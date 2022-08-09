Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Political mailers target Volusia County school board candidate
DELAND, Fla. - Two political mailers going around to Volusia County voters attack a school board candidate. Voters are used to mudslinging, but this time it's different as these ads have profanity. Edgewater voter Betty Donatelli says her mailbox has lately been flooded with political ads, but this ad was...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County commissioners approve rent increase cap question for November ballot
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - By a 4-3 vote, the Orange County Commission has passed a measure that will allow voters to determine if there should be a limit to rent increases. Orange County voters will decide on the rent cap question on the November ballot. Commissioners have had several meetings...
theapopkavoice.com
Camp Wewa manager dismissed with a City memorandum
Camp Wewa is a place to create memories for children of all ages that last a lifetime. According to the City of Apopka website, it offers fun-filled summer activities for youth and teens. It provides activities, arts and crafts, athletics, boating, and target sports, and hosts events, parties, team-building retreats, educational trips, and other group programs throughout the year.
floridapolitics.com
Lawsuit filed in HD 45 race, another threatened, in mailers ruckus
The GOP Primary is flooded with ugly attack ads, mostly hitting Carolina Amesty and Bruno Portigliatti. The fiancé of House District 45 Republican Carolina Amesty sued one of her Republican opponents, his consultants and an outside political committee, charging that campaign mailers have violated his rights. Jesus “Jay” Rosario,...
click orlando
Results 2022: 2 candidates running in the Florida Senate District 15 universal primary
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two Democratic state lawmakers are running for Florida Senate against each other, and because no one else is running, this primary is open to all voters. Florida is a closed primary state, which means only members of a political party can vote in a party primary.
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando airport workers continue their fight for fair wages, benefits and dignity on the job
Dalines Cortes cleans 20 to 25 airplane cabins in Orlando a day, with a team of seven or eight other cabin cleaners — sometimes less, if they’re short-staffed. She works for Delta Airlines at Orlando International Airport, one of the busiest air hubs in the nation, as an entry point to the so-called “Happiest Place on Earth.”
click orlando
City of Orlando employee suspended amid investigation for blocking women’s health clinic access, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando staffer was suspended amid an investigation into a complaint claiming they blocked access to a women’s health clinic in a city-owned vehicle earlier this month, city officials announced Thursday. Ashley Papagni, a spokesperson for the city of Orlando, said the parking employee has...
They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
‘Too much alcohol’: Orlando looking to reduce bars downtown to help improve safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — There is an ongoing debate surrounding safety in Orlando. A focus of the debate is the around 100 bars in the downtown entertainment district. Orlando City Commissioner Jim Gray told Channel 9 that more alcohol means more trouble. Gray has proposed to add more retail to...
click orlando
Plea negotiations break down for Orlando man facing Capitol riot charges
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Plea negotiations have reportedly broken down in the case of an Orlando man charged for his role in the Capitol Hill riot. Grady Owens, a student at Full Sail University at the time, was arrested in April of 2021 after investigators said he hit a Capitol police officer with his skateboard during the attack on the Capitol.
Public paychecks: See Orange County government’s top-paid workers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The average pay for Orange County government based on available data is $24.77 per hour. That figure is based on roughly 7,556 employee hourly pay...
aroundosceola.com
Energy bill assistance available to seniors through Sept. 30
Qualifying Central Florida seniors experiencing an energy crisis have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 in energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). As costs continue to rise due to increased cooling thanks to hot weather, and rising costs, it’s more important than ever that remaining EHEAP funds get into the hands those seniors who may have past due energy bills. Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), which processed more than 1,300 applications in 2021, many due to the aftermath of COVID-19, oversees the program in our area. The Osceola Council on Aging is a SRA partner agency, and processes EHEAP in Osceola County.
click orlando
Florida has the most overvalued rental markets in the nation, FAU study shows
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is a boom state when it comes to rental rates. “I’m not shocked that rents went up. I am shocked by how much they went up,” said Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist with Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business. [TRENDING:...
Gov. DeSantis Endorses Polk School Board Candidate Rick Nolte
Over the last few weeks, Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed 29 Republican candidates in non-partisan school board races across Florida’s 67 counties. On Monday night, he added one more endorsement, and it was for a candidate in Polk County: Rick Nolte, who is challenging incumbent Polk School Board member Sarah Fortney.
The ‘loyalty tax’ is a rising turnover threat for employers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The first time I encountered the “employee loyalty tax” was my senior year of high school. By that point, I’d been working at Taco Bell for about 18 months when an opportunity presented itself to work at the Hardee’s next door.
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
click orlando
Seminole school board candidate files lawsuit claiming election violations
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A candidate for the Seminole County School Board election filed a lawsuit Friday, claiming another school board candidate violated election laws. Dana Fernandez, who is running for the school board’s District 5 seat, told News 6 that fellow candidate Autumn Garick — who is also running for the District 5 seat — did not live in the district at the time of qualification for the election, which was June 17.
click orlando
Results 2022: Meet the 3 Democrats running for Florida attorney general
ORLANDO, Fla. – Incumbent Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody faces no Republican challengers for the Aug. 23 Florida primary, but three Democrats are vying to challenge her in the November general election. Aramis Ayala, Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder are all running to be the Democratic nominee for Florida...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County shelter nears capacity, waiving adoption fees for some pets
Orange County Animal Services says they are in need of adopters immediately. They are near capacity, caring for over 200 dogs. The shelter is now waiving the adoption fees for 'ready to go' pets.
fox35orlando.com
Beagles rescued from Virginia lab give names for first time at Orlando shelter
ORLANDO, Fla. - The fifteen beagles being treated in Orlando after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia have been given names for the very first time in their lives. The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando shared an update on the pups that they helped rescue over the...
