wdrb.com
The 173rd St. Joe's Picnic for the Kids goes back to an in-person celebration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Join 50,000 of your closest friends for a party at St. Joseph Children's Home this weekend. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the 173rd annual St. Joe's Picnic that starts Friday night. The two-night, live music event supports the mission of Giving Children a Home.
momswhothink.com
Halloween at Holiday World
leoweekly.com
Foodie Fest To Debut At The Depot in Jeffersonville On Saturday
This Saturday, Aug. 13, World Of Foodies will host Foodie Fest, a new all-ages event that celebrates food and community, at The Depot, a venue in Southern Indiana made of decorated shipping containers. The event is free and will run from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. List of food...
New Museum Celebrates Historic Furniture Store in Tell City, Indiana
It looks like I might have a new addition to my list of Indiana's most unique museums, as the Tell City Chair Gallery and Museum celebrates its grand opening this week in Southern Indiana. It's a furniture and retail store and it's a museum about a furniture store, but it's really more than that - it's an homage to a company that has been crucial to the history of the town of Tell City, IN.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
New teacher brings international experience to Huntingburg Elementary School
Huntingburg Elementary’s newest teacher comes with an international background; one perfect for the second graders enrolled in Southwest Dubois County School Corporation’s dual language immersion program. José Pineda Cabrera is originally from Barranquilla, a coastal town in Colombia. But his love for languages has given him the opportunity...
wdrb.com
Building industry association opening new HVAC trade school program in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new trade school will open soon in Louisville. The Building Institute of Greater Louisville will offer a training program focused on the Heating and Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) trade. Students will get classroom and hands-on learning to prepare them to work in the field...
WLKY.com
St. Joseph's Picnic For the Kids returns in-person after 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Joseph 173rd Picnic For the Kids celebration is going to be extra special this year as the event goes back to being an in-person event for the first time since 2019. Organizers are excited to reconnect with people in person after having to shut...
wdrb.com
Firms chosen to install new RiverLink equipment, collect unpaid tolls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky and Indiana leaders agreed to a key RiverLink contract on Friday, hiring a Tennessee-based company to manage equipment on the three Ohio River toll bridges. The states’ joint board, the top decision making body for RiverLink, approved a deal with TransCore to add, operate...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville distribution center to hosting hiring fair this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new distribution center is looking to hire dozens of workers in Jeffersonville. Crescent Electric Supply Company, which distributes electric hardware and supplies, is hosting a job fair at its distribution center in Jeffersonville on Friday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
wdrb.com
Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
Wave 3
Neighborhood fighting to stop concrete plant from being built
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People in Lake Forest are getting a new neighbor, and they’re not happy about it. A concrete plant is being built across the street from their homes. Neighbors are concerned about the potential noise and air pollution that comes with an industrial plant. They’re also...
wdrb.com
Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Salem, Indiana, honors little boy found dead in suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed in Salem, Indiana, and dedicated in honor of a little boy found dead inside a suitcase. The boy, believed to be 5 years old, was found in Washington County back in April. The community named the boy Angel, but it's still unknown who he is.
wdrb.com
Homearama returns to Norton Commons in new Oldham County section
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Homearama is returning to Norton Commons for a fifth time this fall. The 2022 tour will include 10 homes that are near a park in The Hamlet — a 158-acre addition to Norton Common that extends into Oldham County. This year's showcase, put on by...
wdrb.com
GCCS continues effort to build new middle school in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is making another run at building a new middle school. The district plans to make an offer on the former Twilight Golf Course. The district's board of education voted to give administration permission to pursue the property during Tuesday night's board meeting.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Science Center to use new corporate partnership to upgrade hands-on exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center will receive upgrades thanks to a new partnership with GE Appliances. The partnership will help provide financial support for MakerPlace activities and programming. MakerPlace is a hands-on exhibit that blends science, technology, engineering, art, and math with creativity. "Thanks to GE Appliances’...
Southern Indiana Band Needs Your Vote to Land Gig At 2022 Louder Than Life in Louisville KY
For any band with big aspirations, that big break can be a bit elusive, but for one rock band out of Southern Indiana, that big break is now - and you can help them make it a reality. Meet The Strangers. Like many of the greats before them, The Strangers...
wdrb.com
Demand grows in rural southern Indiana as communities struggle to find child care
MARENGO, Ind. (WDRB) -- There's a struggle to find child care in rural southern Indiana communities. Some families have been left with no options as daycares and child care facilities shuttered during the pandemic. Less than a decade ago, there were about 40 kids involved in the after school program...
wdrb.com
VOTE FOR ETHAN for the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan the Dog — one of Kentucky Humane Society's most famous faces — is up for a national award. Ethan was found clinging to life in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville. Starving and near death, he was nursed back to health and is now heading to Florida to receive an award for Shelter Hero Dog in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
wdrb.com
Indiana launching program to offer mental health, addiction recovery in county jails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is launching a new program that will offer mental health and addiction peer recovery professionals in county jails. According to a news release, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's Division of Mental Health and Addiction is leading a program designed to engage incarcerated individuals with mental health and substance use disorders with certified peer professionals and wraparound services.
