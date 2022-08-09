Assistant principal faces second arrest in Broward

A Broward assistant principal who was removed from his high school after an April arrest has been rearrested, this time accused of a second felony.

Robert Herzog, 39, was arrested by Coral Springs police July 20 on a charge of child neglect with no bodily harm, a third-degree felony, related to his young son. He has pleaded not guilty.

In early April, Coral Springs police also arrested on another third-degree felony charge, criminal use of public records . In that case, to which he also pleaded not guilty, he was accused of using a school resource officer to run the tag of a man the mother of his son was dating.

He was moved to a job with no student contact after the previous arrest and remains there, pending the outcome of his cases, a district spokeswoman said.

In the latest case, key parts from a report are redacted because they contain private medical information. The police report said that Herzog “did fail to provide relevant medical information that would aid in the treatment of the victim child and did discourage the mother from seeking timely treatment for the victim child from medical specialists.”

On Nov. 19, 2019, Herzog discouraged the boy’s mother from making an appointment with a doctor during a time in which he had custody of the child, according to the report.

Neither Herzog nor his lawyer could be reached for comment Monday.

He was investigated by the school district last year for allegedly asking a school police officer to conduct an unauthorized license plate search for a man his son’s mother was dating. The district reprimanded him, and he was allowed to return to school.

“He was concerned about the safety and well-being of his child, which was the basis to run the [license plate] query,” said Christ Whitlock, a lawyer with Broward Principals and Assistants’ Association, who has represented Herzog on personnel matters. “He didn’t think there would be anything impermissible about that.”

Herzog was removed from Cooper City High after he was arrested in April.

Reached in April on that arrest, he gave a comment to the South Florida Sun Sentinel that foreshadowed his later arrest.

“There are government agencies and medical offices that are conspiring against me,” he said at the time. " I hope you can get to the bottom of it.”

Herzog’s ex-girlfriend has accused Herzog in civil proceedings and police reports of stalking her. He was arrested by Plantation police in December 2019 of violating a restraining order involving the same woman, but the Broward State Attorney’s Office ultimately didn’t prosecute the case.