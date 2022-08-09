Banco Itau: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) _ Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.52 billion.

The Sao Paulo-based bank said it had earnings of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $12.49 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.36 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

