Midrise Cypress Creek apartments planned next to Westin Hotel in Fort Lauderdale

By David Lyons, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

The Westin Hotel in northern Fort Lauderdale may soon get a neighboring luxury apartment complex with 340 units complemented by a community park, wellness track and dining plaza, according to an application filed with the city.

Aura Cypress Creek is envisioned by Trinsic Residential Group of Dallas, which has already placed upscale projects in Boca Raton and Lantana, and is scheduled to open one in Delray Beach early next year, according to the company website.

Jacob Shotmeyer, a company executive, declined comment.

But according to an application filed with the Fort Lauderdale Development Review Committee, the lot to be occupied is 400 Corporate Drive and would cover 6.8 acres. The site sits next to the 298-room Westin a few yards east of I-95 on the northern side of Cypress Creek Road. Dixie Highway, the Florida East Coast Railway and Pinecrest School are short distances to the east.

The Westin, with its restaurants, retail and meeting rooms, would stay where they are, according to the application.

“The new development will be constructed on the existing surface parking lot and consist of a mid-rise mixed-use development with a maximum of 340 multifamily units and ground floor commercial space,” the application says. “The addition of residential to this site will make this a well-rounded, mixed-use development that will have hotel, meeting space, restaurants, retail/office and residential uses.”

No renderings of the project were immediately available.

But a master plan compiled by Landscape Design Workshop of Boca Raton, which designed the Aura Delray Beach and has drawn the assignment for Aura Cypress Creek, lists a “dining plaza” with barbeque grill, an “outdoor living room,” special garden and a swimming pool suitable for water sports among the amenities besides the community park and wellness track. At poolside, loungers can enjoy 10 x 10 cabanas.

The neighborhood is not far from the Tri-Rail station that lies to the west side of I-95, off Andrews Avenue and south of Cypress Creek.

Land deal

The nation’s economic turmoil aside, multi-family developers still are eager to build in South Florida, bankers say, as fears a housing oversupply don’t exist in the area.

J.C. De Ona, Southeast Florida division president of Centennial Bank, who was not involved with the project, foresees no “major slowdown” in multifamily and luxury residential developments, “even with rising interest rates.”

But as with a number of other multi-family developers who seek to build in South Florida, Trinsic has had to compete for scarce land in Broward County and elsewhere in the region.

Trinsic, according to the application, is closing on a deal to buy the land from an entity called PFL VII LLC of Cranston, Rhode Island.

Before construction can begin, both the Fort Lauderdale City Commission and the Broward County Commission would have to approve a change in authorized land use to allow for a more densely populated project and mixed-use components.

After the apartments are built, both Westin patrons and the apartments’ residents would use the same new parking garage.

Floating gas station: Yellow barge not welcome in waterfront neighborhood. But owner says he’s not going anywhere.

Neighbors say it’s ugly as sin — a floating gas station that ruins their waterfront views with its bulky yellow presence. May as well have a semi parked out back, they say. Plus, it’s got thousands of gallons of fuel in its belly, waiting to gas up all those thirsty boats making their way through Fort Lauderdale waterways. Some worry it could spark a fiery explosion one day. “The whole ...
South Florida eating places coming quickly

With regards to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, changing the previous Rotelli. The noodle home will sport a unique design than its counterparts in east Boca Raton, Delray Seaside and West Palm Seaside, with underground Tokyo vibes and an expanded menu of stir-fry and Wagyu steak dishes, together with its regular tapas, donburi and build-your-own ramen bowls (rooster, pork, spicy lemongrass tom yum). 20449 State Highway 7, Boca Raton; RamenLabEatery.com.
Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
Best of Boca 2022: City & News

Finally, the world woke up, put on its shoes and walked outside again. Boca and Delray and the region were back in business, and we made it a year to celebrate. Here’s what happened, who made the news and why we think we live in the best South Florida place there is.
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
Dirty in Deerfield -Restaurant Inspections-Bronx Bagel-Patio Bar and Grille

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-First up tonight is what was a favorite place of mine to patronize again with a disappointing inspection Bronx Bagel. They had a total of 8 violations of which 2 were a high priority. A follow-up inspection has been required. I was looking for something in the Boca Raton inspections I stumbled on Bronx Bagels inspection for their Coral Springs store and it was even worse than Deerfield with 14 violations.
Now open: FK Your Diet in Sunrise, plus another NY cafe debuts in SoFlo

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Kahve Coffee, Fort Lauderdale The first South Florida offshoot of this Hell’s Kitchen-spawned cafe opened in July behind the Gateway Shopping ...
Fort Lauderdale candidate’s campaign sign went missing. So he used a tracker to nab the bandit.

Campaign signs that go mysteriously missing can be the norm during election season. But this time, the sign bandit got caught with a little help from an Apple AirTag tracking device. The tracker, hidden inside a campaign sign for Mike Lambrechts that disappeared from a front lawn in the Rio Vista neighborhood, put out a signal that led to a green Jeep parked outside the home of political rival ...
Weekend things to do (updated): Miso Hungry Burger(!), Ariana Grande and ‘iCarly’ jams, Pink Floyding in West Palm Beach

South Florida burger missionary Jeffrey Lemmerman, better known by his Instagram handle, Cheffrey Eats, claims not to know that this is National Sandwich Month: “It’s hard to keep track of all these ‘months,’ ” he says. Especially because he’s too busy making ridiculously magnificent sandwiches. And this is a particularly important weekend for fans of his work at his expanding empire of ...
Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help

Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
Brightline Offers Concert Rides

Brightline has forged a partnership with West Palm Beach’s iThink Financial Amphitheater, perfect for concert goers traveling to the venue from Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Brightline will offer a late night train from West Palm Beach leaving at 11:58 p.m., southbound to Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Brightline will also offer complimentary shuttles to and from the amphitheater and the West Palm Beach station with a dedicated pick up and drop off area.
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes

Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
Retail Roundup: Organic grocer coming to Aventura, local spirits distiller signs distribution deal

Another large-format organic grocer will soon compete for South Florida customers. Plum Market, a Michigan-based chain with plans to branch out across the country, is scheduled to open in Aventura on Nov. 2, according to the company’s website. The store will open in a 22,600-square-foot space in Aventura Plaza at 278012 Biscayne Blvd., about 3 miles south of Hallandale Beach. The plaza, built ...
‘It’s the club that nobody wants to be in’: Program for students grieving loved ones could expand in Palm Beach County

Three years ago, Cori Walls noticed that some of her television production students at Atlantic High School had more on their minds than looming college application deadlines and careers. Some also had to juggle the recent loss of a parent. At times, grief got in the way of their school work. Other times it prompted breakdowns on campus. And someone, Walls thought, had to do something about ...
