ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
lakercountry.com

Two-vehicle collision in Salem community sends two to hospital

A two-vehicle collision in the Salem community sent two individuals to the hospital Thursday morning. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, the collision occurred Thursday morning sometime around 9 a.m. off Highway 910 in the Salem community when a 2001 Chevy Cobalt operated by Matthew Green of Russell Springs collided head-on with a 2012 Cadillac being operated by Donald Lucas of Ohio.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Columbia, KY
Adair County, KY
Government
County
Adair County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WTVQ

Pulaski Co. traffic stop nets over $21K in cash, marijuana

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested Monday after a detective conducted a traffic stop in Pulaski County where he says he found over $21,000 in cash, marijuana, THC candy and more. Detectives were surveilling a suspected drug house around 5:23 p.m. when they saw a car...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
newstalk941.com

Missing Jackson County Woman Located By Responders

A Jackson County woman reported missing on Sunday has been located. Overton County Sheriff John Garrett said a Jackson County man reported that he and the woman were walking down Roaring River after parking near the Hardy-Reagan Bridge. “At some point, it started to get dark, they became separated and...
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
bankautomationnews.com

Citizens National among 7 community banks shifting to Jack Henry platform

The $613 million Citizens National Bank, a community bank in Somerset, Ky., was among seven banks to implement Jack Henry’s Banno digital banking platform in June, according to an FI Navigator report provided to Bank Automation News. The other six financial institutions include: $300 million Town and Country Bank, based in Las Vegas; $225 million […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Politics Local#Adair County Fiscal Court#Recap#The Fiscal Court
k105.com

Accused drunk driver slams into Barren Co. Dollar Store

An accused intoxicated man has been arrested after crashing into a Dollar Store just outside of Glasgow. On Tuesday afternoon, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the business on Scottsville Road in the Haywood community, about four miles southwest of Glasgow. (Glasgow officers responded because Barren County deputies were on...
GLASGOW, KY
adairvoice.com

Routine traffic stop leads to arrest

James Burris, 33, of Columbia was arrested Monday after a traffic stop by Adair County Sheriff’ s deputies late that night on Pelly Ln., north of Columbia. Following a roadside investigation and a search of the vehicle, deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.
COLUMBIA, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
935wain.com

Adair Man Arrested On Felony Drug And Firearm Charges

On 8-6-22 at 11:57 pm the Adair County Sheriffs Office initiated a traffic stop on Pelly Lane north of Columbia. After roadside investigation a search of the vehicle resulted in the location of a large amount of methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, along with a handgun. Arrested was James Burris,...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

In Pictures: The 127 Yard Sale In 2022

Bargain hunters from all over the country turned out in full force for the 127 Yard Sale which ran from sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 4, through to Sunday, Aug. 7. Billed as the longest yard sales in the world, the Harrodsburg Herald visited several sales here in Mercer County, including the Smock Farm, the second largest sale in Kentucky, which drew more than 100 vendors. There are also pictures from the Knights Of Columbus sale at Old Fort Harrod State Park, the Harrodsburg Baptist Church’s cookout for hungry bargain hunters at the ROC and a sale on Greene Avenue.
HARRODSBURG, KY
carthagecourier.com

Over 40 individuals indicted

A Pleasant Shade man, formerly employed as a Smith County Middle School coach/PE instructor, was among those indicted during the August session of the grand jury. Jamal Devante Carter, 26, Pleasant Shade, was indicted on “15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor” by the county’s grand jury which met on Monday of last week.
PLEASANT SHADE, TN
WLKY.com

Woman killed by plane propeller in Nelson County, coroner says

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A woman was killed in Nelson County after she walked into an airplane propeller, the Nelson County Coroner's Office said. On Sunday, 37-year-old Faleshia Denham was on a small plane flying from Elizabethtown to Bardstown with her daughter, and her brother-in-law as the pilot. Once...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Marshalls to open store in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – Marshalls will open a location at Barren River Plaza on Aug. 25. According to a release by the company, the store will offer a selection of merchandise in the categories of women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more. “Our newest store in...
GLASGOW, KY
WTVQ

Woman who hit, killed man in Eubank suspected of DUI

EUBANK, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kings Mountain woman who was driving in Eubank on Wednesday and allegedly crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on and killing the driver of that vehicle, has been arrested on multiple charges including murder and DUI. Crystal Crank was driving on North Highway...
EUBANK, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy