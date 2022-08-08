ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
realitytitbit.com

When is the Tell All for 90 Day Fiancé season 9?

The couples on 90 Day Fiancé season 9 have, at long last, made it down the aisle and fans of the show want to know when the Tell All for 90 Day Fiancé is going to air. Kobe and Emily, Jibri and Miona and Bilal and Shaeeda are just some of the couples who were teary-eyed at the altar. Their 90-Day journeys have had tonnes of highs and lows and their friends and family had their doubts.
realitytitbit.com

Whitney Thore discusses French boyfriend with her ex to set the record straight

TLC is back with yet another season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, and fans may get to know more about Whitney Thore’s French boyfriend as he still appears to be in the scene. The trailer for the latest season sees her setting the record straight with her ex-boyfriend, Lennie, when he tries to lurk into her personal life.
The Independent

Insecure star Denise Dowse in coma as she fights ‘virulent form of meningitis’

Insecure and Beverly Hills 90210 star Denise Dowse is in a coma due to “a virulent form of meningitis”.Meningitis is an inflammation of the fluid and membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. This can be caused by a virus or bacteria, with the former being the most common.Over the weekend, Dowse’s sister Tracey shared a lengthy post “requesting support and prayers” for herself and her sister, her “only immediate family”.“[Denise] is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis,” Tracey Dowse revealed. “Her doctors do not know when she will...
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance fans guess who is pregnant after Tell All 2022 revelation

The 90 Day Fiance: Tell All 2022 has dropped some surprise news – three ladies are pregnant. We already know Emily is expecting as cameras follow her journey but, the question is, exactly who else is carrying?. Excitement surrounds the show after couples went through trials and tribulations on...
realitytitbit.com

Where is Instant Dream Home on Netflix filmed?

Instant Dream Home sees Danielle Brooks and co surprise a group of families, who are unaware just how much their homes are about to be totally transformed and radically improved. So, where are the houses located?. With just 12 hours to play with, a team of specialized experts put their...
realitytitbit.com

Angie and Shay are one of three new mom-daughter duos on sMothered in 2022

As 90 Day Fiancé season 9 gets ready to wrap up in 2022, TLC brings its fans a brand new series of sMothered. Angie and Shay are a new mother-daughter duo on sMothered for season 4. Previous cast members have included Laura Leigh and Lauren, Cher and Dawn, Kathy and Cristina, Sunhe and Angelica and more.
realitytitbit.com

Rollie from Baddies South first found fame on another Zeus show

After the success of Bad Girls Club, Baddies South was launched as a spin-off series on the Zeus Network. Briana Walker, Natalie Nunn, Elliadria ‘Persuasian’ Griffin, Anne Moore and more ladies star on the show alongside ‘Rollie’. Fans saw the show premiere on Zeus on June 12th. So, let’s find out more about Rollie from Baddies South.
realitytitbit.com

RHOA fans believe Marlo is 'craving a storyline' and adding to the drama

If the girls thought going to Jamaica would clear their heads of the drama in Atlanta, they thought wrong. Sunday night’s RHOA episode featured another tense fight between Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton. Trouble in paradise? It seems like it. Kandi Burruss and Marlo got into an altercation on...
realitytitbit.com

B&B Denise Richards' 'dream' comes true as she laps up romantic trip with hubby

The Bold And The Beautiful’s Denise Richards has had her ‘dreams’ come true as she laps up a romantic trip to Tuscany with her husband. Denise Richards joined the cast of B&B as Shauna Fulton in April of 2019. She had been in the Hollywood industry since the 1990s. With her first credit being on ABC drama Life Goes On, and eventually, Richards went on to become a Bond girl in 1999’s The World Is Not Enough.
CELEBRITIES

