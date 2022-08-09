Read full article on original website
Related
Who Else Was New Jersey Assemblyman Greg McGuckin and the OC GOP Spying On?
TOMS RIVER, NJ – They call it political research, but when Ocean County Assemblyman and...
Health care premiums could jump more than 20% for thousands of public employees in New Jersey
Republican lawmakers in New Jersey want to form a special committee to investigate potential health benefit rate hikes for thousands of state employees and former public workers, including teachers. The State Health Benefits Commission is considering raising premiums by more than 20% according to an email sent to Treasury Department...
Serious chance that Trump picks NJ lawmaker to be new running mate
Could the relationship between New Jersey U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew and former President Donald Trump get closer?. It was Trump who convinced the 2nd Congressional District lawmaker to switch parties in 2019 from Democrat to Republican and then held a rally for him in Wildwood in January 2020. And it was Trump who brought up his name Wednesday as a possible running mate should he make another White House run in 2024.
In Pennsylvania, a scrappy interloper — New Jersey — dominates U.S. Senate race
Any Pennsylvanian with even a passing interest in politics knows who John Fetterman is. The Keystone State’s lieutenant governor has made a name for himself as a working-class antihero in Harrisburg, a persona he has crafted largely in self-deprecating social media posts in which he embraces his notorious aversion to pants, his wife’s gentle ribbing, and his hulking resemblance to a professional wrestler.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NJ urged to scrap COVID school policy after CDC changes course
Ahead of the fresh school year, there’s been a renewed call for New Jersey to drop its COVID-19 testing mandates, as a Republican state lawmaker says they no longer fully align with federal recommendations. Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, has asked Gov. Phil Murphy to immediately lift the COVID-testing mandate...
Spotted lanternfly in all 21 NJ counties, no more need to report
Cape May had been the final holdout, but on Thursday, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture said populations of the spotted lanternfly are now in all 21 counties in the Garden State. A report from NJ.com, citing a spokesperson for the department, seemed to confirm that infestations had spread into...
Can Progressive Crime Policies Make NJ Safer? Murphy Nominee Thinks So
TRENTON – After nearly six months on the job, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin was finally interviewed and endorsed for the position Monday by the Senate Judiciary Committee. However, final approval for the appointment will wait until October. Platkin, 35, a resident of Montclair, was advanced in an 8-2...
Federal warning! Chemicals in air increase cancer risk for 2 towns in NJ
The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that residents living near medical sterilizing plants in two New Jersey municipalities are at an increased risk of developing cancer over their lifetimes. Ethylene Oxide, or EtO, is a colorless and flammable gas. According to the EPA, the chemical is typically used to make...
RELATED PEOPLE
Moving Costs up 8% In NJ Since Last Year, Report Finds
With the cost of many services on the rise, you may not be surprised to learn the main finding of a recent report: it's more expensive now than ever before to hire a moving company for your shift from one home to another. According to HireAHelper, a company that helps...
Starbucks in Montclair votes to unionize, 4th to do so in NJ
MONTCLAIR — A Starbucks Coffee shop in this Essex County township voted Wednesday to join Starbucks Workers United, which according to reports makes it the fourth location of the coffee chain whose employees have made the choice to unionize in New Jersey since January. Insider NJ reported that the...
NJ farmers praying for rain, struggling to survive
Daytime temperatures have dropped below 90 degrees in most parts of New Jersey but the drought watch continues, which means it’s still hot and abnormally dry and everyone is being asked to cut back on their use of water. For many Garden State farmers, however, that’s just not possible...
NJ residents warned about a surge of fake urgent notifications
New Jersey cybersecurity officials have issued a warning about a sudden uptick in fraudulent urgent account email notifications being sent to Garden State residents. According to Krista Valenzuela, a cyber threat intelligence analyst with the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, the notifications appear like they are coming from a known entity, like Microsoft, Google or Amazon, complete with what is called “display name spoofing” logos and other types of trademark characteristics that make them look authentic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY Gubernatorial Candidate Promises "Largest Tax Cut" In State History
New York State Republican Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has promised the "largest tax cut" in state history, offering lower taxes to New York residents "across the board."
Spotted lanternfly invasion is so bad N.J. residents no longer need to report sightings
Chances are by now you felt some crunch underfoot while running errands, caught a few in your windshield wiper on a drive or encountered hundreds while trying to soak in the sun at the beach. “We have confirmed populations of spotted lanternfly in every New Jersey county,” a spokesman with...
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey
If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
NJ senator likens teachers union fact-check campaign to Soviet secret police
TRENTON – A state senator is accusing the New Jersey Education Association of “resorting to KGB tactics” through its effort to gather information about political skirmishes over schools through its Center for Honesty in Education. The teachers’ union says the center aims to combat disinformation and dangerous...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spadea takes the fight to towns across NJ
It's been a real blessing to be able to speak with the largest audience in New Jersey on the mic every weekday morning. I'm looking forward to continuing the conversation in the future for sure. The power of the broadcast should not be underestimated. The ability to spread the truth...
Opening Day for these Two “Big” Haunted Things in Ocean County, NJ
Haunted houses and Halloween has become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick.
Rotten egg or gas smell spreads through southern NJ counties
EAST GREENWICH — The smell that made its way around much of South Jersey is still in the process of being treated and processed at a truck stop. The Gloucester County 911 Communications Center received hundreds of calls just after 3 p.m. complaining of a rotten egg smell associated with natural gas, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management. One of the calls came from the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road in East Greenwich just off Route 295.
Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ
EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1