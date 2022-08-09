ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pink Hill, NC

Comments / 0

Related
newbernnow.com

New Bern Civitan’s Host Labor Day Rib Sale Fundraiser

The New Bern Civitan Club is having its semi-annual BBQ Rib Fundraiser on Saturday, September 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Piggly Wiggly on 1208 Simmons Street, New Bern. A full rack of these slow-cooked ribs cost $20 and can be ordered with or without Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce. Ribs are pre-ordered ONLY!
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Tickets still available for celebrating Hope Dinner

WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Community Foundation invites the community to a fun night of music by The Pamlico Sound Machine as it raises funds for scholarships. The band will perform at the Celebrating Hope Dinner & Auction on September 24 at the Washington Civic Center, with doors opening at 5 p.m. The […]
WASHINGTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in the Greater New Bern Area: August 11 – 14, 2022

Discover Scuba with Divin’ Dawgs! Their experienced team of certified divers introduces newcomers to the diving world. Seasoned divers can sign up for fun dives. They offer classes for beginnings to others needing recertification. Check out their Dive Shop located at 801 Cardinal Road in New Bern. Call 252-638-3432.
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Pink Hill, NC
City
Broadway, NC
neusenews.com

help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant

Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
neusenews.com

100 Fit Females and Kinston Community Health Center promote women’s health

Dr. Lin Dawson’s (former New England Patriot and Kinston High School standout) daughter, Jelyse Dawson is teaming up with the Kinston Community Health Center to increase health outcomes this Saturday at the Community Health & Wellness Fair in downtown Kinston. Jelyse will teach a live fitness class and finally...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Brewed Coffee#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#The Makers Market
wraltechwire.com

Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties

RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Part of NC 55 closing for pipe repairs in Wayne Co.

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN)—A section of N.C. 55 is scheduled to temporarily close starting Monday, according to NCDOT. Officials said the closure will allow crews to replace a crossline pipe. The closure starts Monday at 8 a.m. “west of the highway’s junction with Shady Grove Road,” officials said....
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Power restored after transformer fire caused outage in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Power has been restored to Winterville neighborhoods after a transformer fire caused an outage Wednesday evening. WITN was told the transformer fire was in the first block on Ashley Meadows Drive when turning off of Old Tar Road. It appeared the affected areas, in addition to Ashley Meadows, were Main Street Village and Winterfield. Power was out from 6:50 p.m. until 8:10 p.m.
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Forest fire near Holly Ridge grows to over 1,000 acres

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A forest near Holly Ridge has grown this afternoon to more than 1,000 acres. The fire remains inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands in neighboring Pender County. Earlier today, Pender County said the wildfire was some 150 acres in size, but this afternoon Onslow County...
HOLLY RIDGE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WNCT

Ayden residents concerned about cemetery upkeep

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A local couple is concerned about the maintenance of Ayden Town Cemetery. “About a year ago we started approaching the town and the town board on the nights of their meetings and we expressed some concerns,” Chris Cannon said. Chris and his wife, Shawn Cannon, are lifelong Ayden residents. They’ve been […]
AYDEN, NC
shorttrackscene.com

Daughter of North Carolina Late Model legend beginning racing career

JACKSONVILLE, NC – Deac McCaskill’s youngest daughter is continuing the family tradition. 16-year-old Amber McCaskill has spent much of her life at the racetrack with her family, cheering on her father, who won the 2016 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour championship. Now she’s looking forward to fulfilling a lifelong dream of racing herself.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Mom: Parker Byrd to undergo further amputation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, says he is going to need to have his knee amputated. Parker has undergone numerous surgeries since his boating injury on Bath Creek back on July 23. He had to have his right leg amputated below...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 7, 8 & 9

Elisha Lewis Bryan, Sr was born August 16, 1931 to Robert Emmet Bryan and Marjorie Lewis Bryan at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. After a long and productive life, he peacefully passed away in the presence of his children on August 8, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
WITN

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport wins grant to expand air service

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has announced that it has been given a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. WITN is told that the airport is one of 25 communities nationwide to receive a grant this year. The...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Craven Co. Community College offers new tuition-free program

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Community College is offering a new program that gives students an opportunity to learn a trade for free. The Volt Toolbelt Trust covers all registration costs for a credentialed workforce development program. Students will be able to leave the program debt-free and stay within the county to start a […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy