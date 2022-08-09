ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

The best League of Legends meta champions for all roles

In League of Legends, champions in each position have different tasks to complete throughout the game. These errands vary depending on your composition, the enemy squad, and more. League is one of the most complex multiplayer games to date. Every match is different and will give you different challenges throughout.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix ‘server under maintenance’ in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is slowly rolling out around the world. The game is going live at different times in different time zones to ensure the servers can handle the demand. Players have been able to pre-load Tower of Fantasy to prepare for its launch, but a wild error appearing after the installation process may make you wonder whether you have done something wrong. If you have encountered the “server under maintenance” error after installing the game on your platform of choice, you won’t be able to launch it.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Video Game#T1
dotesports.com

League of Legends turrets still broken following latest patch

The turrets in League of Legends have been broken for over a week—and they’re still broken even after Patch 12.15 hit the live servers today. For some reason, turret shot damage doesn’t increase past the first hit. Instead of dealing up to 120 percent extra damage on the third hit, turret damage caps at just 40 percent, as discovered by YouTuber and content creator Vandiril.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Is Tower of Fantasy down? How to check ToF’s server status

Tower of Fantasy’s release timer is hitting zero at different times, depending on where players are located in the world. To reduce the burden on the game’s servers, the developers decided to break the release into regions. When it comes to release hypes, however, even the best release...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Karl, Gabbi depart T1’s Dota 2 roster

The brightest period in T1’s short Dota 2 history has officially come to an end with the organization parting ways with both Gabbi and Karl ahead of The International 2022 regional qualifiers. This is the first multi-player roster move T1 has made in the last several seasons and only...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

How to fix Tower of Fantasy ‘already logged into the game with this account’ error

After a long wait, the highly anticipated open-world MMO Tower of Fantasy is finally here and many are getting the chance to check out the world of Aida, but not all players. Of course, day one can be rough for any MMO, and Tower of Fantasy is no exception. Many players have reported issues logging into the game and one of the most common is the error “already logged into the game with this account”.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get Potent Omnium Crystal in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is an action-role-playing game set in the dystopian world of Aida. As players adventure through these Omnium-rich but not catastrophically affected lands, they’ll encounter a wide variety of enemies, unlock and upgrade new skills, and interact with everything the world has to offer. Throughout one’s time...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Google may soon allow players to launch games from search results via Stadia

It's the next evolution of cloud gaming. Google seems to be testing a new feature that would allow players to launch games from Google search results using Stadia’s cloud services. As reported by IGN, YouTube creator Bryant Chappel discovered the update when Google searching the game Control. Chappel shared...
SOFTWARE
dotesports.com

Golden Guardians dismisses longtime League esports GM Danan Flander after 4 consecutive losing seasons

Golden Guardians has relieved its League of Legends general manager Danan Flander of his duties, the organization announced today. Flander had served as the GM of Golden Guardians since the 2019 LCS season. During his tenure, he led the team to five LCS playoff appearances. The team’s best season under his direction came in 2020 when Golden Guardians finished just two series away from an appearance at the League World Championship.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

VALORANT devs have taken ‘wrong’ approach to Chamber nerfs, FaZe dicey says

FaZe Clan’s Quan “dicey” Tran has voiced his concerns about the changes made to VALORANT’s French sentinel Chamber in the latest patch. The 19-year-old pro player called out the developers for nerfing the wrong abilities. “They’re [Riot Games] doing it wrong,” dicey said in a recent interview with Sportskeeda.com.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Draven key to EDG’s sweep over Anyone’s Legend in 2022 LPL Summer Split

This was EDG’s final group stage matchup in the 2022 LPL Summer Split and the 2021 Worlds champions showed they can still dominate Summoner’s Rift. The team was able to register an easy 2-0 series victory over the out-of-form Anyone’s Legend lineup, ending their group stage run with a four-game win streak.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘EAN’

Wordle had a large number of players around the world interact with each other while trying to find the correct answer in less than six attempts each day. Since the game’s difficulty is tied to the correct word of the day, many players believe Wordle has been getting more difficult for some time now, as they notice an increasing number of not-so-common words as answers.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy