Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Woman who 'came back from dead' reveals what afterlife is like
Jessi Sawyer, a woman who lives in Tennessee, had a near-death experience (NDE) that changed her life forever when she was 31 years old. She had gone to the hospital for a routine hysterectomy when she died unexpectedly and had the experience.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
Boy, 6, Stopped Playing With Friends And Developed ‘Strange Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Six Year Old Boy's Leukemia Diagnosed After Family Friend Noticed He Wasn't Playing Outside. Cian McGrath of Liverpool England was six years old when a family friend noticed he was playing with other kids. Several doctors’ visits later he was diagnosed with leukemia. Now 22 and in remission, he’s...
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Joseph Arthur Sues L.A. Times, Says Article About His Vaccine Views Left the Singer ‘Shunned and Avoided’
Singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Times, saying the newspaper’s use of the term “anti-vax” in a headline a year ago was defamatory, because the artist has strongly crusaded against COVID shots but has not expressed a position opposing all kinds of vaccines. Arthur is represented in the suit by Steven S. Biss. The Virginia attorney is widely known for representing, among other clients, Republican lawmaker Devon Nunes, in defamation suits against media organizations like CNN and the Washington Post as well as, famously, anonymous Twitter accounts like “Devon Nunes’ Cow.” Arthur and Biss are seeking damages...
