Income Tax

92.7 WOBM

Serious chance that Trump picks NJ lawmaker to be new running mate

Could the relationship between New Jersey U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew and former President Donald Trump get closer?. It was Trump who convinced the 2nd Congressional District lawmaker to switch parties in 2019 from Democrat to Republican and then held a rally for him in Wildwood in January 2020. And it was Trump who brought up his name Wednesday as a possible running mate should he make another White House run in 2024.
POTUS
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

In Pennsylvania, a scrappy interloper — New Jersey — dominates U.S. Senate race

Any Pennsylvanian with even a passing interest in politics knows who John Fetterman is. The Keystone State’s lieutenant governor has made a name for himself as a working-class antihero in Harrisburg, a persona he has crafted largely in self-deprecating social media posts in which he embraces his notorious aversion to pants, his wife’s gentle ribbing, and his hulking resemblance to a professional wrestler.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
92.7 WOBM

NJ urged to scrap COVID school policy after CDC changes course

Ahead of the fresh school year, there’s been a renewed call for New Jersey to drop its COVID-19 testing mandates, as a Republican state lawmaker says they no longer fully align with federal recommendations. Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, has asked Gov. Phil Murphy to immediately lift the COVID-testing mandate...
EDUCATION
92.7 WOBM

NJ farmers praying for rain, struggling to survive

Daytime temperatures have dropped below 90 degrees in most parts of New Jersey but the drought watch continues, which means it’s still hot and abnormally dry and everyone is being asked to cut back on their use of water. For many Garden State farmers, however, that’s just not possible...
AGRICULTURE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ residents warned about a surge of fake urgent notifications

New Jersey cybersecurity officials have issued a warning about a sudden uptick in fraudulent urgent account email notifications being sent to Garden State residents. According to Krista Valenzuela, a cyber threat intelligence analyst with the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, the notifications appear like they are coming from a known entity, like Microsoft, Google or Amazon, complete with what is called “display name spoofing” logos and other types of trademark characteristics that make them look authentic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Beach Radio

This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey

If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Spadea takes the fight to towns across NJ

It's been a real blessing to be able to speak with the largest audience in New Jersey on the mic every weekday morning. I'm looking forward to continuing the conversation in the future for sure. The power of the broadcast should not be underestimated. The ability to spread the truth...
POLITICS
92.7 WOBM

Opening Day for these Two “Big” Haunted Things in Ocean County, NJ

Haunted houses and Halloween has become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Rotten egg or gas smell spreads through southern NJ counties

EAST GREENWICH — The smell that made its way around much of South Jersey is still in the process of being treated and processed at a truck stop. The Gloucester County 911 Communications Center received hundreds of calls just after 3 p.m. complaining of a rotten egg smell associated with natural gas, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management. One of the calls came from the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road in East Greenwich just off Route 295.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
