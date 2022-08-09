ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Clinton, OH

Arts in the Park a big draw for all ages

By Sheri Trusty
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago
PORT CLINTON — When 85-year-old Agnes Barnes of Toledo set up her photography booth at Arts in the Park in Lakeview Park on Saturday, she was not just selling her prints. She was also sharing her life.

Barnes' passion for photography began when a high school boyfriend gave her a camera.

“That was the beginning,” she said.

Throughout her life, Barnes immersed herself in local life and also traveled the world, always with her camera in tow. She captured images of Ohio Amish country and the flowers in her garden, and she photographed the Great Wall of China and South African Ndebele tribeswomen wearing neck elongation rings.

Barnes used film camera to create her photographs

“I used film until just a few years ago. Everything here today is film,” she said.

Barnes was one of about 100 vendors set up at Arts in the Park, each one with a unique talent and story. Vendors sold a variety of handmade merchandise, including jewelry, furniture, home décor, fused glass and novels.

The show was hosted by Port Clinton Artists’ Club (PCAC).

“This is our 64th year. We’re the biggest and best art show in Port Clinton,” said Show Director Joan Patthoff. “I have great committee people. They deserve a lot of the credit. My chair members are awesome, and our club members volunteer to run the show.”

PCAC member Kay Young helped man the group's booth, where people could purchase raffle tickets to win art created by PCAC workshop instructors or purchase 4-by-4-inch paintings created by members. The proceeds from the sales will provide prize money for the annual Five County Art Show for high schoolers.

“We give them a check, and they’re all smiles,” Young said. “It’s not a scholarship. It’s a validation that art is important.”

Among the raffle prizes was a hummingbird painting by Mark Polomchak. Six-year-old Camden Salyers of Oak Harbor was hoping to win it, so his mom, Jenni Salyers, purchased tickets for him.

“It’s cute!” Camden said.

Camden also enjoyed painting a mask at the Make and Take booth where kids could create a variety of crafts for free. They could stuff tie pillows, string beads on necklaces, or decorate mugs and tote bags. Make and Take was sponsored by PCAC.

'Kids are so excited to make something'

“I usually have about 200 kids through here over the weekend,” said Make and Take Chair Lisette Post. “It’s a big thing. Kids are so excited to make something.”

This year, kids visiting the Make & Take booth received something extra — a free toy. Post’s mother, Rita Hohler, was a longtime PCAC member. Hohler died about a month ago, and a friend donated money in Hohler's memory to be used at Arts in the Park.

“So I bought gifts for the kids,” Post said.

Arts in the Park was a judged show. PCAC judges walked from booth to booth and selected winners in a variety of categories. First prize and honorable mention winners were given ribbons and recognition. The event’s Best of Show winner, Ashley Smith, received a free booth rental at next year’s show.

Patthoff said Arts in the Park attracts thousands of people every year.

“Port Clinton is a very vibrant art community, and over the years, we’ve gained a reputation,” Patthoff said. “We have so many talented artists who share their wares.”

Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty atsheritrusty4@gmail.com.

