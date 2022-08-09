The cleanup continues in Clay County, nearly two weeks after historic flooding swept through Eastern Kentucky. The community of Bull Skin, near Oneida, was one of the hardest hit, and two people were killed in the community. People across the county are taking everything out of their homes, so the rebuilding phase can start. Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson said the county is making progress. According to Watson, 50-60 homes were destroyed, and ten homes were ruled inhabitable. He said 95% of the affected homes have been cleaned out since the flooding happened. Watson added people are staying in campers, motels and other places that offer shelter while the road to recovery continues. Meanwhile, Whitley County has been added to the list of counties eligible for FEMA assistance. People in those counties can go to any center to get help applying for FEMA assistance. There’s a registration center in Clay County at the Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester and a Disaster Center at Oneida Elementary School, 435 Newfound Rd., Oneida. You can find more information and apply online at http://disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app.

