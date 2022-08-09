Read full article on original website
CNBC
Boeing delivers first 787 Dreamliner since 2021 ending pause over manufacturing flaws
Deliveries of Boeing 787 Dreamliners had been paused for much of the past two years. American Airlines said it received one of its 787 planes from Boeing's South Carolina factory. Boeing delivered its first 787 Dreamliner in more than a year on Wednesday, ending a pause on handovers of the...
Oil rises on renewed gasoline demand, weak dollar
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, rebounding from losses early in the session, helped by encouraging figures on U.S. gasoline demand and as lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data drove investors into riskier assets.
Australia's CBA posts 11% profit jump but warns of housing headwinds
SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) rode the end of a pandemic-powered property boom to its best annual profit in four years, but warned that spiralling cost-of-living pressures had started to hit consumer confidence.
CNBC
Here's where China's real estate troubles could spill over
Prolonged stress in China's real estate market would negatively affect different sectors to different degrees, according to analysis by Fitch Ratings. Their analysis identified three kinds of businesses most vulnerable to persistent troubles in Chinese real estate. While China has not necessarily entered such a stress scenario yet, Fitch said...
African e-commerce firm Jumia says it is past peak losses, shares jump
Aug 10 (Reuters) - African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies said on Wednesday it was past peak losses and would focus on promotions, marketing and cost cutting in its quest towards profitability, driving its shares up 16% despite a wider quarterly loss.
CNBC
Gas prices are falling — Here's why it's happening and whether it can continue
The national average for a gallon of gas dropped below $4 on Thursday for the first time since March. The drop comes as oil falls from its highs. Crude makes up more than half of the cost at the pump. "The streak of daily declines in the retail price of...
CNBC
Buying a car and want to go electric? Inflation Reduction Act extends $7,500 tax credit — but with price, income caps
Among the limitations for a car to be eligible for the tax credit would be its price — no more than $55,000 for sedans and $80,000 for SUVs and trucks. A new tax credit worth a maximum $4,000 for used electric vehicles would be implemented. Additional vehicle requirements could...
US inflation falls to 8.5%, raising hopes price gains have peaked – as it happened
US stocks rally, dollar falls sharply after ‘rare pleasant surprise’ from consumer price report; UK ministers to meet energy bosses on Thursday to discuss cost of living crisis
CNBC
Earn extra cash with these 11 lucrative side hustles, says millionaire—some can pay up to $3,000/month
Over the course of 13 years, I went from being a broke musician to becoming a self-made millionaire. One of the key ways I was able to grow my wealth was through side hustles. My side hustles, which ranged from affiliate marketing to selling goods online to product testing, not only helped me pay off nearly $495,000 in debt, but they earned me enough money to kickstart my multimillion-dollar financial education company.
CNBC
Investors are piling into high-yield bonds. What to know before adding 'junk' to your portfolio
With a recent influx of money pouring into high-yield bonds, financial experts urge caution before piling in. High-yield bonds typically have greater default risk than investment-grade bonds because issuers may be less likely to cover interest payments and loans by the maturity date. Investors have been pouring money into high-yield...
Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
US News and World Report
Paytm Slips 6% on Questions Over CEO Reappointment, Regulatory Fears
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of India's digital payments firm Paytm fell 6.2% on Friday, hit by a proxy advisory firm's opposition to reappointment of its chief executive officer and the central bank's guidelines for digital lending apps. Institutional Investor Advisory Services has said it opposes the reappointment of Vijay Shekhar...
CNBC
Oil rises as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast
Oil prices rose by over 1% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth forecast for this year as soaring gas prices drive some consumers to switch to oil. Brent crude futures gained 2.7% to trade at $100.03 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude...
morningbrew.com
Gaming companies miss earnings expectations
Video games are cool, but have you ever…gone outside?. Yesterday, Roblox became the latest gaming company to report weaker-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Not only did the gaming platform not have as many daily active users as analysts predicted, but its users didn’t buy as much of Roblox’s in-game currency and main source of revenue, Robux.
Five Chinese state-owned companies, under scrutiny in U.S., will delist from NYSE
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Five U.S.-listed Chinese state-owned companies whose audits are under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange.
CNBC
Allbirds 'dramatically' slows pace of new hires as loss widens
Allbirds cut its financial forecast for the year citing a slowdown in consumer spending. The sustainable shoe maker said it was slowing hiring as part of its efforts to cut costs. For the second quarter ended June 30, Allbirds said its revenue rose 15% from a year ago. Allbirds on...
CNBC
Zoom investor tells startup founders: ‘Forget the past three years’ and accept 50% valuation hit
Founders are being advised to accept valuations 50% lower than just a few months ago, according to Eugene Zhang, a veteran Silicon Valley investor, and Nichole Wischoff, a startup executive turned VC. "The market is kind of marching together saying, `Expect a 35% to 50% valuation decrease from the last...
CNBC
SK Hynix to break ground on new U.S. chip packaging plant early next year, sources tell Reuters
South Korea's SK Hynix aims to select a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and break ground there around the first quarter of next year, two people familiar with the matter said, helping the United States to compete as China pours money into the burgeoning sector. The plant,...
Brazil's JBS Q2 profit falls almost 10%, but tops estimates
SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world's largest meatpacker, posted an almost 10% drop in net profits, to $766 million, driven by the relative weakness of its U.S. beef and pork units in the second quarter, according to an earnings statement on Thursday.
CNBC
Oil prices dip after industry data shows U.S. crude stockpiles rising
Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week, signaling a potential hiccup in demand. U.S. crude stocks rose by about 2.2 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 5, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. Analysts had forecast a small 400,000-barrel drop in crude inventories.
