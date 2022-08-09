ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston Rooftop Bars | 7 Best Rooftop Bars in Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina is a top travel destination in the U.S. and in the world. Architecture, food, horse-drawn carriages, parks, and waterways are just the start of the reasons people love visiting. Add to that the variety of art, culture, history, lodging, and shopping. The residents are so consistently welcoming...
CHARLESTON, SC
Fifth Third Bank Continues South Carolina Expansion with Commercial Office in Charleston

Fifth Third Bank, National Association recently announced an expansion into the Charleston Market with the addition of three local, experienced bankers. Fifth Third entered the Carolinas in 2008 with the acquisition of First Charter Bank, and subsequently expanded into South Carolina in 2011. The expansion into Charleston is the latest in a series of investments across the region and evidence of the long-term commitment to local growth that is being made here in the Carolinas by the Bank.
CHARLESTON, SC
A Fed Gator Is A Dead Gator

Alligators are common on Kiawah, basking on pond edges or lazily swimming in the numerous ponds. In addition to being illegal, feeding alligators causes them to lose their natural fear of humans. Alligators that have been fed will approach people and associate them with food, leading to a potentially dangerous situation. Alligators on Kiawah should never be fed, and any incidents of feeding or harassment should be reported immediately to Town Hall (843-768- 9166, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.) or Kiawah Island Community Association Security (843-768-5566, 24/7) or individuals witnessing anyone feeding alligators are encouraged to take videos and share them with Enforcement Officers so that tickets can be written. The fine for feeding alligators is up to $500 or 30 days in jail.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
Charleston, SC
A new process for women’s fertility care launches in Lowcountry

Not too long ago, our next guest was reading an article in the Wall Street Journal when he experienced that cliched “light bulb” moment and began chasing and developing an idea that would lead to a new fertility treatment process involving artificial intelligence. Mike Switzer interviews Dr. John Schnorr, founder of Cycle Clarity in Mount Pleasant, SC.
COLUMBIA, SC
Daily Digest: Ravenel resident heads to Summerville for 'perfect' pasta at Laura

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail. Christina Janushevich is a physical therapist for Fox Rehab in Charleston. She lives in Ravenel with her husband, Andrew, where she enjoys the "country vibes" and land for her pups while also being a 30-minute drive from some of the area's best restaurants.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Woodfield Development Closes on Second Parcel Near Charleston

Sharbell Nexton, LLC announced today that Woodfield Development recently closed on a second parcel in Downtown Nexton, the urban-inspired mixed-use community serving the growing number of residents in Nexton and surrounding areas near Charleston. Woodfield’s next development consists of 11.37 acres and will feature 324 apartment homes offering a mix...
CHARLESTON, SC
Berkeley Co. free course prepares community for disasters and emergencies

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - CERT, Community Emergency Response Team, offers a seven-week training program to learn lifesaving skills that can be used in emergency situations. The course covers topics including disaster preparedness, fire safety and suppression, survival skills and basic disaster medical operations. The goal of the course is...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Berkeley Co. man facing law enforcement impersonation, gun charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal grand jury in Charleston indicted a Goose Creek man for pretending to be a U.S. Marshal and for having a handgun after a domestic violence conviction. The indictment alleges 39-year-old Jeremy Hughes falsely claimed he was with the U.S. Marshals searching for a fugitive...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Local stewards of the Angel Oak reflect on what’s to come

Past a cavernous stretch of dirt road off Maybank Highway that rattles the entire car and around a little bend sits the sprawling Angel Oak on Johns Island. Ancient. Enormous. Quiet. The matriarchal tree faces a time of change as its caretakers, the City of Charleston and Lowcountry Land Trust,...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston PD investigating 2 overnight homicides

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that happened overnight. Charleston Police on Thursday responded to woods behind the 1200 block of Folly Road, around 8:22 p.m. “They located a 34-year-old woman suffering from trauma resulting from an assault. The woman was transported to a local hospital and is […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston’s struggle over residential rent is real

The law of supply and demand is wreaking havoc in Charleston’s residential rental market. There are not enough affordable rentals for people looking to live near downtown. “We have a crisis as it relates to affordability and availability,” said Otha Meadows, CEO of the nonprofit Charleston Area Urban League. “[The Urban League has] a very robust fair housing program so that we can make sure that those people who are dealing with issues related to housing have the equal and fair opportunity to access affordable and decent and safe housing. That’s what we’ve been doing since 2010.”
CHARLESTON, SC

