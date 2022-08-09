KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — On a day of give and take, Western nations made more pledges to send arms to Ukraine while the European Union’s full ban on Russian coal imports kicked in Thursday, adding to the sanctions against Moscow that intelligence claims are hurting its defense exports. Germany, seen early in Russia’s invasion as a lackadaisical Ukrainian ally, is making what Chancellor Olaf Scholz described as a “massive” break with its past by sending weapons to the war-ravaged country. Scholz said Germany “is shipping arms — a great, great many, sweeping and very effective. And we will continue to do so in the coming time.” His government has approved military exports of at least $710 million and plans to provide further financial aid to Ukraine, the chancellor said. At a conference in Copenhagen, Britain and Denmark also made additional commitments to help Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion, which has devastated the nation and reverberated across the world.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO