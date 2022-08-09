ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josie Gibson is back showcasing her sartorial flair with this floral shirt dress from MS

By Eva Waite-Taylor
 3 days ago

Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle are at the helm of ITV’s This Morning while Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are currently on their summer holidays.

If you enjoy tuning into the show for Holly’s outfits and are missing her daily picks, you’ll be glad to know that Josie is opting for some happily affordable looks.

The presenter kicked off the week yesterday with a £29 floral midi dress from Nobody’s Child – a brand that is loved by Holly, too.

And for today’s show – which sees the presenters pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John – she’s kept true to form and opted for a high street number in the form of a bright, floral shirt dress.

If you love Josie’s This Morning outfit today, she hasn’t posted it on her Instagram, but we’ve done the hard work and tracked it down for you.

Where is Josie Gibson’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Josie Gibson’s This Morning outfit today is a navy dress with a bright, almost neon-green floral print from M&S.

Autograph cupro rich floral midaxi shirt dress: £59, Marksandspencer.com

Shirt dresses are big news this season, thanks to their throw-on-and-go appeal. And if you’re searching for the perfect one, we think Josie’s just introduced us to one of our favourite designs ever. It’s the perfect balance between bright and floral, as well as formal – making it ideal for all types of occasions.

Who is Josie Gibson’s stylist for This Morning?

David O’Brien is the head of wardrobe and presenter style for This Morning . He styles Josie Gibson in the outfits we see when she’s presenting the show.

How does Josie Gibson do her hair?

Michelle Sultan, aka @ hairbymichellesultan on Instagram, is the hairstylist behind most of Josie’s fresh-looking locks. It looks like she has also done Josie’s mane for her recent This Morning appearances too.

Where is Josie Gibson from?

Josie is from Bristol, she is a reality TV star who won the 2010 series of Channel 4’s Big Brother . Since 2019, she’s been one of the regular presenters on This Morning segments after starting out as a competition announcer. Owing to being such a hit with viewers, she often fills in for Holly on the sofa.

Looking for more clothing inspiration? Read our review of the best summer dresses

RELATED PEOPLE
