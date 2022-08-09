Read full article on original website
Related
First Lady Michelle Obama reminds Serena Williams she will ‘always be cheering’ her
First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media to share a heartfelt message to Serena Williams after learning the beloved athlete would retire from tennis right after the U.S Open. “Serena, thank you for everything that you’ve done to break barriers and to be a positive light in...
Naomi Osaka breaks down in tears after quitting Canadian Open match while losing badly - continuing former world No.1's shocking run of early exits as fans find her 'sad decline' hard to watch
Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has had another emotional exit from a tournament as she retired from her first-round match at the Canadian Open due to a back injury, raising concerns about her form heading towards the US Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion was playing Estonia's Kaia Kanepi and was...
Rafa Nadal confirms he will play in Cincinnati Open next week only six days after withdrawing from Canadian Open with abdominal injury to the one that made him withdraw from Wimbledon last month
Rafa Nadal confirmed on Wednesday that he will compete at next week's Cincinnati Open after being forced to withdraw from the ongoing Canadian Open due to an abdominal injury. The world number three opted out of the U.S. Open tune-up event in Montreal with the same strain that has limited his service motion and forced him to forfeit his Wimbledon semi-final last month.
Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff rally to reach Canadian Open semi-finals
TORONTO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Romania's Simona Halep fought off a late rally from Coco Gauff to secure a nervy 6-4 7-6(2) win on Friday and advance to the Canadian Open semi-finals for a fifth time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Scientists Reveal Whether Usain Bolt’s 100M World Record Will Ever Be Broken
Usain Bolt is the world record holder for the 100m sprint, and scientists have now revealed whether his record time will ever be broken. Back in 2008, during the Olympics in Beijing, Bolt shocked the world by comfortably winning the gold medal in the 100m after clocking 9.69 seconds whilst jogging over the line, leaving his opponents in the dust.
GOLD・
Tennis-Osaka retires, Raducanu exits, Andreescu upsets in Toronto
TORONTO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A tearful Naomi Osaka retired injured and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu fell at the first hurdle as the top women's players continued their preparations for Flushing Meadows at the Toronto Open on Tuesday.
Monaco Diamond League live stream: How to watch online and on TV
The Monaco Diamond League is a good bet to deliver fireworks on the circuit with its famously fast track.And the athletes should be in peak condition after World Championships and a tremendous Commonwealth Games, while there is also the European Championships next week to look forward to.British interest centres around Jake Wightman who will be eyeing up victory over the more unusual distance of 1,000m, but with 800m speed in his legs, he will still be one of the favourites, despite being forced to settle for bronze in Birmingham behind Olli Hoare and Timothy Cheruiyot. A hard pace could be...
Serena Williams Shares the Full Story Behind Her Banned Catsuit at the French Open
Vogue's September cover star Serena Williams broke down her life in looks for the magazine's recurring video series. Following her retirement announcement, she took a sartorial trip down memory lane, discussing her most controversial, memorable, and celebrated tennis outfits of all time. Some of the standout looks include the full-length...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Serena Williams loses 2nd-round match in Toronto after indicating playing career is winding down
TORONTO -- Serena Williams wore her game face when she stepped out into the stadium for her first match since telling the world she is ready to leave professional tennis. Greeted by a standing ovation, the 23-time Grand Slam champion didn't smile. She didn't wave. She took a sip from a plastic bottle as she walked in. Some folks in the crowd captured the moment with the cameras on their cellphones. Others held aloft hand-drawn signs -- oh, so many signs -- with messages such as "Queen'' or "Thank you.''
U.S. Open Ticket Sales Boom After Serena Retirement News
Tennis fans are rushing for one last opportunity to see Serena Williams compete as a professional tennis player. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion—and highest-paid female athlete of all time—announced Tuesday morning that this year’s U.S. Open would be her last pro event. The USTA says that over the course of the day, it sold more than 16,500 tickets, a massive spike in interest. The day before, for example, about 3,200 tickets were sold, which the USTA says is a normal day in the weeks leading up to the event. Interest is especially large for opening night, a slot where Williams...
NFL・
Tennis-Serena loses to Bencic in first match of farewell tour
TORONTO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The first stop on Serena Williams' farewell tour came to a quick end as she fell 6-2 6-4 to Belinda Bencic in second-round action at the Canadian Open on Wednesday a day after announcing her forthcoming retirement from tennis.
theScore
Gauff outlasts Sabalenka in windy conditions to reach Toronto quarters
TORONTO (AP) — Tenth-seeded Coco Gauff outlasted sixth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (4) in windy conditions Thursday to reach the National Bank Open quarterfinals. Sabalenka tossed her racket in frustration after surrendering the deciding point in the match that took 3 hours, 11 minutes. Both players struggled with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennis-Swiatek upset by Haddad Maia in Canadian Open last 16
TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Polish world number one Iga Swiatek was stunned by Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4 3-6 7-5 at the Canadian Open on Thursday, while Jessica Pegula beat holder Camila Giorgi to join Coco Gauff and Simona Halep in the quarter-finals.
FOX Sports
Serena Williams' US Open goodbye will be a swan song to savor
It was impossible to read the essay that amounted to Serena Williams’ goodbye to tennis and not imagine a fitting finale, a triumphant scene at the US Open next month in which she hoists the trophy, equals the all-time Grand Slam singles record, and waltzes off into the rest of her life.
SB Nation
Serena Williams altered the course of tennis and changed the game forever
The term “iconic” is overused. We’ve come to call every impressive play, each big game, and dozens of standout athletes “iconic.” It’s born from a desire to want our place in time and space to feel special and meaningful. However, when it comes to Serena Williams, we can push those caveats aside: there are no concerns of hyperbole — Serena is unquestionably one of biggest icons in sports history, and in the pantheon with the greatest athletes of all time.
Tennis-Kyrgios stuns Medvedev on day of upsets in Montreal
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios produced a serve-and-volley masterclass to topple world number one Daniil Medvedev 6-7(2) 6-4 6-2 for his eighth straight win on a day of upsets at the Canadian Masters in Montreal on Wednesday.
U.S. Open Ticket Sales Hit 'Unprecedented' Sales Upon Serena Williams' Retirement Announcement
Tickets for the tennis tournament are flying after Serena Williams announced it could be her last time on the court.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1