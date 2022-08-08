Read full article on original website
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Teresa Giudice’s diamond eight-carat ring speaks heights for hubby Luis’ riches
It’s getting close to a year since Luis Rueles popped the question to his wife, Teresa Giudice, and he did so with a whopping engagement ring. Luis proposed to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star last October and fans still can’t get over the huge engagement ring.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
When is the Tell All for 90 Day Fiancé season 9?
The couples on 90 Day Fiancé season 9 have, at long last, made it down the aisle and fans of the show want to know when the Tell All for 90 Day Fiancé is going to air. Kobe and Emily, Jibri and Miona and Bilal and Shaeeda are just some of the couples who were teary-eyed at the altar. Their 90-Day journeys have had tonnes of highs and lows and their friends and family had their doubts.
'Honey Boo Boo' Alana Thompson unrecognizable and 'growing up too fast' in senior photos
Alana Thompson, also known as Honey Boo Boo, is now a senior as fans say the reality star is ‘growing up too fast’. The TLC icon shared her senior photos over the weekend as she is set to embark on the final year of high school. Alana, 16,...
90 Day Fiancé fans cry over 'good man' Kobe after emotional scene with father-in-law
Season nine of 90 Day Fiancé has come in strong, and the viewers have already had a lot to say about the international love stories between the seven couples, including their ups and downs. One includes an emotional moment between Kobe and his new father-in-law, which had viewers ‘crying’
Whitney Thore discusses French boyfriend with her ex to set the record straight
TLC is back with yet another season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, and fans may get to know more about Whitney Thore’s French boyfriend as he still appears to be in the scene. The trailer for the latest season sees her setting the record straight with her ex-boyfriend, Lennie, when he tries to lurk into her personal life.
Insecure star Denise Dowse in coma as she fights ‘virulent form of meningitis’
Insecure and Beverly Hills 90210 star Denise Dowse is in a coma due to “a virulent form of meningitis”.Meningitis is an inflammation of the fluid and membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. This can be caused by a virus or bacteria, with the former being the most common.Over the weekend, Dowse’s sister Tracey shared a lengthy post “requesting support and prayers” for herself and her sister, her “only immediate family”.“[Denise] is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis,” Tracey Dowse revealed. “Her doctors do not know when she will...
90 Day Fiance fans guess who is pregnant after Tell All 2022 revelation
The 90 Day Fiance: Tell All 2022 has dropped some surprise news – three ladies are pregnant. We already know Emily is expecting as cameras follow her journey but, the question is, exactly who else is carrying?. Excitement surrounds the show after couples went through trials and tribulations on...
Where is Instant Dream Home on Netflix filmed?
Instant Dream Home sees Danielle Brooks and co surprise a group of families, who are unaware just how much their homes are about to be totally transformed and radically improved. So, where are the houses located?. With just 12 hours to play with, a team of specialized experts put their...
Angie and Shay are one of three new mom-daughter duos on sMothered in 2022
As 90 Day Fiancé season 9 gets ready to wrap up in 2022, TLC brings its fans a brand new series of sMothered. Angie and Shay are a new mother-daughter duo on sMothered for season 4. Previous cast members have included Laura Leigh and Lauren, Cher and Dawn, Kathy and Cristina, Sunhe and Angelica and more.
Rollie from Baddies South first found fame on another Zeus show
After the success of Bad Girls Club, Baddies South was launched as a spin-off series on the Zeus Network. Briana Walker, Natalie Nunn, Elliadria ‘Persuasian’ Griffin, Anne Moore and more ladies star on the show alongside ‘Rollie’. Fans saw the show premiere on Zeus on June 12th. So, let’s find out more about Rollie from Baddies South.
17 Fan Reactions To Netflix's "Keep Breathing"
Liv isn't the only one that this show took on a ride.
RHOA fans believe Marlo is 'craving a storyline' and adding to the drama
If the girls thought going to Jamaica would clear their heads of the drama in Atlanta, they thought wrong. Sunday night’s RHOA episode featured another tense fight between Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton. Trouble in paradise? It seems like it. Kandi Burruss and Marlo got into an altercation on...
Khloé Kardashian gushes over 'happy' True and breaks silence after baby boy is born
Khloé Kardashian has broken her social media silence after the news of the birth of her baby boy was announced on Saturday. She posted a tribute to her sweet daughter True in an adorable social media post. NBA player Tristan Thompson and Khloé split for the third time in...
Inside Chrishell Stause's incredible closet 'palace' with stunning chandelier
Selling Sunset bombshell Chrishell Stause has given fans a glimpse into her stunning closet – which has a enormous chandelier hanging from the ceiling. The 40-year-old star posted a video inside her walk-in closet (which could be as big as some small apartments) on social media. It comes after...
Hosting American Idol makes more money than singing on it, ask Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest is best known for his Live with Kelly and Ryan stint on ABC, but has another job as American Idol’s presenter. Despite having the same role as Kelly Ripa on their show, he has a much bigger wallet than her. Since 1990, Ryan has been reading autocues...
A complete timeline of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's five-year love story
Today (August 10) marks Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday, giving Reality Titbit the perfect excuse for a deep dive into her romance with Travis Scott over the past five years (as if we need one!) Social media queen Kylie is celebrating her 25th trip around the sun and birthday tributes...
B&B Denise Richards' 'dream' comes true as she laps up romantic trip with hubby
The Bold And The Beautiful’s Denise Richards has had her ‘dreams’ come true as she laps up a romantic trip to Tuscany with her husband. Denise Richards joined the cast of B&B as Shauna Fulton in April of 2019. She had been in the Hollywood industry since the 1990s. With her first credit being on ABC drama Life Goes On, and eventually, Richards went on to become a Bond girl in 1999’s The World Is Not Enough.
