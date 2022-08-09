Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Weekend weather planner: A cool and comfortable start before rain returns
CINCINNATI — This is the last weekend of summer for many families headed back to school next week. If you are trying to fit in all the summer fun still left on the list this weekend, the weather will cooperate. Starting out with almost a chilly feel as the...
WLWT 5
More Downpours Later Today
CINCINNATI — Additional downpours develop overhead for the afternoon. Flood threat continues through 8PM focused south and east of Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police issue weekend parking restrictions in Over-the-Rhine through end of year
CINCINNATI — City leaders announced new temporary parking and sidewalk changes in Over-the Rhine starting this weekend. Cincinnati police have begun hanging parking restriction signs along Main Street in Over-the-Rhine. The restrictions will be enforced on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the year. The signs read: "No...
WLWT 5
UC hosting movie night at Nippert Stadium Sunday
CINCINNATI — Grab your popcorn, Bearcat fans!. The University of Cincinnati is hosting a movie night at Nippert Stadium this weekend. The school is showing the 1994 classic Little Giants. Admission is free. Parking is available at Woodside Garage for $5. There will be concessions available for purchase starting...
WLWT 5
Overnight ramp closure begins along I-75 in Liberty Township this Friday
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced an overnight ramp closure will take effect along I-75 in Liberty Township, Friday night. Contractors will close the ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound State Route 129 at the Liberty Interchange on Friday, August 12. Contractors will gradually shift traffic...
WLWT 5
Archives: 58 years ago, The Beatles invaded Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — In late August 1964, The Beatles invaded Cincinnati. Playing a sold-out show at the Cincinnati Gardens, The Fab Four was greeted by thousands of teenagers on Aug. 28, 1964. Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr were welcomed to the Queen City with hand-made signs,...
WLWT 5
Crews close ramp along a State Route near Turpin Hills for construction project
CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Transportation reports crews will close a ramp for continued work on the Little Miami Scenic Trail construction project this week. The ramp from State Route 32 to eastbound State Route 125 will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 11.
WLWT 5
$20 million traffic grant should help improve walking, bike access in three Cincinnati neighborhoods
CINCINNATI — Living along Linn Street in Cincinnati's historic West End can be a dangerous proposition for residents like Angela Thompson. "You know, the traffic is so – sometimes so fast," Thompson said. "A lot of the streets that we have in Cincinnati have been designed around the...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along I-74 near South Cumminsville
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along westbound I-74 near Beekman Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the interstate near South Cumminsville, Friday morning. The two right lanes along westbound I-74 at Exit 18 toward Beekman...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking two lanes on I-71 in Avondale
CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-71 in Avondale, due to a crash Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash near the William Howard Taft Road exit at 4:16 p.m. Delays are...
WLWT 5
Goshen residents, businesses look to future weeks after tornado rips through area
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Wednesday marked five weeks since an EF-2 tornado ripped through Goshen Township, leaving a two-and-a-half-mile stretch of destruction. Since the storm left up, hundreds of volunteers have flooded the streets. Neighbors have helped neighbors chop down trees, remove debris and given families who have lost their homes a place to sleep.
WLWT 5
Long delays expected on I-71/75 in Erlanger due to a crash
ERLANGER, Ky. — The three right lanes are blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger due to a crash, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police at the KY-236 exit at 4:27 p.m. Delays are...
WLWT 5
Two right lanes blocked at Combs-Hehl Bridge in Ft. Thomas due to accident
Fort Thomas — The accident on I-273 East at Combs-Hehl Bridge has been cleared. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The accident was reported by police at 5:21 p.m. on Thursday. Traffic is backed up to the Three Mile Road/Exit 76.
WLWT 5
Engineers close a road in Symmes Township for a culvert replacement
LOVELAND-MADEIRA CORRIDOR, Ohio — The Hamilton County Engineer's Office announced a road closure in Symmes Township this week. Engineers will close East Kemper Road between Loveland Madeira and Twightwee roads for a culvert replacement beginning Thursday, August 11. The closure is expected to remain in place through Friday, August...
WLWT 5
A disabled vehicle is causing delays along I-71 near Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking lanes along southbound I-71 near Wilmington has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. 7:30 a.m. A disabled vehicle is blocking the right lane along southbound I-71 near Wilmington, Friday morning.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a warehouse fire in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Fire crews are responding to reports of a fire in Florence on Thursday. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire is in a large warehouse located at 8252 Dixie Highway and was reported at 8:43 p.m. At...
WLWT 5
Crash closes ramp from I-75 to I-74 in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — The westbound ramp to I-74 from northbound I-75 is closed after a crash, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police at 5:37 p.m. There is no timetable for when the exit will...
WLWT 5
Ride Cincinnati: Raising money for a life-saving cause
CINCINNATI — WLWT is raising money for a life-saving cause. Join us for the 16th annual Ride Cincinnati, the grassroots bike tour to help raise money to fight cancer. It all starts with the big kickoff party on Sept. 16 with food, entertainment and more. On Sept. 17, riders...
WLWT 5
CPD searching for missing runaway juvenile
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is trying to locate a runaway juvenile after she missed her shift at work. According to officials, Danae Howard left home saying she was going to work, but did not show up for work. There was no argument or altercation that would have caused Howard to run away.
WLWT 5
Delays growing on I-71 in Florence due to a crash
FLORENCE, Ky. — A crash on northbound I-71 in Florence is backing up traffic and causing delays, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported via a tip line near the US-42 exit at 3:18 p.m. Delays...
