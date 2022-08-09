Read full article on original website
Man Arrested in Connection With 1992 Double Homicide
WAUPACA, WI (WSAU) — DNA evidence has linked a 51-year-old Weyauwega man to the killing of two people in March of 1992. The Department of Justice announced Friday that Tony Hasse is suspected of stabbing Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad in Waupaca County after a night of drinking. Hasse...
McCorkle Deemed Not Competent For Trial on State Charges
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Weston man accused of throwing a bag of meth and a handgun from a vehicle as he was leading officers on a high-speed chase through Weston and Rothschild is not fit for trial. That’s the determination of a competency evaluation for Trenton McCorkle. Court...
NEW INFO: Zastrow Accused of Purchasing Gun Used in Merrill Homicide
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Central Wisconsin woman in federal jail facing accusations of a straw gun purchase may have purchased the weapon used to kill a Merrill woman. Police say Ashley Zastrow provided false statements about who was purchasing two firearms back in January, saying she was purchasing the guns when the real buyer was someone else. Officers say one of the guns that were part of that transaction was used to kill Kayla Frank.
Wausau teen charged with motel parking lot shooting
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Wausau is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Rapids motel. Christopher Stevens, 17, appeared in Wood County court on Wednesday where bond was set at $250,000. A police report says Stevens approached...
More Delays for Wausau Drinking Water Treatment Plant
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Another setback has delayed the start date for Wausau’s new drinking water treatment plant. According to a statement from Public Works Director Eric Lindman, this time it’s a quality control issue. Around 350 primed and coated ductile iron fittings had their factory-applied coatings fail and fall off.
United Way begins back-to-school drive
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – United Way of Portage County hosted their campaign kick-off to raise support for yearly projects on Thursday night. This time of year, the focus is on back-to-school drives. The event took place at Pfiffner Pioneer Park, highlighted with live music, a t-shirt cannon, and...
Stevens Point Voters Pass Transportation Referendum
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Transportation projects in Stevens Point that total more than $1 million will now need approval from voters before becoming a reality if canvassing of Stevens Point’s transportation referendum bill holds up. Tuesday’s binding referendum question in the city passed on a razor-thin margin...
Exhibitour Returns to Downtown Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — For the first time since 2019, the Exhibitour returns to Downtown Wausau. The River District is teaming up with nine other downtown businesses to bring back the art and wine event this Saturday from 5 to 8 PM. Assistant Executive Director Alyson Leahy says this year they’re bringing in an internationally known artist Alyssa Monks to jury the show in person.
Chucks Lose, Rafters Roll On
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WSAU) –The Wausau Woodchucks (36-32) saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end in a 6-1 loss to the Green Bay Rockers (29-39) Wednesday night. The Woodchucks’ bats never woke up in the defeat, striking out 14 times and tallying just three hits. Rockers starter Kyle Jungers (Edgewood) earned the win, striking out eight Woodchucks over five scoreless innings.
Chucks Win 8th In A Row, Rafters Stay Hot
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (36-31) took on the Lakeshore Chinooks (33-34) in the final game of the series to sweep them up with a final score of 5-2. The Woodchucks extended their winning streak to their longest of the season at eight wins in a row.
