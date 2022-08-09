ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Political mailers target Volusia County school board candidate

DELAND, Fla. - Two political mailers going around to Volusia County voters attack a school board candidate. Voters are used to mudslinging, but this time it's different as these ads have profanity. Edgewater voter Betty Donatelli says her mailbox has lately been flooded with political ads, but this ad was...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Camp Wewa manager dismissed with a City memorandum

Camp Wewa is a place to create memories for children of all ages that last a lifetime. According to the City of Apopka website, it offers fun-filled summer activities for youth and teens. It provides activities, arts and crafts, athletics, boating, and target sports, and hosts events, parties, team-building retreats, educational trips, and other group programs throughout the year.
APOPKA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Lawsuit filed in HD 45 race, another threatened, in mailers ruckus

The GOP Primary is flooded with ugly attack ads, mostly hitting Carolina Amesty and Bruno Portigliatti. The fiancé of House District 45 Republican Carolina Amesty sued one of her Republican opponents, his consultants and an outside political committee, charging that campaign mailers have violated his rights. Jesus “Jay” Rosario,...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Plea negotiations break down for Orlando man facing Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Plea negotiations have reportedly broken down in the case of an Orlando man charged for his role in the Capitol Hill riot. Grady Owens, a student at Full Sail University at the time, was arrested in April of 2021 after investigators said he hit a Capitol police officer with his skateboard during the attack on the Capitol.
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Energy bill assistance available to seniors through Sept. 30

Qualifying Central Florida seniors experiencing an energy crisis have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 in energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). As costs continue to rise due to increased cooling thanks to hot weather, and rising costs, it’s more important than ever that remaining EHEAP funds get into the hands those seniors who may have past due energy bills. Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), which processed more than 1,300 applications in 2021, many due to the aftermath of COVID-19, oversees the program in our area. The Osceola Council on Aging is a SRA partner agency, and processes EHEAP in Osceola County.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Gov. DeSantis Endorses Polk School Board Candidate Rick Nolte

Over the last few weeks, Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed 29 Republican candidates in non-partisan school board races across Florida’s 67 counties. On Monday night, he added one more endorsement, and it was for a candidate in Polk County: Rick Nolte, who is challenging incumbent Polk School Board member Sarah Fortney.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The ‘loyalty tax’ is a rising turnover threat for employers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The first time I encountered the “employee loyalty tax” was my senior year of high school. By that point, I’d been working at Taco Bell for about 18 months when an opportunity presented itself to work at the Hardee’s next door.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Seminole school board candidate files lawsuit claiming election violations

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A candidate for the Seminole County School Board election filed a lawsuit Friday, claiming another school board candidate violated election laws. Dana Fernandez, who is running for the school board’s District 5 seat, told News 6 that fellow candidate Autumn Garick — who is also running for the District 5 seat — did not live in the district at the time of qualification for the election, which was June 17.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the 3 Democrats running for Florida attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. – Incumbent Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody faces no Republican challengers for the Aug. 23 Florida primary, but three Democrats are vying to challenge her in the November general election. Aramis Ayala, Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder are all running to be the Democratic nominee for Florida...
FLORIDA STATE

