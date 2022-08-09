Read full article on original website
Related
Australia's CBA posts 11% profit jump but warns of housing headwinds
SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) rode the end of a pandemic-powered property boom to its best annual profit in four years, but warned that spiralling cost-of-living pressures had started to hit consumer confidence.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Norwegian Cruise Line, Micron Technology, Signet Jewelers, Novavax and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Norwegian Cruise Line — Shares sank nearly 12% on Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter results that missed Wall Street's expectations and showed occupancy rates of only 65%, compared to more than 100% in the same quarter in 2019. In addition, the cruise line said that it wouldn't return to pre-pandemic occupancy levels until next year, signaling losses will continue.
CNBC
Cloud stocks are rallying after a punishing start to the year as 2022 outlook brightens
Cloud stocks sold off earlier this year as investors worried about inflation and rising interest rates. They're now regaining some ground, after strong quarterly results and optimistic full-year forecasts. "We haven't seen the fundamentals of that basket of businesses really fall off a cliff," said Elliott Robinson, a partner at...
CNBC
Software company acquisitions are a bullish sign for the sector’s stocks, Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that software company acquisitions that have gotten rolling in recent weeks suggest that stocks in the sector could be close to bottoming. "The long software nightmare may finally be over, although I still urge you to be selective with these things and stick with the ones that actually make money," the "Mad Money" host said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TPG quarterly earnings more than triple on fee growth, asset sales
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - TPG Inc (TPG.O) said on Tuesday its second-quarter after-tax distributable earnings more than tripled, owing to strong growth in management fees and asset sales from its private equity portfolio.
CNBC
Investors are piling into high-yield bonds. What to know before adding 'junk' to your portfolio
With a recent influx of money pouring into high-yield bonds, financial experts urge caution before piling in. High-yield bonds typically have greater default risk than investment-grade bonds because issuers may be less likely to cover interest payments and loans by the maturity date. Investors have been pouring money into high-yield...
CNBC
Zoom investor tells startup founders: ‘Forget the past three years’ and accept 50% valuation hit
Founders are being advised to accept valuations 50% lower than just a few months ago, according to Eugene Zhang, a veteran Silicon Valley investor, and Nichole Wischoff, a startup executive turned VC. "The market is kind of marching together saying, `Expect a 35% to 50% valuation decrease from the last...
CNBC
Inflation is peaking, and that is ‘nirvana’ for stocks, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that inflation is finally peaking, which is good news for stocks that have been trampled in recent months. "The stock market … totally saw peak inflation coming," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that inflation is peaking, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Final Trades: TSE, AZO, WMT & CHPT
The traders give their final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Bonawyn Eison, Courtney Garcia, Steve Grasso and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
Call to Action: Bullseye! as one trader lays out a way to get long Target
Is it time to exit Apple? With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tony Zhang.
CNBC
The Final Call: AAPL, HD & TGT
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tony Zhang.
TechCrunch
How investors can still get strong returns from late-stage tech startups
This year has proven that there is always risk in any investment, whether it’s a public stock or a private startup. While the last couple of years may have allowed many people to put on their blinders about those risks, ups and downs are natural and should be expected.
CNBC
Chartmaster Carter Worth on the growth rally
Carter Worth of Worth Charting on what's next for the ARK Innovation ETF. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Bonawyn Eison, Courtney Garcia, Steve Grasso and Jeff Mills.
Aegon raises capital, cash flow forecasts in boost to shares
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Insurer Aegon (AEGN.AS) raised its forecasts for full-year operating capital generation and 2021-2023 free cash flow on Thursday after a quarterly earnings beat, lifting its shares more than 8%.
CNBC
Allbirds 'dramatically' slows pace of new hires as loss widens
Allbirds cut its financial forecast for the year citing a slowdown in consumer spending. The sustainable shoe maker said it was slowing hiring as part of its efforts to cut costs. For the second quarter ended June 30, Allbirds said its revenue rose 15% from a year ago. Allbirds on...
Crypto derivatives volumes surge to $3.12 trillion in July - CryptoCompare
LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency derivatives trading on centralised exchanges rose to $3.12 trillion in July, a 13% monthly increase, researcher CryptoCompare said on Thursday, as crypto prices show signs of recovery from the recent market crash.
CNBC
Here's where China's real estate troubles could spill over
Prolonged stress in China's real estate market would negatively affect different sectors to different degrees, according to analysis by Fitch Ratings. Their analysis identified three kinds of businesses most vulnerable to persistent troubles in Chinese real estate. While China has not necessarily entered such a stress scenario yet, Fitch said...
Brazil's JBS Q2 profit falls almost 10%, but tops estimates
SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world's largest meatpacker, posted an almost 10% drop in net profits, to $766 million, driven by the relative weakness of its U.S. beef and pork units in the second quarter, according to an earnings statement on Thursday.
CNBC
Tornado Cash developer detained, Core Scientific cuts jobs, and BlackRock's bitcoin bet: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Santiago Portela, CEO of Fitchin, discusses BlackRock's new private bitcoin trust and the trend of major asset management firms betting on crypto.
CAE shares slide as labor, supply woes hit profit
Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc (CAE.TO) shares listed in Toronto and in the United States tumbled more than 16% on Wednesday after the world's largest civil aviation training company's quarterly profit missed market expectations due to charges in its defense business.
Comments / 0