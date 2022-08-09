Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
The best League of Legends meta champions for all roles
In League of Legends, champions in each position have different tasks to complete throughout the game. These errands vary depending on your composition, the enemy squad, and more. League is one of the most complex multiplayer games to date. Every match is different and will give you different challenges throughout.
dotesports.com
How to fix ‘server under maintenance’ in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is slowly rolling out around the world. The game is going live at different times in different time zones to ensure the servers can handle the demand. Players have been able to pre-load Tower of Fantasy to prepare for its launch, but a wild error appearing after the installation process may make you wonder whether you have done something wrong. If you have encountered the “server under maintenance” error after installing the game on your platform of choice, you won’t be able to launch it.
dotesports.com
Evil Geniuses, Outsiders, and Gaimin Gladiators qualify for Dota 2’s The International 2022
With three days left in Dota 2’s Arlington Major, three more teams have qualified for The International 2022, locking in the final set of direct invites before the event even ends. Evil Geniuses, Outsiders, and Gaimin Gladiators claimed the final direct invites for the TI11 on the first day...
dotesports.com
Live player comms will not return to LCS broadcast in Summer Split week 8, league confirms
After experimenting with in-game player comms on the LCS broadcast, the league has confirmed to Dot Esports that the feature will not return to the LCS livestream for the final weekend of the Summer Split. Still, the LCS is open to the idea of bringing live player comms back to the broadcast at some point in the future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Astralis would have ‘no second thoughts’ on offering HUNDEN an analyst role after ban expires
The Astralis organization is reportedly very interested in offering banned CS:GO coach Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen an analyst role in the future following the expiration of his current coaching ban from the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC), according to a report by Dexerto’s Richard Lewis. Astralis provided a statement...
dotesports.com
League of Legends turrets still broken following latest patch
The turrets in League of Legends have been broken for over a week—and they’re still broken even after Patch 12.15 hit the live servers today. For some reason, turret shot damage doesn’t increase past the first hit. Instead of dealing up to 120 percent extra damage on the third hit, turret damage caps at just 40 percent, as discovered by YouTuber and content creator Vandiril.
dotesports.com
Is Tower of Fantasy down? How to check ToF’s server status
Tower of Fantasy’s release timer is hitting zero at different times, depending on where players are located in the world. To reduce the burden on the game’s servers, the developers decided to break the release into regions. When it comes to release hypes, however, even the best release...
dotesports.com
Karl, Gabbi depart T1’s Dota 2 roster
The brightest period in T1’s short Dota 2 history has officially come to an end with the organization parting ways with both Gabbi and Karl ahead of The International 2022 regional qualifiers. This is the first multi-player roster move T1 has made in the last several seasons and only...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Riot wants to welcome more League players to jungle role with changes to position’s mechanics and systems for 2023 preseason
Being a jungler in League of Legends can be tough. The position has always been notorious for being one of the most difficult to try for the first time, while also tough to master at a high level. Players need a ton of game knowledge and skill just to be,...
dotesports.com
How to fix Tower of Fantasy ‘already logged into the game with this account’ error
After a long wait, the highly anticipated open-world MMO Tower of Fantasy is finally here and many are getting the chance to check out the world of Aida, but not all players. Of course, day one can be rough for any MMO, and Tower of Fantasy is no exception. Many players have reported issues logging into the game and one of the most common is the error “already logged into the game with this account”.
dotesports.com
Back from the dead: Riot showcases new Chemtech Drake, returning for League’s 2023 preseason
League of Legends’ most infamous dragon is finally making a grand return to Summoner’s Rift. In a new developer’s vlog, Riot Games’ lead gameplay designer Matthew “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison confirmed that the Chemtech Drake will be reintroduced in the 2023 preseason—and the toxic high-flyer is coming with a whole new set of effects.
dotesports.com
How to get Potent Omnium Crystal in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is an action-role-playing game set in the dystopian world of Aida. As players adventure through these Omnium-rich but not catastrophically affected lands, they’ll encounter a wide variety of enemies, unlock and upgrade new skills, and interact with everything the world has to offer. Throughout one’s time...
dotesports.com
Google may soon allow players to launch games from search results via Stadia
It's the next evolution of cloud gaming. Google seems to be testing a new feature that would allow players to launch games from Google search results using Stadia’s cloud services. As reported by IGN, YouTube creator Bryant Chappel discovered the update when Google searching the game Control. Chappel shared...
dotesports.com
Golden Guardians dismisses longtime League esports GM Danan Flander after 4 consecutive losing seasons
Golden Guardians has relieved its League of Legends general manager Danan Flander of his duties, the organization announced today. Flander had served as the GM of Golden Guardians since the 2019 LCS season. During his tenure, he led the team to five LCS playoff appearances. The team’s best season under his direction came in 2020 when Golden Guardians finished just two series away from an appearance at the League World Championship.
dotesports.com
VALORANT devs have taken ‘wrong’ approach to Chamber nerfs, FaZe dicey says
FaZe Clan’s Quan “dicey” Tran has voiced his concerns about the changes made to VALORANT’s French sentinel Chamber in the latest patch. The 19-year-old pro player called out the developers for nerfing the wrong abilities. “They’re [Riot Games] doing it wrong,” dicey said in a recent interview with Sportskeeda.com.
dotesports.com
Draven key to EDG’s sweep over Anyone’s Legend in 2022 LPL Summer Split
This was EDG’s final group stage matchup in the 2022 LPL Summer Split and the 2021 Worlds champions showed they can still dominate Summoner’s Rift. The team was able to register an easy 2-0 series victory over the out-of-form Anyone’s Legend lineup, ending their group stage run with a four-game win streak.
dotesports.com
Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘EAN’
Wordle had a large number of players around the world interact with each other while trying to find the correct answer in less than six attempts each day. Since the game’s difficulty is tied to the correct word of the day, many players believe Wordle has been getting more difficult for some time now, as they notice an increasing number of not-so-common words as answers.
dotesports.com
Tundra, Team Spirit, and Aster are locked in for Dota 2’s The International 2022
Dota 2 teams have secured their invites to the International 2022 after the upper bracket quarter-finals of the Arlington Major. Tundra, Team Spirit, and Aster are headed to the most prestigious event on the Dota 2 calendar. Despite crashing out of the tournament early, Tundra could guarantee their seat with...
dotesports.com
Zain secures title of top Smash Melee player but community isn’t too happy with this MPGR ranking
There is always going to be some level of controversy, contention, or outrage whenever a well-known ranking system is updated, but with the return of the Melee Panda Global Ranking (MPGR) after more than three years of hiatus, players and fans have a lot to say about the final listing.
dotesports.com
How to get Tracer’s Comic Book skin during the Overwatch Anniversary Remix event
The Overwatch Anniversary Remix is now in its third incarnation, and as was the case with previous volumes, players are getting a chance to hit rewind on some challenges of old. For the first week of the three-week event, gamers get a redo on Tracer’s Comic Challenge from the fall...
Comments / 0