Have you ever noticed while walking around downtown Rochester, MN or driving around that you’ll randomly see a single black sock laying around? Not a pair, just one. And it’s almost always a black sock. What’s up with that? Rochester man Brett Pauley has been wondering the same thing.
You know how adorable little puppies are, right?! You just want to snuggle them and take them home. Well, 22 puppies just arrived at a non-profit in Rochester, Minnesota and now our help is needed to keep them fed. 22 Puppies Arrive at Camp Companion in Rochester, Minnesota. If seeing...
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
It only happens a few times a year, and you've still got a chance to see the rare supermoon in its last appearance this year in the sky over Minnesota this week. Seeing as I head to work at around 4:20 when it's still dark each morning, I noticed this phenomenon earlier Wednesday morning: a massive supermoon over the southwest skies of southeast Minnesota. In case you missed it, don't worry-- this supermoon will still be visible for the next few nights, as well.
Is Rochester's Shoe Repair Shop count ready to drop from one to none?. Back in April, Boston Shoe and Boot Repair in the Apache Mall, announced they were closing their doors. Boston Shoe and Boot Repair has been open in Rochester for 104 years, the last 50 at the mall. Now another shoe repair shop's building has popped up for sale.
I hate to be the one to tell you sad news today, but unfortunately, I've got some for Rochester, Minnesota. And yes, it involves a free outdoor concert. Down By The Riverside Concert Canceled for August 7th in Rochester, Minnesota. I honestly am bummed and wish that I could make...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department is publicizing a new program that allows residents and property owners to safely share life safety information that could aid the fire department in its response to emergencies. It's called Community Connect and is being touted as a secure online platform...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester has been informed that it has been awarded a nearly $20 million grant to help finance the 6th Street Southeast bridge project. The funding is from the US Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. A...
ROCHESTER, MINN. -- New tools and technologies could help Minnesota adapt to climate change.This week, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) used new drones with thermal cameras in Rochester to better understand how higher temperatures affect some of the city's most densely-populated areas.To make the city of Rochester more climate resilient, a drone is on the hunt for urban heat islands."An urban heat island is where you have enough of a collection of buildings and pavement that the temperatures are actually hotter there," said Laure Millberg, the MPCA's climate change resilience coordinator. "If you have enough of them then you...
(ABC 6 News) - The results of the Rochester mayoral election rolled in until early Wednesday morning. Incumbent Kim Norton and challenger Britt Noser will move on to the November general election. Noser says he's excited and ready to run against Norton in November. The two topped the other two...
If you've been wanting to own your own business and are ok getting your hands a little dirty, a dream property (that smells absolutely amazing!) is now on the market in Southeast Minnesota for $1,495,000!. Dream Peony Farm For Sale in Southeast Minnesota Could Be Your Next Adventure. I know...
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Rochester, MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A soggy weekend prompted flood watches in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota. The Rochester flood watch was allowed to expire Monday morning. The Rochester International Airport saw showers and thunderstorms bring 1.99 inches of rain Saturday and 0.89 inches Sunday, according to NOAA data. The National...
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Faribault man could face charges after crashing in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday night. Rochester Police officers responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 2,000 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest around 11 p.m. A police spokesperson said investigators determined a 2018 Dodge Charger was traveling west when it struck a curb, left the roadway and struck a parked car in the 1950 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest.
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The two men suspected of being involved in a shooting at the Mall of America last week have been arrested. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters Thursday 21-year-old Shamar Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May were apprehended in Chicago Thursday afternoon. Hodges says May and Lark were extradited back to Minnesota.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
What may look like just a new parking lot at the Steele County fairgrounds is actually a patch of memories. “This is where a lot of my time was spent as a kid,” said Allan Radel, of Owatonna, “and my time here was special. 4-H and the FFA were a huge part of our lives, and this is where the 4-H building and the barns were.”
(ABC 6 News) - A jailed Rochester woman faces multiple increased sentences after passing a fake check to Olmsted County law enforcement. Chrysten Nicole Doney, 33, allegedly gave Olmsted County a false check for $437.21 at the end of July, to be deposited into her commissary account. Doney was incarcerated...
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
