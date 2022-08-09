Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hollidaysburg to play for Little League Mid-Atlantic Region title; Friday game on ESPN
Pennsylvania Little League champion Hollidaysburg has advanced to the Mid-Atlantic Region final after dropping Northwest Washington LL 13-0 Thursday. Chase Link and Jackson Boob belted home runs and Caleb Detrick went 2-for-2 with three RBIs vs. the Washington D.C. franchise that managed a single hit off pitchers Brody Dull and Link in the four-inning game.
Hollidaysburg one win away from Little League World Series
BRISTOL, Ct (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star team is one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series after defeating Washington D.C. again Thursday. Hollidaysburg defeated D.C. after 3 1/2 innings after scoring 13 runs, one in the first, four in the second, and eight in the third. The team was […]
wccsradio.com
INDIANA OPENS GOLF SEASON WITH BIG WIN
The high school sports seasons are underway, with Indiana knocking off Greensburg Salem yesterday by 27 strokes in a non-section match at the Hannastown Golf Course. Junior Trevor Todd led the way with a two-over par 37, including a 50-foot birdie putt on number three. Fellow junior Harrison Martineau was a stroke back at 38. Adam Cowburn shot 45 and Caden Force and first-year player Ash Lockard each shot 49.
Cody Johnson announces cancelation of Johnstown concert
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Cody Johnson concert scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at 1st Summit Arena has been canceled due to the artist’s illness. Johnson, a rising star in country music, took to social media Tuesday evening to announce that he would be unable to perform at upcoming shows in West Virginia, Virginia […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wccsradio.com
ANGELO ZUCCA, SR., 84
Angelo Zucca, Sr., 84, of Indiana, died Monday, August 8, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana. Friends will be received, Sunday, August 14th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia Street. (Please use the rear entrance of the funeral home from Nixon Avenue due to the Italian Festival on Philadelphia Street.)
wccsradio.com
BLACK BULL STEAKHOUSE TO CLOSE PERMANENTLY
A popular Armstrong County eatery is closing its doors. In a Facebook post, officials with the Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon in Dayton announced the restaurant’s closing yesterday, citing on-going water issues, cost of repairs and demands from the Department of State as the reasons for the shutdown. The water issues began in late July, according to the Facebook timeline, and it caused the restaurant to close three times since then.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY PREPS FOR WEEKEND OF FESTIVALS
Indiana County will be busy with a pair of festivals this weekend. The first will be on Saturday as the Blairsville Diamond hosts the 10th annual Knotweed Festival, celebrating the Japanese knotweed which can be found along the Conemaugh River in Indiana County. Festivities kick-off at 10 a.m. with a...
First spiked protein drink launched by Penn State grad
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first-ever spiked protein beverage, Protochol, is now on the market and it’s coming to State College shelves. Protochol carries an 8% ABV and 11 grams of protein in a 16-ounce can. It’s non-carbonated, comes in three flavors including orange county, pineapple pump, and swoleberry, and is described as a […]
RELATED PEOPLE
wccsradio.com
ALLEN N. KIRKLAND, 69
Allen N. Kirkland, 69 of Home, PA., passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at UPMC Passavant, Pittsburgh, PA. He was the son of Norman and Olive (Knoll) Kirkland, born May 6, 1953 in Indiana, PA. Allen enjoyed woodworking, fishing and golfing. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his...
Johnstown man jailed after shootings, high-speed chase
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is sitting in jail after multiple alleged incidents — two shootings in Johnstown and a police pursuit in Altoona. Devine Steven Andre Edwards, 28, is accused of stirring up trouble this year starting in June when Johnstown police were told he shot at an unknown man who […]
Invictus Nightfall bar opens in DuBois
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new bar is open in DuBois that gives a nightclub atmosphere. Invictus Nightfall has been in the works for over a year now. The new bar is a part of the already existing, Invictus Weapon Throwing. The most difficult part for the owners of the bar was obtaining their […]
Altoona man breaks into home, assaults man in his sleep
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after police were told he broke into a family’s home and assaulted a man before taking off on a pedal bike. Timothy Schwartztrauber, 31, has been arrested and charged for punching a man who he believed was having sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnstown Galleria mall sold to out of state buyer
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Galleria sold Thursday at auction to an out-of-state buyer. Managing Director and Senior Advisor at SVN Three Rivers Commercial Advisors in Pittsburgh Jason Campagna said the shopping mall sold through online commercial real estate website Ten-X to an investor from California. Campagna explained the winning bidder has 45 […]
Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Sheetz in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning lottery ticket worth over $1 million was sold at a Sheetz store in Bedford County. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the $1,410,000 jackpot after a drawing on Tuesday, Aug, 9. A Match 6 ticket that was sold at the store along Lincoln Highway in Bedford matched all six winning […]
Violations lead to high speed chase in DuBois, police report
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brockway man was arrested after police said he led them on a high-speed chase before ditching the motorcycle and trying to flee on foot. Alexander Ross, 35, was taken into custody after a 20-minute chase with police on Aug. 10 that led them through multiple townships that ended in DuBois. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 liquor bottles stolen from State College eatery, police investigate
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are looking for a man who stole liquor bottles from a restaurant in downtown State College early Monday morning. According to a press release from State College police, the man walked into The Tavern at 2 a.m. when it was closed and stole five liquor bottles from the bar. Him […]
wccsradio.com
TROOPERS LOOKING TO IDENTIFY TWO PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEFT AT WHITE TOWNSHIP WALMART
State police in Indiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for an incident of theft that happened at the White Township Walmart on July 24th. Troopers say an unknown man and woman walked out of the store around 3:41 p.m. with various items totaling $343.84 without paying for them. Both individuals are white, and the man was seen wearing a black t-shirt with a black baseball cap, while the woman had brown hair and was wearing a pink sundress.
wccsradio.com
MINOR INJURIES REPORTED IN THURSDAY AFTERNOON CRASH
One person suffered minor injuries in a single-car crash that happened yesterday in West Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 reports that fire crews from Dayton and Plumville, along with state police and Citizens’ Ambulance, were called to the crash around 2:40 yesterday afternoon along Dayton Smicksburg Road. Dayton fire officials said one person suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The car suffered minor damage.
1 million square foot warehouse plans resubmitted in Bellefonte
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — 1 million square foot warehouse plans for Bellefonte have been resubmitted Thursday, four months after being withdrawn. On Thursday, the plans were resubmitted and will be brought to the Centre County Planning Commission during their Aug. 16 meeting. On April 21, “The Fulfillment Center Warehouse” plans were announced and over […]
Comments / 0