ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Assistant principal faces second arrest in Broward

By Scott Travis, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

A Broward assistant principal who was removed from his high school after an April arrest has been rearrested, this time accused of a second felony.

Robert Herzog, 39, was arrested by Coral Springs police July 20 on a charge of child neglect with no bodily harm, a third-degree felony, related to his young son. He has pleaded not guilty.

In early April, Coral Springs police also arrested on another third-degree felony charge, criminal use of public records . In that case, to which he also pleaded not guilty, he was accused of using a school resource officer to run the tag of a man the mother of his son was dating.

He was moved to a job with no student contact after the previous arrest and remains there, pending the outcome of his cases, a district spokeswoman said.

In the latest case, key parts from a report are redacted because they contain private medical information. The police report said that Herzog “did fail to provide relevant medical information that would aid in the treatment of the victim child and did discourage the mother from seeking timely treatment for the victim child from medical specialists.”

On Nov. 19, 2019, Herzog discouraged the boy’s mother from making an appointment with a doctor during a time in which he had custody of the child, according to the report.

Neither Herzog nor his lawyer could be reached for comment Monday.

He was investigated by the school district last year for allegedly asking a school police officer to conduct an unauthorized license plate search for a man his son’s mother was dating. The district reprimanded him, and he was allowed to return to school.

“He was concerned about the safety and well-being of his child, which was the basis to run the [license plate] query,” said Christ Whitlock, a lawyer with Broward Principals and Assistants’ Association, who has represented Herzog on personnel matters. “He didn’t think there would be anything impermissible about that.”

Herzog was removed from Cooper City High after he was arrested in April.

Reached in April on that arrest, he gave a comment to the South Florida Sun Sentinel that foreshadowed his later arrest.

“There are government agencies and medical offices that are conspiring against me,” he said at the time. " I hope you can get to the bottom of it.”

Herzog’s ex-girlfriend has accused Herzog in civil proceedings and police reports of stalking her. He was arrested by Plantation police in December 2019 of violating a restraining order involving the same woman, but the Broward State Attorney’s Office ultimately didn’t prosecute the case.

Comments / 2

SNOWEY MOXEY
3d ago

Sounds like harassment to me. Serious charges such as these (felonies) that affect people's status, & reputation for years to come SHOULD DEMAND accuracy and specific FACTS that the person neglected their child to a detrimental degree.. some of these people act off of "personal feelings & bias. I hope he has very good representation!

Reply
3
Related
cw34.com

South Florida teen accused of raping woman to 'add to his collection'

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a 15-year-old boy repeatedly raped a woman whom he had watched and wanted to add to his "collection" in Hollywood. The Broward State Attorney's Office charged Terry Berger-Smith as an adult with kidnapping and sexual battery. According to the arrest affidavit, Berger-Smith attacked...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Attempted murder suspect who led deputies on chase arrested; investigation leads to two more arrests

The arrests of three men this week, one wanted for attempted murder, culminated with deputies taking two guns and a combined 48 grams of drugs off the streets, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Friday. What started as a father wanting to see his baby ended with a victim walking to the hospital with a gunshot wound, and the man accused of the crime was arrested Monday, nearly a month after ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘We will only be as strong as our weakest link’: Broward deputies stage drills to respond to school shootings

Editor’s note: Some details and photographs in this article may be triggers for anyone with PTSD or who has been exposed to trauma situations. As the Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy opened the classroom door at Deerfield Beach High School on Thursday morning, he was careful to do it the right way, careful to be very precise and calculated with his steps and his actions. Armed with a rifle for ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Coral Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

One of four men charged in rapper XXXTentacion’s murder pleads guilty

Four years after rising rapper XXXTentacion was ambushed, robbed and shot to death outside of a South Florida motorcycle dealership, one of four men charged in his killing has pleaded guilty. Robert Allen, 26, of Lauderhill, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon, the Broward State Attorney’s Office said in emailed statement. “This was an open plea to ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO searching for teen missing from Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy. According to detectives, Chase Perrotta was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of 16600 Waters Edge Circle in Weston, Thursday. Perrotta stands...
WESTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assistant Principal#Child Neglect#Broward
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Deerfield Beach pier bomb threat unfounded, Sheriff’s Office says

Broward Sheriff’s deputies investigated a reported bomb threat at the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier Thursday afternoon and determined there was no threat. The call reporting the threat at 200 NE 21st Ave. came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. Deputies were preparing to leave the scene shortly before 4 p.m. Live cameras that stream footage of the pier and the beach and its underwater ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Arrest made in deadly Tamarac stabbing, deputies say

A man who was flown to a local hospital after he was stabbed in Tamarac on Tuesday afternoon died from his injuries, and deputies have arrested a suspect whom they found at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office released few details Wednesday. Deputies found the victim, who was stabbed multiple times, in the 6500 block of Landings Way shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday and took Keenan Whyte, 27, of ...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

1 in custody after business burglarized in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigating a burglary at a business in Davie have taken one person into custody. Officers said they found the subject after searching an area near the scene of the crime, Thursday. Witnesses said police used K-9s to get the subject out of the cavity of...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Arrests made in second beating of Broward LGBTQ teen

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested two teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park, officials said Wednesday. It’s unclear if a third teenager seen on the video will face charges. It’s the second time 14-year-old Chad Sanford, who no longer...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Victim suddenly unreachable as trial for ex-Hollywood cop continues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A trial that was supposed to only last a few days is now into its third week inside a Broward County courtroom. From attorneys getting sick and motions to remove the media, the trial for former Hollywood police officer Matthew Barbieri has dragged on much longer than expected; it will continue again on Wednesday.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Hit-and-run driver injures 2-year-old boy in Broward, grandfather says

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A grandfather said detectives and deputies were searching for the hit-and-run driver who injured his two-year-old grandson on Thursday evening in Broward County. According to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an area near the intersection of Northwest...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Police officers find man injured after shooting in Miami-Dade

GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Police officers found a man injured after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale candidate’s campaign sign went missing. So he used a tracker to nab the bandit.

Campaign signs that go mysteriously missing can be the norm during election season. But this time, the sign bandit got caught with a little help from an Apple AirTag tracking device. The tracker, hidden inside a campaign sign for Mike Lambrechts that disappeared from a front lawn in the Rio Vista neighborhood, put out a signal that led to a green Jeep parked outside the home of political rival ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WMBB

Attorneys investigating fraud in Miami condo collapse settlement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The attorneys handling a $1.1 billion settlement for victims in the deadly collapse of a Miami condo say the settlement fund is inundated with fraudulent victims. A court filing written by Michael Goldberg, one of the attorneys in the case, identified 458 “presumptively fraudulent” claimants out of 740 claims. The […]
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy