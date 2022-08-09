ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

Comments / 1

 

Fox 19

Motorcycles collide, killing 1 rider, critically hurting the other

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One motorcycle rider is dead and another is critically hurt when their motorcycles collided in Middletown early Friday, police said. It was reported at 2:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, they said. The surviving motorcyclist was flown in a Careflight medical...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving Rumpke truck in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — One person is dead following a crash involving Rumpke ruck in Trotwood Friday morning. A Trotwood police officer reported the crash happened on Little Richmond Road near Diamond Mill Road around 11:40 a.m. >>Columbus man dead after standoff following attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI office identified. A...
TROTWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Fatal motorcycle crash in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Middletown, according to Butler County dispatchers. It was reported at 2:43 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, they said. The entire intersection is shut down until further notice, according to Middletown...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - One employee is dead and another is under arrest in a stabbing at B.J. Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall, police records show. Police and fire crews responded to a report of a male injured and bleeding at the restaurant off Princeton Pike (Ohio 747) near Interstate 75 in Springdale at 11:22 p.m. Thursday, Springdale police confirmed when FOX19 NOW contacted them Friday morning.
SPRINGDALE, OH
Fox 19

3 hurt when chase ends in Walmart parking lot crash

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people were hurt when a car involved in a chase crashed in the Franklin Walmart parking lot Wednesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Troopers say they tried to stop the stolen car around 7 p.m. when it took off. OSP says the suspect...
FRANKLIN, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Update #31: Media briefing on incident to begin soon

Police scanner traffic indicates that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are currently pursuing a person who somehow tried to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati. Troopers are discussing using stop sticks and have “long guns” out as they pursue a northbound white Ford Crown Victoria sedan. The suspect just passed the I-71 Wilmington Road exit and troopers are positioned at I-71 and SR 73 and at I-71 and US 68.
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

Woman hospitalized after being hit by car on Reading Road

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman remains in the hospital after she was hit by a car early Thursday on Reading Road. Christa Curtis, 38, was standing on the sidewalk along Reading Road near Mercy Health Plaza when she was hit by a 2008 Nissan Altima, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Sheriff: Hamilton woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving young boy booze

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton woman faces criminal charges after repeatedly giving a 6-year-old boy alcoholic beverages, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies on Aug. 5 cited Victoria Hampton, 26, with child endangerment and contributing the unruliness or delinquency of a child. They first encountered...
HAMILTON, OH

Comments / 0

