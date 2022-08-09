State police in Indiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for an incident of theft that happened at the White Township Walmart on July 24th. Troopers say an unknown man and woman walked out of the store around 3:41 p.m. with various items totaling $343.84 without paying for them. Both individuals are white, and the man was seen wearing a black t-shirt with a black baseball cap, while the woman had brown hair and was wearing a pink sundress.

