State program could bring $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians
Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians, is back in the General Assembly as Gov. Tom Wolf pushes for legislative support. "I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn't get...
Senate Democrats reach deal with Sinema on big climate, health and tax deal
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the enigmatic Democrat from Arizona, is once again at the center of attention in Congress, where she’s the linchpin in Democrats’ plans to pass a party-line climate, health and taxes bill. Democrats need every member of their Senate caucus to support the sweeping 725-page...
Bill to bar those convicted of domestic violence from holding state office gains support
Lewisburg, Pa.— A bill to bar people convicted of domestic violence from the state legislature or holding any public office in state government is gaining traction. The legislation comes after the PA Federation of Democratic Women voted to support the bill at their annual convention in Lewisburg earlier this month.
Aug. 3 - Indiana, U.S. legislators remember Rep. Jackie Walorski, killed with others in crash
INDIANAPOLIS — On the afternoon of Aug. 3, State Rep. Jackie Walorski, Communications Director Emma Thomson and St. Joseph County Republican Party Chair Zachery Potts were killed in a car crash. The driver of a vehicle that collided with theirs also died. Walorski, of Elkhart, was 58 years old.
High-profile endorsements light up GOP gubernatorial primary in Wisconsin
After months of actively campaigning to challenge Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall, the premise that former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch would be the de facto frontrunner in the GOP gubernatorial primary hit a snag with Tim Michels’ late entry into the race. A little over a month later,...
