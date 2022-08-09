ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Reuters

China orders audit of $3 trillion trust industry - Bloomberg News

Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's top auditor is conducting a review of the $3 trillion trust industry, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. China's trust industry has been a key part of the country's shadow banking business, which helps channel deposits into risky investments via products often designed to dodge capital or investment regulations.
The Verge

Tesla is offering half off its Full Self Driving package and more for loyal customers in China

Tesla has a new rewards program in China to encourage customers to trade in their used models for a brand new one (via Electrek). From now until September 30th, Tesla vehicle owners in China who opt for the deal will receive half off the Full Self Driving feature, 15,000km (9,320.57 miles) of Supercharging credits, and a home charger installation savings of about $1,184.
Reuters

CAE shares slide as labor, supply woes hit profit

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc (CAE.TO) shares listed in Toronto and in the United States tumbled more than 16% on Wednesday after the world's largest civil aviation training company's quarterly profit missed market expectations due to charges in its defense business.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
DOPE Quick Reads

UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War

M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
US News and World Report

China Property Developers' Woes Cast Shadow Over Management Units

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's real estate crisis is casting a darkening cloud over governance and financial prospects of once highly valued property management companies, triggering a rout in their shares and making investors cautious. Already battered share prices have fallen a further 7% this month as investors have reacted...
Reuters

Brazil's JBS Q2 profit falls almost 10%, but tops estimates

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world's largest meatpacker, posted an almost 10% drop in net profits, to $766 million, driven by the relative weakness of its U.S. beef and pork units in the second quarter, according to an earnings statement on Thursday.
morningbrew.com

Gaming companies miss earnings expectations

Video games are cool, but have you ever…gone outside?. Yesterday, Roblox became the latest gaming company to report weaker-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Not only did the gaming platform not have as many daily active users as analysts predicted, but its users didn’t buy as much of Roblox’s in-game currency and main source of revenue, Robux.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Norwegian Cruise Line, Micron Technology, Signet Jewelers, Novavax and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Norwegian Cruise Line — Shares sank nearly 12% on Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter results that missed Wall Street's expectations and showed occupancy rates of only 65%, compared to more than 100% in the same quarter in 2019. In addition, the cruise line said that it wouldn't return to pre-pandemic occupancy levels until next year, signaling losses will continue.
WWD

Olaplex Surpasses Wall Street Estimates, but Shares Fall

Click here to read the full article. Hair care brand Olaplex beat Wall Street estimates in its latest round of earnings, but this was not enough to stop shares ending the day down almost 10 percent. The Santa Barbara, California-based company saw net sales increase 38.6 percent to $210.9 million in the second quarter, rising 41.3 percent in the U.S. and 35.2 percent internationally. This was almost $10 million more than analysts had been expecting.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Professional made up...
Reuters

Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
Community Policy