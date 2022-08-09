Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Suffern men charged with assault
SUFFERN – Village Police in Suffern have arrested two local men on assault charges following an incident that occurred on July 31. The victim told police that after he had a disagreement with others at a local establishment, he decided to head home. Two of the others in the facility followed and assaulted him, causing several injuries.
Police: 2 wanted in Bronx robbery, assault on Morris Avenue
Two people are wanted for a Bronx robbery that took place back in July on Morris Avenue.
Man arrested for allegedly slashing over 40 tires in Queens
Dee Lazersmith, 42, was arrested and charged with over 50 counts of criminal mischief for allegedly slashing the tires of 27 separate vehicles along 42nd Avenue in Bayside.
talkofthesound.com
Queens Man Found Hiding in Mamaroneck Backyard Following Multi-Agency Pursuit
MAMARONECK, NY (August 10, 2022) — A VMPD officer conducting a routine patrol on third shift engaged a suspicious vehicle on the 1500 block of East Boston Post Road, setting off a pursuit which led to the apprehension of a suspect in several burglaries in Connecticut. Why it matters:...
Bus driver pepper-sprayed by woman in Manhattan: NYPD
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The NYPD is searching for a woman who allegedly pepper-sprayed a bus driver in Manhattan. The incident happened in front of 2967 Eighth Ave. back on July 5, according to the NYPD. The woman came up to the bus driver’s side window and started banging on the glass. She then allegedly […]
Homeless Man Held In Vicious Beating Of Woman In Lodi
A homeless man beat a woman in Lodi so badly that she suffered head trauma and bleeding of the brain, authorities said. Anthony Iavarone, 63, remained in the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus. The victim, meanwhile, was left clinging to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie man killed in East Fishkill head-on crash
EAST FISHKILL – A head-on crash on Route 376 just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road in East Fishkill Wednesday afternoon claimed the life of a 64-year-old Poughkeepsie man. East Fishkill Town Police said preliminary investigation revealed thjat a Dodge Ram, driven by a 16-year-old Wappingers Falls...
Judge reduces bail for Yonkers man charged in deadly hit-and-run
Citing new state bail reform laws, a Westchester County Court judge reduced Stephen Dolan’s bail from $2.4 million to just half a million dollars.
NBC New York
Rider Stabbed as Heated Argument Erupts on MTA Bus in Manhattan: Cops
A 38-year-old MTA bus rider was stabbed in the arm and slashed in the hand by another straphanger who pulled out a knife during an argument as they rode in Manhattan early Thursday, authorities say. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute aboard the bus around 1:10 a.m. in...
Route 95 Motorist Caught With Loaded Gun After Crossing Median: Leonia PD
A motorist who was stopped after driving his sedan over the median from the express to the local lanes on Route 95 had a loaded gun in the glove compartment, police said. Richard X. Santos, an unemployed 29-year-old resident of Washington Heights, was behind the wheel of a 2018 BMW sedan with a female passenger when he was stopped by Officer Debbie Maldonado on the northbound highway around noontime Tuesday, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.
norwoodnews.org
Woodlawn Subway Station: Gun Retrieved from Female Passenger’s Backpack
MTA chief safety and security officer, Patrick Warren, issued a statement further to news that a person was found to have been carrying a gun in the Woodlawn Road Subway Station, serving the 4 line. “The NYPD’s presence at subway stations continues to pay off as alert officers spotted a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie man pleads guilty to fifth DWI in 10 years
KINGSTON – A 56-year-old Poughkeepsie man pled guilty in Ulster County Court to felony driving while intoxicated for having two prior convictions in the past 10 years. Johnny Miles’ criminal history dates back to 1983. The conviction of Miles stems from an incident on April 30 where he...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Jersey man sentenced to prison for 2019 Spring Valley homicide
NEW CITY – A 19-year-old North Bergen, New Jersey man was sentenced in Rockland County Court to 19 years in state prison in connection with his guilty plea to manslaughter. Jayden Rodriguez was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision. On September 1, 2019, Rodriguez entered a Spring...
Boy, 14, fatally shot in lobby of Bronx building, possibly as he and pals were playing with gun
A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the lobby of a Bronx building early Thursday, possibly as he and some friends were playing around with a gun, police said. Jacob Borbin was shot in the chest inside the apartment building on E. 194th St. near Briggs Ave. in Fordham Heights about 1:05 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved. Borbin lived in ...
Herald Community Newspapers
Gang member, Baldwin Harbor killer, sentenced
Richard Michel, 41, the leader of the Red Lane Gorillas section of the Bloods street gang, was sentenced in federal court last Friday to 30 years in prison for multiple violent crimes, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Michel’s rap...
20-year-old Mamaroneck man arrested for stabbing
Authorities tell news 12 that Jarius Gaylord is charged with second degree assault in the attack.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bronx man drowns in Delaware River in Deerpark
TOWN OF DEERPARK – A 20-year-old Bronx man is the latest drowning victim in the Upper Delaware River this summer. At 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, State Police responded to Hook Road Beach in Deerpark for a possible drowning. A search and rescue team located the victim, identified as Wandel...
Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gunfire continues to disrupt Poughkeepsie; softball players duck for cover
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie was plagued by gunfire on Tuesday. One man was killed, two others were shot, and several people were forced to seek shelter during a gun battle on Tuesday night. A recreational softball game at the city’s College Hill Ballpark was interrupted when gunfire...
Authorities ID 2 Passengers Killed When Double-Decker Megabus Overturns On NJ Turnpike (PHOTOS)
Authorities have identified the two people killed when a double-decker Megabus overturned on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Aug. 9, authorities said. Three others were seriously hurt, including the bus driver. The bus, carrying about 20 passengers, was heading south when it collided with a pickup truck on the outer roadway...
