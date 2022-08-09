ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Good Morning CaneSport 8.9.22

By CaneSport.com Staff about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104Rku_0hA9RSTx00
Good Morning CaneSport! (photo by Gary Ferman)

Presented by LifeWallet

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

Well, practice resumes, and we’ll bring you live video as well as notes from the practice field. So tune back in for that later this morning. Note that after practice ends we will be catching up with OL DJ Scaife, Jr., OL Justice Oluwaseun, DB DJ Ivey and DL Akheem Mesidor.

To hold you over till then? We’ve got a great update with TE coach Stephen Field you don’t want to miss.

And from yesterday we also had plenty of news, starting with Mario Cristobal sharing his thoughts on the team before practice. Then, at practice we had your video of the day’s work and our notes from the practice field, with a particular focus on the defense.

After practice ended? We had a great interview with coordinator/WR coach Josh Gattis and also caught up with several players for their feedback – Jaylan Knighton, Henry Parrish, Jakai Clark and Corey Flagg. So don’t miss that.

Also from yesterday afternoon we had a feature on DT transfer Jacob Lichtenstein and his thoughts on this defense and his expectations. And we broke down the USA Today preseason Coaches Poll and noted an odd change from what the ACC media felt about the Coastal.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

Stephen Field putting together a monster Miami Hurricanes TE room: “I just want to carry on the tradition”

DT transfer Lichtenstein sees different culture at Miami, says fall competition “will breed a bunch of beasts”

Mario Cristobal Monday Morning take with full pads practice ahead: “You have to practice and train like a physical team”

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

Hykeem Williams … Posted by Cane thing 67

Set date to announce on Sept. 23rd. I am holding my breath as he has all the tangibles to be a tremendous success.

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

Coach Mirabal is really into cross training, so I’ve been playing pretty much everywhere. You never know when your name will be called or what practice he wants you at what position. A lot of competition, good offensive linemen are here. They are pushing me, I’m pushing them.

OL Justice Oluwaseun

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

Community Policy