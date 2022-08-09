ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Vladimir Putin
Ramzan Kadyrov
#Ukraine War#Moscow#Eastern Ukraine#Government Of Ukraine#Russians#Ukrainian#Bakhmut And Avdiivka#Chechen
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 8-Satellite images show destruction at Russian air base in Crimea

KYIV, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Satellite pictures released on Thursday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war. Pictures from independent satellite firm Planet Labs showed...
MILITARY
Europe
Russia
Agriculture Online

Grain finally leaving Ukrainian ports, but is it a temporary solution?

On July 22, the signing ceremony of the so-called "Grain Initiative" in Istanbul, Turkey, marked the first major deal between Russia and Ukraine since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Yet, it was not a direct agreement between the two countries. Ukraine signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 5-Ukraine, Russia trade blame for nuclear plant shelling as fighting rages

(Adds Ukraine report of attack on ammo depot, witness of Kramatorsk shelling, Medvedev response, nuclear expert, edits) * Experts fear attack could hit reactor, spent fuel pools. * Towns on opposite bank under Russian bombardment. * Ukraine says it hit ammo depot, supply lines in range. * Civilians killed, wounded...
EUROPE
Agriculture Online

Two more ships depart from Ukraine -Turkey's defence ministry

ISTANBUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Two more ships left from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Friday, Turkey's defence ministry said, bringing the total number of ships to depart the country under a U.N.-brokered deal to 14 and marking the first export of wheat. Belize-flagged Sormovsky left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, carrying...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Russia's new crop wheat exports stifled as Western bank wariness bites

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Exports of Russian wheat harvested this summer for the 2022/23 marketing season are unlikely to fulfil the potential offered by an expected record crop as banks, shippers and insurers are still wary despite U.S. assurances over sanctions, traders said. The West issued an array of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia may allow rapeseed exports from its region close to Asia

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has proposed to the government that rapeseed exports be allowed from the country's far east, which borders several Asian countries, and from its Baltic exclave Kaliningrad. The exports could be allowed for one year starting from Sept. 1, the ministry said in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-First Africa-bound grain ship arrives in Ukrainian port

KYIV, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The first Africa-bound grain ship since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February docked in Pivdennyi port on Friday, Ukraine's infrastructure minister said. "The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Yemen has enough wheat for two-and-a-half months, document shows

ADEN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Yemen has secured enough wheat to cover two-and-a-half months of consumption, a commerce ministry document dated Aug. 4 showed, as global disruptions and local currency instability risk deepening the war-torn country's hunger crisis. A review by the internationally recognised government in Aden showed 176,400 tonnes...
MIDDLE EAST

