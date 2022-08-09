ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milltown, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
momswhothink.com

Halloween at Holiday World

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
SANTA CLAUS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

New Museum Celebrates Historic Furniture Store in Tell City, Indiana

It looks like I might have a new addition to my list of Indiana's most unique museums, as the Tell City Chair Gallery and Museum celebrates its grand opening this week in Southern Indiana. It's a furniture and retail store and it's a museum about a furniture store, but it's really more than that - it's an homage to a company that has been crucial to the history of the town of Tell City, IN.
TELL CITY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milltown, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
duboiscountyfreepress.com

New teacher brings international experience to Huntingburg Elementary School

Huntingburg Elementary’s newest teacher comes with an international background; one perfect for the second graders enrolled in Southwest Dubois County School Corporation’s dual language immersion program. José Pineda Cabrera is originally from Barranquilla, a coastal town in Colombia. But his love for languages has given him the opportunity...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wdrb.com

Firms chosen to install new RiverLink equipment, collect unpaid tolls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky and Indiana leaders agreed to a key RiverLink contract on Friday, hiring a Tennessee-based company to manage equipment on the three Ohio River toll bridges. The states’ joint board, the top decision making body for RiverLink, approved a deal with TransCore to add, operate...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Indiana#Localevent#Local Life#Live Music#Wdrb
wdrb.com

Jeffersonville distribution center to hosting hiring fair this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new distribution center is looking to hire dozens of workers in Jeffersonville. Crescent Electric Supply Company, which distributes electric hardware and supplies, is hosting a job fair at its distribution center in Jeffersonville on Friday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Neighborhood fighting to stop concrete plant from being built

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People in Lake Forest are getting a new neighbor, and they’re not happy about it. A concrete plant is being built across the street from their homes. Neighbors are concerned about the potential noise and air pollution that comes with an industrial plant. They’re also...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wdrb.com

GCCS continues effort to build new middle school in southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is making another run at building a new middle school. The district plans to make an offer on the former Twilight Golf Course. The district's board of education voted to give administration permission to pursue the property during Tuesday night's board meeting.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Kentucky Science Center to use new corporate partnership to upgrade hands-on exhibit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center will receive upgrades thanks to a new partnership with GE Appliances. The partnership will help provide financial support for MakerPlace activities and programming. MakerPlace is a hands-on exhibit that blends science, technology, engineering, art, and math with creativity. "Thanks to GE Appliances’...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

VOTE FOR ETHAN for the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan the Dog — one of Kentucky Humane Society's most famous faces — is up for a national award. Ethan was found clinging to life in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville. Starving and near death, he was nursed back to health and is now heading to Florida to receive an award for Shelter Hero Dog in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Indiana launching program to offer mental health, addiction recovery in county jails

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is launching a new program that will offer mental health and addiction peer recovery professionals in county jails. According to a news release, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's Division of Mental Health and Addiction is leading a program designed to engage incarcerated individuals with mental health and substance use disorders with certified peer professionals and wraparound services.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy