China orders audit of $3 trillion trust industry - Bloomberg News
Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's top auditor is conducting a review of the $3 trillion trust industry, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. China's trust industry has been a key part of the country's shadow banking business, which helps channel deposits into risky investments via products often designed to dodge capital or investment regulations.
The Verge
Tesla is offering half off its Full Self Driving package and more for loyal customers in China
Tesla has a new rewards program in China to encourage customers to trade in their used models for a brand new one (via Electrek). From now until September 30th, Tesla vehicle owners in China who opt for the deal will receive half off the Full Self Driving feature, 15,000km (9,320.57 miles) of Supercharging credits, and a home charger installation savings of about $1,184.
Australia's CBA posts 11% profit jump but warns of housing headwinds
SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) rode the end of a pandemic-powered property boom to its best annual profit in four years, but warned that spiralling cost-of-living pressures had started to hit consumer confidence.
Rivian lost $1.7 billion in three months. Here's why that may not be a problem
Rivian lost a whopping $1.7 billion in the second three months of the year, but some auto industry experts say it's no cause for concern.
CAE shares slide as labor, supply woes hit profit
Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc (CAE.TO) shares listed in Toronto and in the United States tumbled more than 16% on Wednesday after the world's largest civil aviation training company's quarterly profit missed market expectations due to charges in its defense business.
Food prices are skyrocketing, and it's not just because of inflation
Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War
M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
Five Chinese state-owned companies, under scrutiny in U.S., will delist from NYSE
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Five U.S.-listed Chinese state-owned companies whose audits are under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange.
US News and World Report
China Property Developers' Woes Cast Shadow Over Management Units
HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's real estate crisis is casting a darkening cloud over governance and financial prospects of once highly valued property management companies, triggering a rout in their shares and making investors cautious. Already battered share prices have fallen a further 7% this month as investors have reacted...
Let's talk about Covid-19 boosters
As colder months approach, it's time to think about Covid-19 booster shots.
Brazil's JBS Q2 profit falls almost 10%, but tops estimates
SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world's largest meatpacker, posted an almost 10% drop in net profits, to $766 million, driven by the relative weakness of its U.S. beef and pork units in the second quarter, according to an earnings statement on Thursday.
morningbrew.com
Gaming companies miss earnings expectations
Video games are cool, but have you ever…gone outside?. Yesterday, Roblox became the latest gaming company to report weaker-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Not only did the gaming platform not have as many daily active users as analysts predicted, but its users didn’t buy as much of Roblox’s in-game currency and main source of revenue, Robux.
Iran makes first import order using cryptocurrency - report
DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Iran made its first official import order using cryptocurrency this week, the semi-official Tasnim agency reported on Tuesday, a move that could enable the Islamic Republic to circumvent U.S. sanctions that have crippled the economy.
Dollar remains under pressure as traders reassess rate hike bets
NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The dollar was slightly lower on Thursday following a 1% loss the previous day when data showed U.S. inflation was not as hot as anticipated in July, prompting traders to dial back future rate hike expectations by the Federal Reserve. read more.
Colombia to 'radically diversify' exports, says new finance minister
CARTAGENA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Colombia will prioritize the diversification of its exports to reduce its dependence on oil, gas and mining and combat its high trade deficit, its new Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo said on Thursday.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Norwegian Cruise Line, Micron Technology, Signet Jewelers, Novavax and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Norwegian Cruise Line — Shares sank nearly 12% on Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter results that missed Wall Street's expectations and showed occupancy rates of only 65%, compared to more than 100% in the same quarter in 2019. In addition, the cruise line said that it wouldn't return to pre-pandemic occupancy levels until next year, signaling losses will continue.
CoinDesk
NFT Collections Will Be Regulated Like Cryptocurrencies Under EU’s MiCA Law, Official Says
SEOUL, South Korea — Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are part of a collection will have to apply new European Union crypto rules intended to warn investors of risks, an official told attendees at Korea Blockchain Week on Tuesday. The remarks come in spite of previous claims that the innovative...
Olaplex Surpasses Wall Street Estimates, but Shares Fall
Click here to read the full article. Hair care brand Olaplex beat Wall Street estimates in its latest round of earnings, but this was not enough to stop shares ending the day down almost 10 percent. The Santa Barbara, California-based company saw net sales increase 38.6 percent to $210.9 million in the second quarter, rising 41.3 percent in the U.S. and 35.2 percent internationally. This was almost $10 million more than analysts had been expecting.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Professional made up...
Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
