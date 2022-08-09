Midrise Cypress Creek apartments planned next to Westin Hotel in Fort Lauderdale

The Westin Hotel in northern Fort Lauderdale may soon get a neighboring luxury apartment complex with 340 units complemented by a community park, wellness track and dining plaza, according to an application filed with the city.

Aura Cypress Creek is envisioned by Trinsic Residential Group of Dallas, which has already placed upscale projects in Boca Raton and Lantana, and is scheduled to open one in Delray Beach early next year, according to the company website.

Jacob Shotmeyer, a company executive, declined comment.

But according to an application filed with the Fort Lauderdale Development Review Committee, the lot to be occupied is 400 Corporate Drive and would cover 6.8 acres. The site sits next to the 298-room Westin a few yards east of I-95 on the northern side of Cypress Creek Road. Dixie Highway, the Florida East Coast Railway and Pinecrest School are short distances to the east.

The Westin, with its restaurants, retail and meeting rooms, would stay where they are, according to the application.

“The new development will be constructed on the existing surface parking lot and consist of a mid-rise mixed-use development with a maximum of 340 multifamily units and ground floor commercial space,” the application says. “The addition of residential to this site will make this a well-rounded, mixed-use development that will have hotel, meeting space, restaurants, retail/office and residential uses.”

No renderings of the project were immediately available.

But a master plan compiled by Landscape Design Workshop of Boca Raton, which designed the Aura Delray Beach and has drawn the assignment for Aura Cypress Creek, lists a “dining plaza” with barbeque grill, an “outdoor living room,” special garden and a swimming pool suitable for water sports among the amenities besides the community park and wellness track. At poolside, loungers can enjoy 10 x 10 cabanas.

The neighborhood is not far from the Tri-Rail station that lies to the west side of I-95, off Andrews Avenue and south of Cypress Creek.

Land deal

The nation’s economic turmoil aside, multi-family developers still are eager to build in South Florida, bankers say, as fears a housing oversupply don’t exist in the area.

J.C. De Ona, Southeast Florida division president of Centennial Bank, who was not involved with the project, foresees no “major slowdown” in multifamily and luxury residential developments, “even with rising interest rates.”

But as with a number of other multi-family developers who seek to build in South Florida, Trinsic has had to compete for scarce land in Broward County and elsewhere in the region.

Trinsic, according to the application, is closing on a deal to buy the land from an entity called PFL VII LLC of Cranston, Rhode Island.

Before construction can begin, both the Fort Lauderdale City Commission and the Broward County Commission would have to approve a change in authorized land use to allow for a more densely populated project and mixed-use components.

After the apartments are built, both Westin patrons and the apartments’ residents would use the same new parking garage.