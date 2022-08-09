ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
bctv.org

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Berks County 8-10-22

On Directo a la Comunidad, Hector Dorta, Jr. talks about the Habitat for Humanity’s Berks County ReStore in Muhlenberg Township with store manager Mark Wallace. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Lebanon VAMC Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Expanded Outpatient Clinic

In a continuing effort to provide world-class care to Veterans of South-Central Pennsylvania, Lebanon VAMC held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the recently expanded and remodeled Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic on August 10, 2022. The remodel is the first phase of a scheduled three-phase plan for the 23,000 sq. ft. space. This first phase renovated 8,500 sq. ft. which includes 18 consultation rooms, one nurse triage station, three group rooms and a new waiting area with check-in space.
LEBANON, PA
bctv.org

Intentional Housing & Communities 8-9-22

Next Step Berks and the Intentional Housing Community Model. Meet the organization’s Founder, Nancy Boyer and Treasurer Wendy Bonn. Hosted by Susan Shelly McGovern. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Reading Fire Department adds new Tower Ladder truck to fleet

Members of the Reading Fire Department gathered at the Plum & Franklin fire station Thursday afternoon to welcome the latest addition to their fleet, a new Tower Ladder truck. Featuring a 93 foot Tower Ladder, the truck was initially ordered two and a half years ago, originally set to be delivered October 2021, but due to supply chain issues, the delivery was delayed until now.
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Berks County, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hotel among plans considered for former bank building

READING, Pa. — The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday heard a proposal for an adaptive reuse of 601 Penn St., the former 10-story office building for Santander/Sovereign Bank, which is currently the record owner of the property. Mark Koch, a Reading attorney representing the potential developer, Dream Ventures...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading nonprofits urged to make case for ARPA money

READING, Pa. — The Reading City Council introduced an ordinance Monday that proposes to allocate $5.19 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds to 15 nonprofits nominated by the mayor and 10 selected from a committee of councilmembers. Mayor Eddie Moran's recommendations total $2.02 million, while the committee's recommendations...
READING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Cgl Companies#Llc
bctv.org

GRCA Staffer Appointed to PACP Board of Directors

The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance is pleased to announce the unanimous appointment of Katie Hetherington Cunfer, Director of Government & Community Relations, to the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals (PACP) Board of Directors. PACP brings together the largest network of local chamber executives and staff in Pennsylvania. Its mission is...
READING, PA
abc27.com

‘Rock Lititz’ to expand campus by 13 acres

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Rock Lititz is a Lancaster County staple. The powerhouse entertainment complex is expanding its footprint, purchasing 13 acres at the site of the former Specialty Bakers property. “Lititz benefits from the energy and creativity and the youth that comes from Rock Lititz,” Rebecca Branle said....
LITITZ, PA
MyChesCo

Suspect Sought in Theft of ATM from Liberty Gas Station in Montgomery County

TRAPPE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Skippack Station are investigating a theft incident that occurred on August 4, 2022. At approximately 3:00 am, the pictured suspect reported forced entry into the Liberty Gas Station located on West Main Street in Trappe Borough, Montgomery County. While in the store, the suspect stole an ATM machine and opened a skills game in search of money. The ATM contained $4,250 at the time of the theft.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
local21news.com

Former First Hospital employee's strangulation charges reduced

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Former First Hospital employee, Isaiah Troche, who police say strangled a 14-year-old boy inside of the hospital, had the strangulation charge against him reduced today from a felony to misdemeanor. We're told it's because of the way Pennsylvania law is written, which defines a care-dependent person as an adult, not a child.
HARRISBURG, PA
Mercury

Route 422 motorists put to Move Over Law test in eastern Berks

The raspberry-colored temporary sign placed along the eastbound shoulder of the West Shore Bypass approaching the Mount Penn exit on Wednesday morning warned motorists that it’s the law to move over for emergency vehicles. It’s not quite that simple, but there’s only so much information you can put on...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man charged with unlicensed dealing in firearms: attorney

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Harrisburg man was indicted Wednesday on allegations that he purchased guns for other people and engaged in unlicensed dealing in firearms. Johvaughan Young, 23, allegedly purchased 13 handguns between June...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Pa. State Police investigate hit-and-run in Lebanon County

MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Lebanon County on Aug. 10 around 5:30 p.m. According to Pa. State Trooper David Beohm, a young boy was riding his bike on Hilltop Road in Myerstown when he crossed the road into the northbound lane and was struck by a white vehicle traveling at a slow speed.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy