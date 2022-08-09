Armchair Travel: Micronesia, Melanesia & Polynesia with Barry Pell to take place August 16. On Tuesday, 8/16, at 7 p.m., world traveller Barry Pell will return to the MPL to give an enjoyable Zoom presentation called: “Armchair Travel: Micronesia, Melanesia & Polynesia – Unraveling the Mysteries of the South Pacific.” The South Pacific has been celebrated in literature, art, and music. Yet, the island countries that dot the Pacific Ocean are mysterious unknowns to most Americans. Mr. Pell has travelled throughout both the south and north Pacific countries and territories. In this program, he will explain the distinctions between the regions of Micronesia, Melanesia and Polynesia in terms of their geography, history, culture and people. The talk will be accompanied by his beautiful photography of the islands. Please join us for a fascinating virtual program!

MILTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO