Will Boynton Beach Police merge with Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office? Questions and concerns linger

Another possible shakeup in Boynton Beach could be coming down the pike, and while it’s still early on in a potentially months-long process, the idea has already generated pushback from some residents.

If a merger between the Boynton Beach Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office gets the green light, it could be the latest in a string of major events for the city. Among them: the death of a 13-year-old boy as a police officer pursued him, sparking a lawsuit ; the resignation of the city’s police chief ; and the seemingly sudden firing of the city manager of nearly 15 years.

City officials voted 3-1 in April in favor of the potential merger. Nearly two dozen people told officials at a recent commission meeting they don’t want to see it happen. A few commissioners said they’ve heard from more in opposition. And one commissioner is ready to stop talk of the idea altogether.

But not everyone with a seat on the dais feels prepared to do that after getting only a first look at the Sheriff’s Office’s proposal; there are still too many questions to be answered.

The $42.4 million cost, deputies’ lack of body-worn cameras, and some level of distrust for the inner workings of law enforcement already in the community were among the concerns residents brought up at a city commission meeting last week.

The pushback

Commissioner Woodrow Hay was mayor in 2012 when the city last considered contracting with the Sheriff’s Office. It failed then, Hay said at the meeting, and he didn’t see any advantage now.

“In 2012, we turned them down,” Hay said. “And in 10 years, it seems to me that they just changed a few figures here and there and the document is the same. This document, to me, has no substance.”

Hay said he talked to other city commissioners and city managers in municipalities that have merged with the Sheriff’s Office and that “most of them wish that they could go back” on the decision. He also took issue with deputies not having body-worn cameras, something Boynton Beach officers already use.

Hay, who represents District 2, asked last week for a vote to stop any discussion, but his motion failed.

“We’re talking about a change here, my colleagues, that’s going to affect us for decades and decades and decades to come, and we’ve gotta get this right,” Hay said.

Hay could not be reached for comment despite multiple attempts by phone.

Contention between some residents, the police department and city leadership has lingered since Dec. 26, 2021, when Stanley Davis III, a 13-year-old boy, who was Black, crashed his dirt bike and died as a Boynton Beach officer, who is white, pursued him .

Some of those who spoke against the merger were those who have shown up, meeting after meeting, as Davis’ supporters, pleading with officials for transparency and accountability in policing they believe to have been without.

Pastor Richard Dames, president of the Boynton Beach Coalition of Clergy and senior pastor at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, has routinely spoken out about Davis’ death and policing in the city . One of Dames’ concerns was the Sheriff’s Office’s lack of body-worn cameras. He urged leaders to host a town hall with residents about the proposal before making a final decision.

“We know what we have with Boynton Beach Police Department, but we certainly don’t know what we’re going to be getting with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office,” Dames said.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a roundtable discussion on policing and the Black community in July 2020 that getting body-worn cameras for deputies was in the works.

“It’s not a matter of ‘if.’ It’s a matter of ‘when,’” Bradshaw said in 2020.

Proposal details

The Sheriff’s Office’s 12-page proposal says the 277-person staff would cost the city about $42.4 million — an amount approximately $4 million more than what the city budgeted for police services in 2021-2022 at $38 million, according to the city’s budget.

The plan outlines 80 patrol deputies, 62 crossing guards, 16 patrol sergeants and 16 communications officers, among other positions, and says that “no local control is lost,” which a few speakers last week said they worried about.

“In contracting with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services, the Sheriff in essence becomes your Police Chief,” the document says. The city “retains their sense of ownership by allowing the same employees” to continue to serve.

Deputies would report for duty at the police department building and would work within city limits, the proposal says. Their cruisers would be marked with the Sheriff’s Office’s colors and insignia.

Boynton Beach would become the largest Sheriff’s Office district, ahead of Wellington.

Greenacres, the current second largest, paid about $10.3 million in 2021-2022, the city’s budget says. The district has 52 sworn and civilian employees, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lake Worth Beach, the current third largest, paid $13.8 million in 2021-2022, the city’s budget says. The district has 94 sworn and civilian employees, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Town of South Palm Beach was one of the latest to merge with the Sheriff’s Office in 2019 . Robert Kellogg, town manager, said the city is estimated to save between $750,000 and $1 million over the 10-year agreement, though South Palm Beach’s budget and staff are significantly smaller than what’s been proposed in Boynton Beach.

“If the commission in Boynton Beach is serious about going to the Sheriff’s Office, I would strongly suggest that they get as long a contract as they possibly can, pin down the annual increases at a maximum percentage increase,” he said.

Kellogg said the police department struggled with staffing before the merger and that some residents were hesitant initially. Years later, Kellogg said he has no regrets and that they now have “the manpower” and training opportunities the small town didn’t before.

“The transition, quite honestly, was seamless,” he said. “They changed uniforms and the color of their police vehicles. It’s just like we still have our own police department.”

Waiting for answers

District 3 Commissioner Thomas Turkin told commissioners while he thinks the Sheriff’s Office would provide better training and resources, a concern of his is the cost. He also raised the issue of going without body-worn cameras.

“We do have a public safety issue here in Boynton Beach, so I’d like to look at all avenues to tackle that issue, tackle our violent crime rate,” he told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “Maybe we need to expand our budget locally, maybe we can look at other avenues, like the Sheriff’s Office, but my intention is to put public safety at the forefront of the city’s agenda.”

Total crimes in Boynton Beach decreased by 28% in 2020 from the previous year, the latest Florida Department of Law Enforcement data says. Violent crimes decreased by 8.5%, the police department said.

Turkin said he has heard from constituents whose opinions are across the board on the merger. “Many are indifferent,” he said. Others think the merger might make the police force lose “a local feel.”

“I think what it comes down to is, does this financially make sense?” he said.

The police department is understaffed, Turkin said, an issue needing to be fixed whether the agencies merge or not.

Officer Holly Picciano, a spokesperson for Boynton Beach Police, said the department has 11 vacancies for sworn employees and a total of 23.5 vacancies for civilian employees, the half denoting a combination of part-time and full-time employees. The department currently employs 156 sworn employees and 70.5 civilian employees.

“We want to make sure that if we continue with Boynton Beach Police Department that we are a leader in the county when it comes to policing, and a lot of that comes to getting personnel,” Turkin said.

Mayor Ty Penserga said at last week’s meeting he wants more facts before making a decision, as “there was hardly enough information” in the proposal. Body-worn cameras are also a priority for him, he said.

“I just see no harm in hearing them out. If it’s not good for us … What are we afraid of? Can we at least hear it out?” he asked his colleagues.

Penserga could not be reached for comment despite multiple attempts by phone.

“PBSO will be answering all questions when the meeting to discuss takes place,” Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said in an email Wednesday.

It is unclear when city officials and the Sheriff’s Office will next discuss the merger.

Information from Sun Sentinel archives was used in this report.

UPDATE: This article has been updated twice to reflect the current number of civilian vacancies in the Boynton Beach Police Department.