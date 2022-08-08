Insecure and Beverly Hills 90210 star Denise Dowse is in a coma due to “a virulent form of meningitis”.Meningitis is an inflammation of the fluid and membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. This can be caused by a virus or bacteria, with the former being the most common.Over the weekend, Dowse’s sister Tracey shared a lengthy post “requesting support and prayers” for herself and her sister, her “only immediate family”.“[Denise] is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis,” Tracey Dowse revealed. “Her doctors do not know when she will...

