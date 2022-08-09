Read full article on original website
newbernnow.com
New Bern Civitan’s Host Labor Day Rib Sale Fundraiser
The New Bern Civitan Club is having its semi-annual BBQ Rib Fundraiser on Saturday, September 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Piggly Wiggly on 1208 Simmons Street, New Bern. A full rack of these slow-cooked ribs cost $20 and can be ordered with or without Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce. Ribs are pre-ordered ONLY!
New food hall in Johnston County promises variety of food traditions for everyone in the family
Selma, N.C. — A lot of people in the heart of Johnston County are excited about a new dining experience called the Old North State Food Hall. It’s coming soon to what many call the busiest crossroads in North Carolina. It’s where Interstate 95 and Highway 70 meet close to the towns of Smithfield and Selma.
Tickets still available for celebrating Hope Dinner
WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Community Foundation invites the community to a fun night of music by The Pamlico Sound Machine as it raises funds for scholarships. The band will perform at the Celebrating Hope Dinner & Auction on September 24 at the Washington Civic Center, with doors opening at 5 p.m. The […]
newbernnow.com
Weekend Happenings in the Greater New Bern Area: August 11 – 14, 2022
Discover Scuba with Divin’ Dawgs! Their experienced team of certified divers introduces newcomers to the diving world. Seasoned divers can sign up for fun dives. They offer classes for beginnings to others needing recertification. Check out their Dive Shop located at 801 Cardinal Road in New Bern. Call 252-638-3432.
‘There’s no bite, it’s so smooth’ Moonshine locally made in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — After a trip to Asheville, two local business owners are now bringing locally distilled and legal moonshine to the New Bern area. Marisol Schultz and Daniel Hand, owners of The Garage and other local businesses, saw some brewing equipment up for auction in Raleigh. “We saw it and I was […]
neusenews.com
help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant
Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
neusenews.com
100 Fit Females and Kinston Community Health Center promote women’s health
Dr. Lin Dawson’s (former New England Patriot and Kinston High School standout) daughter, Jelyse Dawson is teaming up with the Kinston Community Health Center to increase health outcomes this Saturday at the Community Health & Wellness Fair in downtown Kinston. Jelyse will teach a live fitness class and finally...
A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
wraltechwire.com
Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties
RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
cbs17
Part of NC 55 closing for pipe repairs in Wayne Co.
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN)—A section of N.C. 55 is scheduled to temporarily close starting Monday, according to NCDOT. Officials said the closure will allow crews to replace a crossline pipe. The closure starts Monday at 8 a.m. “west of the highway’s junction with Shady Grove Road,” officials said....
WITN
Power restored after transformer fire caused outage in Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Power has been restored to Winterville neighborhoods after a transformer fire caused an outage Wednesday evening. WITN was told the transformer fire was in the first block on Ashley Meadows Drive when turning off of Old Tar Road. It appeared the affected areas, in addition to Ashley Meadows, were Main Street Village and Winterfield. Power was out from 6:50 p.m. until 8:10 p.m.
WITN
Forest fire near Holly Ridge grows to over 1,000 acres
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A forest near Holly Ridge has grown this afternoon to more than 1,000 acres. The fire remains inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands in neighboring Pender County. Earlier today, Pender County said the wildfire was some 150 acres in size, but this afternoon Onslow County...
Ayden residents concerned about cemetery upkeep
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A local couple is concerned about the maintenance of Ayden Town Cemetery. “About a year ago we started approaching the town and the town board on the nights of their meetings and we expressed some concerns,” Chris Cannon said. Chris and his wife, Shawn Cannon, are lifelong Ayden residents. They’ve been […]
WECT
First Fruit Ministries receives donation to give fresh produce to people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Produce Box raised $4,277 and gave it to First Fruit Ministries to provide fresh produce to people with little to no income. “Many families who rely on SNAP benefits can’t keep up with the rising food costs and rely on food pantries to supplement their weekly groceries,” said CEO Rick Stoker in a press release.
shorttrackscene.com
Daughter of North Carolina Late Model legend beginning racing career
JACKSONVILLE, NC – Deac McCaskill’s youngest daughter is continuing the family tradition. 16-year-old Amber McCaskill has spent much of her life at the racetrack with her family, cheering on her father, who won the 2016 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour championship. Now she’s looking forward to fulfilling a lifelong dream of racing herself.
WITN
Mom: Parker Byrd to undergo further amputation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, says he is going to need to have his knee amputated. Parker has undergone numerous surgeries since his boating injury on Bath Creek back on July 23. He had to have his right leg amputated below...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 7, 8 & 9
Elisha Lewis Bryan, Sr was born August 16, 1931 to Robert Emmet Bryan and Marjorie Lewis Bryan at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. After a long and productive life, he peacefully passed away in the presence of his children on August 8, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
WITN
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport wins grant to expand air service
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has announced that it has been given a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. WITN is told that the airport is one of 25 communities nationwide to receive a grant this year. The...
Craven Co. Community College offers new tuition-free program
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Community College is offering a new program that gives students an opportunity to learn a trade for free. The Volt Toolbelt Trust covers all registration costs for a credentialed workforce development program. Students will be able to leave the program debt-free and stay within the county to start a […]
cbs17
Johnston County couple’s home insurance gets canceled despite paying monthly
ARCHER LODGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite paying their homeowners insurance monthly, a Johnston County couple found out their policy had been cancelled without their knowledge eight months ago. That issue came to light when they tried to file a damage claim last month. When lightning struck an Archer Lodge...
