted for drive-by shooting in Covington County
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Covington County. Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. Officials said the suspects were driving a white […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. investigator says, ‘know your rights to defend your property’
Brandon Hayes growing as a player, person at Southern Miss. Players of the Pine Belt: FCAHS senior running back Keeghan Rodgers. Players of the Pine Belt: FCAHS senior running back Keeghan Rodgers. 6pm Headlines 8/9. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Live recording. New water park to make large economic impact...
WDAM-TV
Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs senior right tackle James Wilson
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - James Wilson has a simple, but honest answer for why he loves playing football at Bay Springs.”. “Getting down and dirty,” Wilson said. It’s also a reason why he’s one of Dan Brady’s favorite players to coach. “He’s just got that...
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. man reported missing, endangered
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins and Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline are asking the public for help locating a senior citizen who is reported “Missing and Endangered.”. Elester Womack, also called “Farrell” by his family and friends, is 61 years old and of medium build....
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of pair of social media posts that are merely scams. “These are false, and they are being shared around the country with people changing out images and city locations in the text,” read a post on HPD’s Facebook page. “Again, these are all false posts, with false information that continue to be shared across social media.
WDAM-TV
