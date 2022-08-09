ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Daily Mail

Naomi Osaka breaks down in tears after quitting Canadian Open match while losing badly - continuing former world No.1's shocking run of early exits as fans find her 'sad decline' hard to watch

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has had another emotional exit from a tournament as she retired from her first-round match at the Canadian Open due to a back injury, raising concerns about her form heading towards the US Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion was playing Estonia's Kaia Kanepi and was...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Rafa Nadal confirms he will play in Cincinnati Open next week only six days after withdrawing from Canadian Open with abdominal injury to the one that made him withdraw from Wimbledon last month

Rafa Nadal confirmed on Wednesday that he will compete at next week's Cincinnati Open after being forced to withdraw from the ongoing Canadian Open due to an abdominal injury. The world number three opted out of the U.S. Open tune-up event in Montreal with the same strain that has limited his service motion and forced him to forfeit his Wimbledon semi-final last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
SPORTbible

Scientists Reveal Whether Usain Bolt’s 100M World Record Will Ever Be Broken

Usain Bolt is the world record holder for the 100m sprint, and scientists have now revealed whether his record time will ever be broken. Back in 2008, during the Olympics in Beijing, Bolt shocked the world by comfortably winning the gold medal in the 100m after clocking 9.69 seconds whilst jogging over the line, leaving his opponents in the dust.
GOLD
The Independent

Monaco Diamond League live stream: How to watch online and on TV

The Monaco Diamond League is a good bet to deliver fireworks on the circuit with its famously fast track.And the athletes should be in peak condition after World Championships and a tremendous Commonwealth Games, while there is also the European Championships next week to look forward to.British interest centres around Jake Wightman who will be eyeing up victory over the more unusual distance of 1,000m, but with 800m speed in his legs, he will still be one of the favourites, despite being forced to settle for bronze in Birmingham behind Olli Hoare and Timothy Cheruiyot. A hard pace could be...
WORLD
ESPN

Serena Williams loses 2nd-round match in Toronto after indicating playing career is winding down

TORONTO -- Serena Williams wore her game face when she stepped out into the stadium for her first match since telling the world she is ready to leave professional tennis. Greeted by a standing ovation, the 23-time Grand Slam champion didn't smile. She didn't wave. She took a sip from a plastic bottle as she walked in. Some folks in the crowd captured the moment with the cameras on their cellphones. Others held aloft hand-drawn signs -- oh, so many signs -- with messages such as "Queen'' or "Thank you.''
TENNIS
Sportico

U.S. Open Ticket Sales Boom After Serena Retirement News

Tennis fans are rushing for one last opportunity to see Serena Williams compete as a professional tennis player. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion—and highest-paid female athlete of all time—announced Tuesday morning that this year’s U.S. Open would be her last pro event. The USTA says that over the course of the day, it sold more than 16,500 tickets, a massive spike in interest. The day before, for example, about 3,200 tickets were sold, which the USTA says is a normal day in the weeks leading up to the event.   Interest is especially large for opening night, a slot where Williams...
NFL
theScore

Gauff outlasts Sabalenka in windy conditions to reach Toronto quarters

TORONTO (AP) — Tenth-seeded Coco Gauff outlasted sixth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (4) in windy conditions Thursday to reach the National Bank Open quarterfinals. Sabalenka tossed her racket in frustration after surrendering the deciding point in the match that took 3 hours, 11 minutes. Both players struggled with...
SPORTS
FOX Sports

Serena Williams' US Open goodbye will be a swan song to savor

It was impossible to read the essay that amounted to Serena Williams’ goodbye to tennis and not imagine a fitting finale, a triumphant scene at the US Open next month in which she hoists the trophy, equals the all-time Grand Slam singles record, and waltzes off into the rest of her life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SB Nation

Serena Williams altered the course of tennis and changed the game forever

The term “iconic” is overused. We’ve come to call every impressive play, each big game, and dozens of standout athletes “iconic.” It’s born from a desire to want our place in time and space to feel special and meaningful. However, when it comes to Serena Williams, we can push those caveats aside: there are no concerns of hyperbole — Serena is unquestionably one of biggest icons in sports history, and in the pantheon with the greatest athletes of all time.
TENNIS
