Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A travel guide to Wilmington, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerWilmington, NC
Ready for Adventure at the Beach? Spend the Night in a Shipping Container!The Planking TravelerCarolina Beach, NC
Historic CF Pope school film screening on Aug. 4 will raise funds for scholarshipsClaudia StackBurgaw, NC
Rev. Richard Keaton Lives on in SENC ChurchesClaudia StackPender County, NC
Related
WilmingtonBiz
Port Of Wilmington Awarded $18M For Rail Project
The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced a tranche of grant awards, including $18 million headed to the Port of Wilmington for a rail enhancement project. On Thursday, the DOT named awardees that were granted a combined $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program – designed to assist communities in modernizing rail, port, bridge and other transportation assets.
WilmingtonBiz
Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M
Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
WilmingtonBiz
Murchison Building Downtown Sold For $8.25M
The historic Murchison building in downtown Wilmington is under new ownership. Real estate investment firm Bush Watson purchased the property for $8.25 million on Aug. 10, a company representative confirmed Friday. Cape Fear Commercial announced the sale Thursday, citing Paul Loukas and Lindsey Hess as representing the buyer in the...
WilmingtonBiz
With Home Sales Down In July, Realtors Struggle To Choose 'sweet Spot' Prices
Home sales are down, prices are up, but Realtors in the Wilmington area say finding buyers isn’t the main thing keeping them up at night. Their biggest challenge these days is winning a daily real estate equivalent of The Price Is Right. “We are seeing stuff come on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WilmingtonBiz
Pipeline Poke Headed To Autumn Hall
A trip to Hawaii provided inspiration to bring fresh poke bowls and more to Wilmington. Local chef and The Bento Box owner Lee Grossman knew the area was ready for a restaurant serving the “freshest, healthiest food prepared like it is on the islands.” Now, he's bringing Pipeline Poke to Autumn Hall.
WilmingtonBiz
Rachael Ray, Emeril Lagasse To Appear At GLOW Event
Beacon Education will once again bring big-name celebrities to the Port City for its 2023 culinary chef festivities on February 9 and 10. The annual event, now in its eighth year, is designed to raise money to support Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW). Emeril Lagasse will return for a...
Comments / 0