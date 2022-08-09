Read full article on original website
London museum to return trove of stolen artefacts pilfered from colonised country
London's Horniman Museum has finally agreed to return dozens of artefacts that were swiped from the once-mighty kingdom of Benin by British soldiers. The Benin Bronzes are a collection of several thousand brass and bronze plaques and sculptures that once decorated the royal palace in Benin, which is now situated in Edo State, Nigeria.
Man who claims to have 'most famous name in UK' says people are always asking for autograph
A man reckons he has the 'most famous name in the UK' and claims he spends much of his days signing autographs. Watch him explain that confusing statement here:. Deano Wilson, from Hampshire, has claimed that there is 'nobody more famous' than him, arguing that he's 'the only person whose name is still up in lights, even after a power cut'.
UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War
M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
Who is Salman Rushdie? Author whose book The Satanic Verses made him a target
Salman Rushdie has been taken to hospital after being attacked on stage at an event in New York. Rushdie suffered “an apparent stab wound to the neck” according to a statement released shortly after the incident by state police. His interviewer also suffered a minor head injury, police said.
UK fans will have to get to the pub very early to watch World Cup games this winter
Fans wanting to catch as much of the 2022 World Cup will have to get up pretty early in the morning to avoid missing out on key fixtures. That's because plenty of the group games will be kicking off at 10am UK time, including Wales' second group game against Iran on 25 November.
All children under 10 in London will be offered polio vaccine after virus was detected
Health officials are hoping to curb the spread of polio after traces of the virus were found in sewerage systems in multiple boroughs across London. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed that 116 samples of polioviruses had been identified in 19 sewage samples from boroughs in north-east and central London.
FIFA set to bring World Cup in Qatar forward with tournament due to start in months
The upcoming World Cup tournament is set to start a day earlier so that the host nation Qatar's team can play first. FIFA had originally planned for the games to kick off on Monday, 21 November, with Senegal playing against the Netherlands. However, according to The Athletic, it's believed that...
Artificial intelligence shows what Australia could look like in the year 2070
With increasing temperatures, a pandemic, and advances in technology, it’s a fair assumption that our Earth might look a tad different in 50 years to how it does today. Thanks to artificial intelligence, we can all get a glimpse into that future. One Reddit user by the name of...
Last supermoon of 2022 will light up UK skies this week
The last supermoon of 2022 is nearly here and we couldn't be more excited. Whether you're an amateur stargazer, love all celestial sightings, or just noticed a lot of mega moons on your way home from the pub this year, the last one is set to appear around 1.30 am on 12 August.
Man records shortest ever passenger flight which takes just seconds
Have you ever wondered what the world's shortest commercial passenger flight is? The answer is a 2.7km (1.7 mile) route between the Scottish Orkney Islands of Westray and Papa Westray, which was recently filmed and uploaded to TikTok by a vlogging pilot. Watch his video here:. Noel Philips record the...
Call of Duty is set to introduce a new Formula 1 map and it looks incredible
The next Call of Duty will feature an F1 Singapore Grand Prix map, and honestly, it looks inredible. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which is said to be a reboot of the original 2007 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, has included a Formula 1-themed multiplayer map called ‘Marina Bay Grand Prix’.
