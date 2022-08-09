Read full article on original website
foodieflashpacker.com
Charleston Rooftop Bars | 7 Best Rooftop Bars in Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina is a top travel destination in the U.S. and in the world. Architecture, food, horse-drawn carriages, parks, and waterways are just the start of the reasons people love visiting. Add to that the variety of art, culture, history, lodging, and shopping. The residents are so consistently welcoming...
The Post and Courier
Video of carriage horse's fall in downtown Charleston not defamatory, judge says
A judge ruled that the Charleston Animal Society and its allies did not defame a local carriage company by publishing a video showing one of its horses fall and lay in the street during a downtown tour. Charleston County Master-in-Equity Judge Mikell Scarborough's ruling brings to an end a four-year...
crbjbizwire.com
Fifth Third Bank Continues South Carolina Expansion with Commercial Office in Charleston
Fifth Third Bank, National Association recently announced an expansion into the Charleston Market with the addition of three local, experienced bankers. Fifth Third entered the Carolinas in 2008 with the acquisition of First Charter Bank, and subsequently expanded into South Carolina in 2011. The expansion into Charleston is the latest in a series of investments across the region and evidence of the long-term commitment to local growth that is being made here in the Carolinas by the Bank.
The Island Connection
A Fed Gator Is A Dead Gator
Alligators are common on Kiawah, basking on pond edges or lazily swimming in the numerous ponds. In addition to being illegal, feeding alligators causes them to lose their natural fear of humans. Alligators that have been fed will approach people and associate them with food, leading to a potentially dangerous situation. Alligators on Kiawah should never be fed, and any incidents of feeding or harassment should be reported immediately to Town Hall (843-768- 9166, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.) or Kiawah Island Community Association Security (843-768-5566, 24/7) or individuals witnessing anyone feeding alligators are encouraged to take videos and share them with Enforcement Officers so that tickets can be written. The fine for feeding alligators is up to $500 or 30 days in jail.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Changes to Charleston's late-night scene seem sensible. Others should take note.
Those who have lived in Charleston for more than a decade have watched upper King Street evolve from a sleepy, historic commercial district to one of South Carolina's hottest late-night party spots. This change has brought increased vitality to the street and more revenue into city coffers, but it also...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
A new process for women’s fertility care launches in Lowcountry
Not too long ago, our next guest was reading an article in the Wall Street Journal when he experienced that cliched “light bulb” moment and began chasing and developing an idea that would lead to a new fertility treatment process involving artificial intelligence. Mike Switzer interviews Dr. John Schnorr, founder of Cycle Clarity in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Charleston, South Carolina
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Charleston-North Charleston, SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Post and Courier
Letters: North Charleston councilman’s traffic stop stirs anger, support
North Charleston City Councilman Jerome Heyward represents my district, a diverse community of residents. I am ashamed and embarrassed for his recent actions. He should be ashamed for the manner in which he conducted himself and treated local law enforcement officers during a routine traffic stop July 24. The stop...
The Post and Courier
Daily Digest: Ravenel resident heads to Summerville for 'perfect' pasta at Laura
This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail. Christina Janushevich is a physical therapist for Fox Rehab in Charleston. She lives in Ravenel with her husband, Andrew, where she enjoys the "country vibes" and land for her pups while also being a 30-minute drive from some of the area's best restaurants.
holycitysinner.com
Woodfield Development Closes on Second Parcel Near Charleston
Sharbell Nexton, LLC announced today that Woodfield Development recently closed on a second parcel in Downtown Nexton, the urban-inspired mixed-use community serving the growing number of residents in Nexton and surrounding areas near Charleston. Woodfield’s next development consists of 11.37 acres and will feature 324 apartment homes offering a mix...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. free course prepares community for disasters and emergencies
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - CERT, Community Emergency Response Team, offers a seven-week training program to learn lifesaving skills that can be used in emergency situations. The course covers topics including disaster preparedness, fire safety and suppression, survival skills and basic disaster medical operations. The goal of the course is...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Lowcountry jail offers education to detainees facing court delays
Dressed in a graduation cap and gown, Isaack Jimenez stands before a small group in a beige, cinderblock room. He glances at his wife and 18-month old daughter before recalling what he thought was the worst day of his life. “I made a mistake and I ended up here,” says...
AOL Corp
Best restaurant for a date? This spot in South Carolina ranks among nation’s favorites
A South Carolina restaurant is strict about its Southern dishes — and ranks among the best places to go for a date. Husk, in the tourist hot spot of Charleston, made a list of the nation’s top restaurants for a romantic night out, according to results shared Aug. 4.
The Post and Courier
Discount grocer closes 2nd Charleston-area store this year; new chicken restaurant on way
A discount grocer recently shuttered a second location in the Charleston area this year. Save A Lot at 5060 Dorchester Road in the recently upgraded and renamed Shoppes at Montague Corners, formerly Oak Ridge Plaza, has joined a store in Goose Creek that also closed earlier this year. Each store...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. man facing law enforcement impersonation, gun charges
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal grand jury in Charleston indicted a Goose Creek man for pretending to be a U.S. Marshal and for having a handgun after a domestic violence conviction. The indictment alleges 39-year-old Jeremy Hughes falsely claimed he was with the U.S. Marshals searching for a fugitive...
Charleston City Paper
Local stewards of the Angel Oak reflect on what’s to come
Past a cavernous stretch of dirt road off Maybank Highway that rattles the entire car and around a little bend sits the sprawling Angel Oak on Johns Island. Ancient. Enormous. Quiet. The matriarchal tree faces a time of change as its caretakers, the City of Charleston and Lowcountry Land Trust,...
Charleston PD investigating 2 overnight homicides
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that happened overnight. Charleston Police on Thursday responded to woods behind the 1200 block of Folly Road, around 8:22 p.m. “They located a 34-year-old woman suffering from trauma resulting from an assault. The woman was transported to a local hospital and is […]
Turtle hatchlings emerge from nest in South Carolina
It's sea turtle nesting season, and eggs are hatching on Folly Island, just south of Charleston, in South Carolina.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston’s struggle over residential rent is real
The law of supply and demand is wreaking havoc in Charleston’s residential rental market. There are not enough affordable rentals for people looking to live near downtown. “We have a crisis as it relates to affordability and availability,” said Otha Meadows, CEO of the nonprofit Charleston Area Urban League. “[The Urban League has] a very robust fair housing program so that we can make sure that those people who are dealing with issues related to housing have the equal and fair opportunity to access affordable and decent and safe housing. That’s what we’ve been doing since 2010.”
abcnews4.com
Fight between coworkers leads to 1 shot, 1 detained in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving coworkers downtown on Wednesday. One person was shot and another detained, police said. Police said the incident was between two employees of the same business on Pinckney Street. They were arguing when one shot the other in the...
