Read full article on original website
Related
Appalled, devastated and worried. How the world is reacting to the attack on Salman Rushdie
Messages of outrage and support are pouring in from all corners of the globe after writer Salman Rushdie was stabbed at an upstate New York venue where he was due to speak Friday.
AP-NORC poll: Many in US doubt their own impact on climate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are less concerned now about how climate change might impact them personally — and about how their personal choices affect the climate — than they were three years ago, a new poll shows, even as a wide majority still believe climate change is happening.
Whanganui River 'always makes things better for me'
WHANGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Five years ago, the Whanganui River was recognized as a living person in a groundbreaking New Zealand law. For many who live along its banks, the official recognition validated the deep spiritual connection they feel with the river. They continue to feel the draw of its waters each day, whether it’s to fish, canoe or refresh their lives. ___ Ngahuia Twomey-Waitai, 28, walks into the Whanganui River and reaches down to splash water over her head in an action reminiscent of a baptism. She says the river has been a big part of her life since she was born. “I tend to come down here quite often to cleanse myself, especially when I’m going through some big, huge changes in my life, regardless of them being good or bad,” she says. “The river always makes things better for me.”
One-third of the food we eat is at risk because the climate crisis is endangering butterflies and bees
Bee populations are declining. More than half of the bat species in the United States are in severe decline or listed as endangered. And international scientists recently announced the monarch butterfly is perilously close to extinction.
RELATED PEOPLE
Opinion: Trumpism's unlikely home base
Mar-a-Lago's original owner Marjorie Merriweather Post donated it to the US government as a retreat for presidents and visiting world leaders. Donald Trump buying it and opening a private membership club was not what she had in mind, but in 2017 it became the "Winter White House" and it was the place where last week's drama over missing government records played out.
Coastal erosion is the latest battle for the U.S. island caught in the crosshairs of climate change
Puerto Rico, which is battered by hurricanes and threatened by sea level rise, is experiencing coastal erosion at an alarming rate, scientists warn.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2