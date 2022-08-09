ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Volunteers Inducted Into Interfaith Social Services Hall of Fame

QUINCY, Mass. (August 8, 2022) – Seventeen South Shore residents were recently inducted into Interfaith Social Services’ Matti Lang Hall of Fame. The volunteers were honored at a Volunteer Appreciation Night at the Quincy Masonic Building on August 2. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts was also honored at the event for their exemplary commitment to volunteerism and named Interfaith’s Community Partner of the Year.
QUINCY, MA
Armchair Travel: Micronesia, Melanesia & Polynesia with Barry Pell to take place August 16

Armchair Travel: Micronesia, Melanesia & Polynesia with Barry Pell to take place August 16. On Tuesday, 8/16, at 7 p.m., world traveller Barry Pell will return to the MPL to give an enjoyable Zoom presentation called: “Armchair Travel: Micronesia, Melanesia & Polynesia – Unraveling the Mysteries of the South Pacific.” The South Pacific has been celebrated in literature, art, and music. Yet, the island countries that dot the Pacific Ocean are mysterious unknowns to most Americans. Mr. Pell has travelled throughout both the south and north Pacific countries and territories. In this program, he will explain the distinctions between the regions of Micronesia, Melanesia and Polynesia in terms of their geography, history, culture and people. The talk will be accompanied by his beautiful photography of the islands. Please join us for a fascinating virtual program!
MILTON, MA
Milton Police Log: July 29 – August 06, 2022

07/29/2022 09:47 GRANITE AVENUE Items – Lost-Missing. Walk in party reports possible theft of wallet. See Report. 07/29/2022 10:03 BLUE HILLS PARKWAY / BLUE HILL AVENUE Suspicious Activity. MSP reports the operator of Ma 8XX179 may have possibly waved a gun during a road rage incident in Mattapan. Officers...
MILTON, MA

