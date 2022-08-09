Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Motorcycles collide, killing 1 rider, critically hurting the other
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One motorcycle rider is dead and another is critically hurt when their motorcycles collided in Middletown early Friday, police said. It was reported at 2:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, they said. The surviving motorcyclist was flown in a Careflight medical...
1 dead after crash in Middletown involving two motorcycles
The crash, which involved two motorcycles, happened around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving Rumpke truck in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — One person is dead following a crash involving Rumpke ruck in Trotwood Friday morning. A Trotwood police officer reported the crash happened on Little Richmond Road near Diamond Mill Road around 11:40 a.m. >>Columbus man dead after standoff following attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI office identified. A...
Fox 19
Fatal motorcycle crash in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Middletown, according to Butler County dispatchers. It was reported at 2:43 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, they said. The entire intersection is shut down until further notice, according to Middletown...
Police look for suspect who shot man in face at Butler Twp. hotel
According to a release from the township, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn on Miller Lane. A Butler Township police officer was doing a business check at the hotel when he encountered a man who was shot in the face.
Fox 19
1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - One employee is dead and another is under arrest in a stabbing at B.J. Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall, police records show. Police and fire crews responded to a report of a male injured and bleeding at the restaurant off Princeton Pike (Ohio 747) near Interstate 75 in Springdale at 11:22 p.m. Thursday, Springdale police confirmed when FOX19 NOW contacted them Friday morning.
1 killed in crash with dump truck in Trotwood
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch did not say if anyone was injured at the time, however, a CareFlight helicopter has been called to the scene.
Fox 19
3 hurt when chase ends in Walmart parking lot crash
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people were hurt when a car involved in a chase crashed in the Franklin Walmart parking lot Wednesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Troopers say they tried to stop the stolen car around 7 p.m. when it took off. OSP says the suspect...
PD: Woman found dead, boy injured in Blue Ash
Approximately at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, Blue Ash officer Peter Bronner found an 8-year-old boy walking along Williamson Road with a severe leg injury.
Fox 19
Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
Fox 19
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say
RICHMOND, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a suspect during a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to Indiana State Police. Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was listed in “very critical condition” at last check...
wnewsj.com
Update #31: Media briefing on incident to begin soon
Police scanner traffic indicates that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are currently pursuing a person who somehow tried to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati. Troopers are discussing using stop sticks and have “long guns” out as they pursue a northbound white Ford Crown Victoria sedan. The suspect just passed the I-71 Wilmington Road exit and troopers are positioned at I-71 and SR 73 and at I-71 and US 68.
Pedestrian killed; Police seek hit-and-run driver
Malik Mize was crossing North Main Street at Hillcrest Avenue when he was struck and killed by a black or dark-colored SUV. The driver of the SUV then fled the scene.
Man arrested after fatal hit-skip crash in Middletown
After the crash, OSHP said that the 24-year-old fled the scene but was later arrested by Middletown police. He is facing charges of aggravated homicide, stopping after an accident and driving under suspension.
Fox 19
Armed suspect tried to break into FBI headquarters in Greater Cincinnati, fled into Clinton County
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Both sides of Interstate 71 are shut down in Clinton County between Ohio 73 and U.S. 68 after an armed suspect tried to break into FBI headquarters in Greater Cincinnati and then fled, according to the FBI. The FBI says an armed person tried to breach the...
Preliminary hearing for Middletown man charged with killing his uncle continued
Last week, at Fuller’s arraignment, his mother and Terry Fuller’s sister, Tina Fuller, said her son “snapped,” he was scared for his life and he was protecting his family.
Fox 19
Woman hospitalized after being hit by car on Reading Road
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman remains in the hospital after she was hit by a car early Thursday on Reading Road. Christa Curtis, 38, was standing on the sidewalk along Reading Road near Mercy Health Plaza when she was hit by a 2008 Nissan Altima, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Local law enforcement offers prayers to Richmond police officer shot during traffic stop
DAYTON — Local law enforcement agencies across the area expressed their support to Richmond Police K-9 Officer, Seara Burton, who was shot Wednesday evening in Richmond, IN responding to call from other officers to assist with a traffic stop. >>Richmond police officer, shot during traffic stop, in critical condition,...
Fox 19
Sheriff: Hamilton woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving young boy booze
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton woman faces criminal charges after repeatedly giving a 6-year-old boy alcoholic beverages, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies on Aug. 5 cited Victoria Hampton, 26, with child endangerment and contributing the unruliness or delinquency of a child. They first encountered...
Centre Daily
6-year-old ‘regularly’ given Smirnoff Ices says it helps him sleep, Ohio sheriff says
The first time Ohio deputies saw a 6-year-old boy with “an open Smirnoff Ice in his hand,” they say a woman acting as his mom said she didn’t realize he had just grabbed one of her drinks. When the same child was later found riding a scooter...
