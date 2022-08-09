ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Reuters

Oil rises on renewed gasoline demand, weak dollar

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, rebounding from losses early in the session, helped by encouraging figures on U.S. gasoline demand and as lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data drove investors into riskier assets.
CNBC

Here's where China's real estate troubles could spill over

Prolonged stress in China's real estate market would negatively affect different sectors to different degrees, according to analysis by Fitch Ratings. Their analysis identified three kinds of businesses most vulnerable to persistent troubles in Chinese real estate. While China has not necessarily entered such a stress scenario yet, Fitch said...
CNBC

Earn extra cash with these 11 lucrative side hustles, says millionaire—some can pay up to $3,000/month

Over the course of 13 years, I went from being a broke musician to becoming a self-made millionaire. One of the key ways I was able to grow my wealth was through side hustles. My side hustles, which ranged from affiliate marketing to selling goods online to product testing, not only helped me pay off nearly $495,000 in debt, but they earned me enough money to kickstart my multimillion-dollar financial education company.
Reuters

Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
US News and World Report

Paytm Slips 6% on Questions Over CEO Reappointment, Regulatory Fears

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of India's digital payments firm Paytm fell 6.2% on Friday, hit by a proxy advisory firm's opposition to reappointment of its chief executive officer and the central bank's guidelines for digital lending apps. Institutional Investor Advisory Services has said it opposes the reappointment of Vijay Shekhar...
CNBC

Oil rises as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast

Oil prices rose by over 1% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth forecast for this year as soaring gas prices drive some consumers to switch to oil. Brent crude futures gained 2.7% to trade at $100.03 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude...
morningbrew.com

Gaming companies miss earnings expectations

Video games are cool, but have you ever…gone outside?. Yesterday, Roblox became the latest gaming company to report weaker-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Not only did the gaming platform not have as many daily active users as analysts predicted, but its users didn’t buy as much of Roblox’s in-game currency and main source of revenue, Robux.
CNBC

Allbirds 'dramatically' slows pace of new hires as loss widens

Allbirds cut its financial forecast for the year citing a slowdown in consumer spending. The sustainable shoe maker said it was slowing hiring as part of its efforts to cut costs. For the second quarter ended June 30, Allbirds said its revenue rose 15% from a year ago. Allbirds on...
Reuters

Brazil's JBS Q2 profit falls almost 10%, but tops estimates

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world's largest meatpacker, posted an almost 10% drop in net profits, to $766 million, driven by the relative weakness of its U.S. beef and pork units in the second quarter, according to an earnings statement on Thursday.
CNBC

Oil prices dip after industry data shows U.S. crude stockpiles rising

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week, signaling a potential hiccup in demand. U.S. crude stocks rose by about 2.2 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 5, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. Analysts had forecast a small 400,000-barrel drop in crude inventories.
