wymt.com
Laurel County man arrested, charged with theft
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Laurel County was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing items from a business, officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested Zebulin J. Collett, 28, of London at a business about half a mile south of London. Employees noticed missing merchandise,...
wymt.com
One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.
Police find stolen Knox County vehicle, arrest suspect
Kentucky State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Knox County.
lakercountry.com
Two-vehicle collision in Salem community sends two to hospital
A two-vehicle collision in the Salem community sent two individuals to the hospital Thursday morning. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, the collision occurred Thursday morning sometime around 9 a.m. off Highway 910 in the Salem community when a 2001 Chevy Cobalt operated by Matthew Green of Russell Springs collided head-on with a 2012 Cadillac being operated by Donald Lucas of Ohio.
Man arrested after threats to the University of the Cumberlands
A man has been arrested after allegedly calling and threatening a Williamsburg university Tuesday.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
clayconews.com
FINAL SENTENCING SCHEDULED IN LAUREL COUNTY FOR THREE ACCUSED SUBJECTS THAT PLED GUILTY TO THE 2020 MURDER OF A MANCHESTER, KENTUCKY MAN
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that three accused subjects are awaiting final sentencing after having pled guilty in Laurel Circuit Court to the 2020 murder of Jeremy Caldwell age 32 of Manchester, KY. Caldwell was allegedly shot dead in his vehicle during an incident which...
WTVQ
Pulaski Co. traffic stop nets over $21K in cash, marijuana
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested Monday after a detective conducted a traffic stop in Pulaski County where he says he found over $21,000 in cash, marijuana, THC candy and more. Detectives were surveilling a suspected drug house around 5:23 p.m. when they saw a car...
q95fm.net
Three Individuals Plead Guilty to 2020 Laurel County Murder
Three individuals have recently pleaded guilty in connection to a murder out of Laurel County from 2020. On December 20th of 2020, 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell was murdered off of Highway 490, five miles north of London. Investigators say that Caldwell was shot to death inside of his vehicle. The suspects fled from the scene, but were later arrested.
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Police asking for public's help to find 16-year-old missing out of Harlan County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old boy from Harlan County. According to a news release, Christian Brock was last seen driving a red 2021 Honda 420 Rancher in Bledsoe, Kentucky. Bledsoe is located in southeastern Kentucky. Anyone with...
clayconews.com
K-9 Deputy apprehends Theft Suspect on South Highway 421 in Southeastern, Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:00 A.M., Clay County Sheriff K-9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Robyn Turner, 43 of Chop Bottom Road. Through acknowledgment of an active investigation and warrant on the above mentioned individual Deputy Brumley...
adairvoice.com
Two men facing multiple charges
Skylar Riggins of Russell Springs and Brent Grimsley of Dunnville are facing numerous charges after an extensive investigation. Officers from the Columbia Police Department recently concluded a three-month investigation after deputy jailers found suspected narcotics in May. Evidence was presented to the grand jury with indictments being returned against Riggins...
WKYT 27
Three plead guilty in connection with 2020 Laurel Co. murder
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people have pled guilty in connection with a 2020 Laurel County murder. On December 20, 2020, 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell was murdered off Highway 490, five miles north of London. Investigators said Caldwell was shot dead in his vehicle. The suspects fled the scene and were later arrested.
Knox County Schools start a new year, leaders say safety is a top priority
The school year is beginning in Knox County and students are returning without one traditional supply - bookbags. This is the newest policy Knox County Schools has put in place to keep schools safe.
somerset106.com
Officials Say Clay County Is Making Progress As Flood Cleanup Continues
The cleanup continues in Clay County, nearly two weeks after historic flooding swept through Eastern Kentucky. The community of Bull Skin, near Oneida, was one of the hardest hit, and two people were killed in the community. People across the county are taking everything out of their homes, so the rebuilding phase can start. Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson said the county is making progress. According to Watson, 50-60 homes were destroyed, and ten homes were ruled inhabitable. He said 95% of the affected homes have been cleaned out since the flooding happened. Watson added people are staying in campers, motels and other places that offer shelter while the road to recovery continues. Meanwhile, Whitley County has been added to the list of counties eligible for FEMA assistance. People in those counties can go to any center to get help applying for FEMA assistance. There’s a registration center in Clay County at the Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester and a Disaster Center at Oneida Elementary School, 435 Newfound Rd., Oneida. You can find more information and apply online at http://disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app.
WKYT 27
Man accused of causing wrong-way crash that killed 3 people appears in court
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a crash that killed three people on a southern Kentucky interstate. The California man accused of causing the crash was back in court Tuesday morning. A detective testified about the suspect driving the wrong way, and him being under the...
lakercountry.com
Portion of KY 70 in Casey Co. temporarily closed today
A portion of KY 70 in neighboring Casey County will be temporarily closed today as transportation cabinet crews replace a cross drain beneath the roadway. KY 70 will be closed to through traffic between the intersection of KY 206 and V. Goode Road and motorists will detour via KY 206.
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
clayconews.com
JUSTICE: Observations of the District Court in Clay County, Kentucky
On Monday August 8th, 2022 I had the opportunity to sit in and observe some of the proceedings in the District Court of Clay County, Kentucky. The docket began at 0930 and the familiar "All rise" was announced, just before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis entered into the courtroom on the second floor of the Clay County Courthouse.
z93country.com
Wayne County School District Welcomes New Teachers this Year
Bell Elementary Welcomes, Libby Gramling, Ashton Mazariegas, Holly Bartley, Kori Shepherd, and Scottlyn McWhorter.
