Her coming back may be out of our control… if (hopefully not) released, she should be stripped of her jersey and erased from all medals and awards . “The great American doper “ should never be allowed to compete and in anything with out being drug tested at each occasion!
she is guilty, she should do her time in the country she is in, I'm sick of this country picking and choosing who is above the laws and who isn't, we have a lot of Americans in prisons abroad what about them, is it because she is rich? famous amongst basketball players? is it because she is gay? is it because she is a person of color? come on America you get 1 out you get them all out peorid
She got what she deserved she’s been in Russia before she knew the laws she turns her back on this country and expects us to help her NO you made your bed woman now sleep in it
