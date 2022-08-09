Read full article on original website
Report: Tom Brady Was Close to Joining Buccaneers Rival
According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, had Drew Brees retired a year earlier, then Tom Brady would have joined the New Orleans Saints as a free agent in 2020.
Eater
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
Matthew Stafford’s reaction to Lions rookie Jameson Williams getting his old number
Jameson Williams is ready to start his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. The Alabama star will capture the attention of fans with his blazing-fast speed and the familiar number on his back. The 12th overall pick will wear the number 9, which was last worn by franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Erin Andrews Excited About The Lions: NFL World Reacts
The NFL world is excited about the Detroit Lions. Heading into Tuesday evening's "Hard Knocks" 2022 debut, Erin Andrews expressed her excitement for the NFC North franchise. "I’m a massive Aaron Glenn fan. Just saw a #HardKnocks preview with Coach Glenn and Duce Staley going back and forth. CAN’T FREAKING WAIT," she tweeted.
Lions Have Made Week 1 Decision On Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams is expected to play a role on the Detroit Lions this season, but he won't suit up for their Week 1 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. On Thursday morning, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Williams' status for Detroit's season opener. Fowler spoke to Lions general manager Brad Holmes about...
6 Things Lions Need to Show against Falcons
Read more on the six things that the Detroit Lions need to show in their 2022 preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson suspension: Browns QB willing to accept eight-game ban, plus $5M fine, per report
The NFL world awaits a decision on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's status for the 2022 season, as the league appealed the six-game suspension that disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson handed down due to allegations of sexual misconduct. The general consensus is that the NFL will counter with a more severe punishment, but there's reportedly a happy middle that could possibly satisfy both sides.
