Read full article on original website
Related
bctv.org
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Berks County 8-10-22
On Directo a la Comunidad, Hector Dorta, Jr. talks about the Habitat for Humanity’s Berks County ReStore in Muhlenberg Township with store manager Mark Wallace. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
bctv.org
Lebanon VAMC Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Expanded Outpatient Clinic
In a continuing effort to provide world-class care to Veterans of South-Central Pennsylvania, Lebanon VAMC held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the recently expanded and remodeled Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic on August 10, 2022. The remodel is the first phase of a scheduled three-phase plan for the 23,000 sq. ft. space. This first phase renovated 8,500 sq. ft. which includes 18 consultation rooms, one nurse triage station, three group rooms and a new waiting area with check-in space.
bctv.org
Intentional Housing & Communities 8-9-22
Next Step Berks and the Intentional Housing Community Model. Meet the organization’s Founder, Nancy Boyer and Treasurer Wendy Bonn. Hosted by Susan Shelly McGovern. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community...
Reading Fire Department adds new Tower Ladder truck to fleet
Members of the Reading Fire Department gathered at the Plum & Franklin fire station Thursday afternoon to welcome the latest addition to their fleet, a new Tower Ladder truck. Featuring a 93 foot Tower Ladder, the truck was initially ordered two and a half years ago, originally set to be delivered October 2021, but due to supply chain issues, the delivery was delayed until now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Hotel among plans considered for former bank building
READING, Pa. — The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday heard a proposal for an adaptive reuse of 601 Penn St., the former 10-story office building for Santander/Sovereign Bank, which is currently the record owner of the property. Mark Koch, a Reading attorney representing the potential developer, Dream Ventures...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading nonprofits urged to make case for ARPA money
READING, Pa. — The Reading City Council introduced an ordinance Monday that proposes to allocate $5.19 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds to 15 nonprofits nominated by the mayor and 10 selected from a committee of councilmembers. Mayor Eddie Moran's recommendations total $2.02 million, while the committee's recommendations...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading City Council OKs former police chief William Heim as new managing director
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted unanimously Monday to appoint William Heim as the city's new managing director. The proposed annual salary for Heim is $148,522, but that will have to be adopted by council in the form of an ordinance. Last month, Mayor Eddie Moran announced that...
bctv.org
IM ABLE Presents Accessible Van to Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania (VCOP)
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 7PM at the IM ABLE Foundation Headquarters in Wyomissing, PA, the IM ABLE Foundation presented a wheelchair accessible van to the Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania (VCOP) for use in their programming serving veterans with disabilities. VCOP surprised IM ABLE with a donation to help...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bctv.org
GRCA Staffer Appointed to PACP Board of Directors
The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance is pleased to announce the unanimous appointment of Katie Hetherington Cunfer, Director of Government & Community Relations, to the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals (PACP) Board of Directors. PACP brings together the largest network of local chamber executives and staff in Pennsylvania. Its mission is...
abc27.com
‘Rock Lititz’ to expand campus by 13 acres
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Rock Lititz is a Lancaster County staple. The powerhouse entertainment complex is expanding its footprint, purchasing 13 acres at the site of the former Specialty Bakers property. “Lititz benefits from the energy and creativity and the youth that comes from Rock Lititz,” Rebecca Branle said....
Text scammers pretending to be Schuylkill County fire company
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A text scam is making the rounds in Schuylkill County. Someone is pretending to represent the Shenandoah Heights Fire Company. Even Fire Chief Steven Quinn received the suspicious text. "I was confused, and at first I thought they were doing something different, and then I realized...
Suspect Sought in Theft of ATM from Liberty Gas Station in Montgomery County
TRAPPE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Skippack Station are investigating a theft incident that occurred on August 4, 2022. At approximately 3:00 am, the pictured suspect reported forced entry into the Liberty Gas Station located on West Main Street in Trappe Borough, Montgomery County. While in the store, the suspect stole an ATM machine and opened a skills game in search of money. The ATM contained $4,250 at the time of the theft.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlvr.org
“If we get sued, we get sued’: Allentown City Council at odds over move to codify abortion rights, access
As the country continues to grapple with the issue of abortion, legislative bodies across the Lehigh Valley are launching efforts to safeguard the procedure and advance reproductive health care. The moves stem from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, holding that there is no federal constitutional right...
Police Release Photos in Fraud Investigation: Kennett Square Residents Asked to Help
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals in released photos. The department has released these images as part of an ongoing fraud investigation, and they are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspects.
local21news.com
Former First Hospital employee's strangulation charges reduced
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Former First Hospital employee, Isaiah Troche, who police say strangled a 14-year-old boy inside of the hospital, had the strangulation charge against him reduced today from a felony to misdemeanor. We're told it's because of the way Pennsylvania law is written, which defines a care-dependent person as an adult, not a child.
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]
Funnel cake and family fun, it's (almost) the season for community fairs in Lancaster County. Over the next two months, there are a handful of local fairs happening throughout the county. Here are some of them, worth checking out.
wskg.org
Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’
WHYY – A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania. “Oz simply isn’t trusted by real medical professionals,” Dr....
Mercury
Route 422 motorists put to Move Over Law test in eastern Berks
The raspberry-colored temporary sign placed along the eastbound shoulder of the West Shore Bypass approaching the Mount Penn exit on Wednesday morning warned motorists that it’s the law to move over for emergency vehicles. It’s not quite that simple, but there’s only so much information you can put on...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man charged with unlicensed dealing in firearms: attorney
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Harrisburg man was indicted Wednesday on allegations that he purchased guns for other people and engaged in unlicensed dealing in firearms. Johvaughan Young, 23, allegedly purchased 13 handguns between June...
Pa. State Police investigate hit-and-run in Lebanon County
MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Lebanon County on Aug. 10 around 5:30 p.m. According to Pa. State Trooper David Beohm, a young boy was riding his bike on Hilltop Road in Myerstown when he crossed the road into the northbound lane and was struck by a white vehicle traveling at a slow speed.
Comments / 0