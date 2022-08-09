ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erin Andrews Excited About The Lions: NFL World Reacts

The NFL world is excited about the Detroit Lions. Heading into Tuesday evening's "Hard Knocks" 2022 debut, Erin Andrews expressed her excitement for the NFC North franchise. "I’m a massive Aaron Glenn fan. Just saw a #HardKnocks preview with Coach Glenn and Duce Staley going back and forth. CAN’T FREAKING WAIT," she tweeted.
Lions Have Made Week 1 Decision On Jameson Williams

Jameson Williams is expected to play a role on the Detroit Lions this season, but he won't suit up for their Week 1 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. On Thursday morning, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Williams' status for Detroit's season opener. Fowler spoke to Lions general manager Brad Holmes about...
Deshaun Watson suspension: Browns QB willing to accept eight-game ban, plus $5M fine, per report

The NFL world awaits a decision on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's status for the 2022 season, as the league appealed the six-game suspension that disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson handed down due to allegations of sexual misconduct. The general consensus is that the NFL will counter with a more severe punishment, but there's reportedly a happy middle that could possibly satisfy both sides.
