It’s primary day in Connecticut. Everything you need to know before you head out to vote.

Today is primary day in Connecticut.

The secretary of the State's Office says more than 1.2 million Republicans and Democrats are registered to vote in Connecticut.

The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Election officials say they're expecting a 20 to 30% voter turnout today which they say is typical for a non-presidential primary.

There is no same-day voter registration for primaries. Those who have not registered to vote, cannot vote in the primary.

Residents must be registered to a specific party to vote.

Registered Republicans or Democrats can vote today.

Polling places may have changed due to redistricting and updated redistricting polling places are available on the state's website .

Absentee ballots have until the close of the polls tonight to be turned in. Designated ballots drop boxes are located in Connecticut cities or towns.