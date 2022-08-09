ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Maggot infestation discovered in Lidl eggs

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A Kent mother has shared footage she says shows “hundreds of writhing maggots” inside eggs she bought from Lidl .

Alice Evans said she was “horrified,” and had to throw away her £60 shop on 31 July as her bags and fridge became infested.

“Say it was inside the egg and the shell hadn’t cracked and I’d cooked this egg and given it to my daughter - I dread to think,” the 25-year-old said.

A Lidl spokesperson said they work “closely” with suppliers to ensure “highest possible quality,” and are “disappointed” those standards were not met.

